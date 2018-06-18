Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.79 +0.73 +1.12%
Brent Crude 10 mins 75.26 +1.82 +2.48%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.961 -0.061 -2.02%
Mars US 3 days 67.90 -2.89 -4.08%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.79 -0.56 -0.76%
Urals 4 days 72.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.01 -10.50 -13.91%
Bonny Light 4 days 73.11 -2.72 -3.59%
Mexican Basket 5 days 64.34 +0.17 +0.26%
Marine 5 days 73.88 +0.90 +1.23%
Murban 5 days 76.93 +0.90 +1.18%
Iran Heavy 4 days 68.43 -2.69 -3.78%
Basra Light 5 days 74.14 -0.95 -1.27%
Saharan Blend 4 days 72.14 -2.71 -3.62%
Girassol 4 days 71.96 -2.72 -3.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.68 +0.87 +2.19%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 45.61 -1.83 -3.86%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 63.26 -1.83 -2.81%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 65.21 -1.83 -2.73%
Sweet Crude 4 days 55.56 -2.33 -4.02%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.06 -1.83 -3.33%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 61.06 -1.83 -2.91%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 60.31 -1.83 -2.94%
Central Alberta 4 days 56.06 -1.83 -3.16%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 61.50 -1.75 -2.77%
Giddings 4 days 55.25 -1.75 -3.07%
ANS West Coast 5 days 73.43 -0.04 -0.05%
West Texas Sour 4 days 59.01 -1.83 -3.01%
Eagle Ford 4 days 62.96 -1.83 -2.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 61.51 -1.83 -2.89%
Kansas Common 4 days 55.25 -2.00 -3.49%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.32 -1.83 -2.44%
All Charts
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Russia, Saudi Arabia Extend Oil Partnership Indefinitely

By Irina Slav - Jun 18, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT

Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to extend their oil partnership indefinitely, with the agreement stipulating that they could move to regulate oil production at any moment, TASS reports, quoting Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

"I think that the framework is the same (the current agreement). It will simply be institutionalized, and will not specify particular volumes. Most likely it will stipulate the possibility of decision-making if needed,” Novak said.

The news is a confirmation of what everyone was expecting from the largest participants in the OPEC+ deal. However, the significance of this agreement is only hypothetical: the terms cited by Novak are very general and—hardly surprisingly—there are no stipulations concerning specific production volumes.

Russia and OPEC are meeting next Friday to discuss the future of the production cut deal. Moscow and Riyadh have made it clear they are in favor of a return to higher production to keep a lid on prices but other OPEC members, notably Iraq and Iran, are against it. Related: The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

On Saturday, Novak said he and his Saudi counterpart Khalid al-Falih had agreed to propose to the group to up production by 1.5 million bpd beginning in July. The final decision needs to be unanimous for OPEC, however, and many analysts expect the meeting to be a disaster.

"We are only proposing this for the third quarter. In September we will review the situation in the market and decide the future course," the minister said.

The need to increase production emerged as Venezuela’s production is in free fall and Iranian production is threatened by the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions. At the same time, global demand is growing according to most forecasts, which pushed Brent crude to over US$80 a barrel in April. This, however, proved too expensive for the world’s biggest consumers China and India—as well as from President Trump—and calls for reining in the price followed.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com




OPEC Discusses Boosting Production By 300,000 Bpd-600,000 Bpd
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

