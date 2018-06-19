U.S.-China Trade War Will Hurt Shale Drillers

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.04 +0.14 +0.22%
Brent Crude 11 mins 75.23 +0.15 +0.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.919 +0.019 +0.66%
Mars US 4 hours 68.45 -0.79 -1.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.09 -1.70 -2.34%
Urals 20 hours 71.09 +0.45 +0.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.76 +0.90 +1.24%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.76 +0.90 +1.24%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.59 +0.13 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.36 -0.98 -1.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.919 +0.019 +0.66%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 71.58 +1.05 +1.49%
Murban 20 hours 74.58 +1.05 +1.43%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 69.81 +0.04 +0.06%
Basra Light 20 hours 72.89 -0.47 -0.64%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 73.54 +0.06 +0.08%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.59 +0.13 +0.17%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.59 +0.13 +0.17%
Girassol 20 hours 73.44 +0.08 +0.11%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.09 -1.70 -2.34%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 39.28 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 46.24 +0.63 +1.38%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.89 +0.63 +1.00%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.84 +0.63 +0.97%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.19 +0.63 +1.13%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.69 +0.63 +1.19%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.69 +0.63 +1.19%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.69 +0.63 +1.03%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 60.94 +0.63 +1.04%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.69 +0.63 +1.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 73.76 +0.90 +1.24%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 61.50 -1.00 -1.60%
Giddings 20 hours 55.25 -1.00 -1.78%
ANS West Coast 5 days 73.20 -0.23 -0.31%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 59.02 -0.78 -1.30%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 62.97 -0.78 -1.22%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 62.97 -0.78 -1.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 61.52 -0.78 -1.25%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.00 +0.75 +1.36%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.11 +0.79 +1.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minute Hey Oil Bulls - How Long Till Increasing Oil Prices and Strengthening Dollar Start Killing Demand in Developing Countries?
  • 8 minutes Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 15 minutes Oil and Trade War
  • 3 hours Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 7 hours Migrants: Italy Wants EU Border Agency In Africa, Not At Sea
  • 5 hours Are EVs Safer Than Combustion Engine Vehicles?
  • 41 mins What If Canada Had Wind and Not Oilsands?
  • 3 hours Oil prices going down
  • 3 hours Russia, Saudi Push For Big Hike In Oil Output Despite Iran Opposition
  • 3 hours WE Solutions plans to print cars
  • 14 hours Sabotage at Tesla
  • 8 hours Nopec Sherman act legislation
  • 7 hours Sell out now or hold on?
  • 12 hours China & India in talks to form anti-OPEC
  • 3 hours Gazprom Exports to EU Hit Record
  • 10 hours The Irrelevance Of BTU Rating - Big Oil's Gimmick To Hoodwink The Public
  • 10 hours After Three Decade Macedonia End Dispute With Greece, new name: the Republic of Northern Macedonia
  • 3 hours Australia mulls LNG import
  • 9 hours Trump Hits China With Tariffs On $50 Billion Of Goods

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Alt Text

The Unlikely Solution To The Battery Bottleneck

A group of researchers in…

Alt Text

China Deals Shocking Blow To Solar Industry

China surprised the markets by…

Alt Text

The Oil Giant That Saw Its Cash Reserves Plunge 90%

India’s top oil exporter has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S.-China Trade War Will Hurt Shale Drillers

By Irina Slav - Jun 19, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Oil rig

President Trump is back on his warhorse called Tariffs, yesterday announcing he was considering the introduction of a 10-percent levy on Chinese goods worth US$200 billion. The latest escalation in the tariff exchange, however, is a little bit different than all the others so far. It’s different because it came after Beijing said it intends to slap tariffs on U.S. oil, gas, and coal imports.

China’s was a retaliatory move to impose tariffs on US$50 billion worth of U.S. goods, which followed Trump’s earlier announcement that another US$50 billion in goods would be subjected to a 25-percent tariff starting July 6. And that’s not all. Now, Trump has said if China does not change its “unfair practices related to the acquisition of American intellectual property and technology” new tariffs on another US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods will follow.

This sounds like a never ending game of chicken with the stakes close to becoming ridiculous. Yet the threat to U.S. oil exports to China is not at all ridiculous: it is very real and should worry drillers.

In a recent column, Reuters analyst Clyde Russell noted that U.S. oil imports into China account for a relatively tiny portion of the total, at 3.5 percent. However, for oil exporters, shipments to China account for 16 percent, both figures based on data from the first five months of 2018. Related: Oil Markets Turn Bearish Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

This is a discrepancy that should be alarming, despite belief among other analysts that U.S. drillers could just sell their barrels of cheap oil elsewhere. This is true, of course, oil is in universal demand. Yet it is also true that China is the biggest buyer, and as Russell put it, it would be easier for China to find new suppliers of crude than it would be for U.S. exporters to find new buyers.

It’s all in the price. China has been importing increased amounts of U.S. crude because it trades at a very attractive discount to Brent and the Middle East benchmark. The WTI discount to Brent at the moment stands at around US$9.50 a barrel, but this will be not just wiped out should China go ahead with the tariffs. A 25-percent price increase will actually make WTI more expensive than Brent, which will kill its attractiveness for Chinese refiners.

Yet not all is gloom and doom, because markets like balance. CNBC quoted Wood Mac analyst Suresh Sivanandam as explaining that as China turns to alternative suppliers for light and medium crude grades, this would mean taking away supply from other buyers who can then turn to U.S. producers to replace their source of supply. In other words, theoretically at least, all could be well and good, as long as U.S. oil makes sense for those other buyers.

Even so, the U.S. drillers will be the losers in this game. China is a fast-growing huge market, and with tariffs of 25 percent, this market will remain effectively closed to U.S. oil producers and LNG producers, too. That’s not so good for the shale industry, which many worry is running on debt rather than on free cash flow. Shale drillers, in other words, probably need Chinese refiners more than Chinese refiners need them. In such a situation it might be wise for someone in Washington to ask how wise it is to continue playing chicken with Beijing.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Trillion Dollar Banking Opportunity You’ve Never Heard Of

Next Post

Serving The 2 Billion Unbanked: A New Trillion Dollar Market
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela Forced To Shut Down Production As Operations Fall Apart

Venezuela Forced To Shut Down Production As Operations Fall Apart
Rig Count Falters Amid Oil Price Correction

Rig Count Falters Amid Oil Price Correction

 The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

 IEA: Oil Prices Could Rise Further As Shale Can’t Fill The Gap

IEA: Oil Prices Could Rise Further As Shale Can’t Fill The Gap

 3 Possible Outcomes From The OPEC Meeting

3 Possible Outcomes From The OPEC Meeting

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com