UK Snubs IEA Suggestion To Stop Oil Exploration

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.04 -0.03 -0.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.69 +0.04 +0.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.949 +0.036 +1.24%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.041 +0.006 +0.28%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.134 +0.017 +0.78%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 68.22 -0.01 -0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.22 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.33 +0.45 +0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.41 +0.48 +0.72%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 65.87 -0.13 -0.20%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.134 +0.017 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 67.28 +1.18 +1.79%
Graph up Murban 2 days 68.21 +1.35 +2.02%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 63.29 +0.29 +0.46%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 68.99 +0.32 +0.47%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 67.22 +0.44 +0.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 67.33 +0.45 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.33 +0.45 +0.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 67.99 +0.37 +0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.41 +0.48 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.53 -0.19 -0.37%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 51.57 +0.02 +0.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 65.07 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 66.47 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 61.57 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 59.92 +0.02 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 59.92 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 61.92 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 65.07 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 60.07 +0.02 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 68.22 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 56.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 64.12 -1.33 -2.03%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 60.02 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 63.97 +0.02 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 63.97 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.16 +0.02 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 4 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 3 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 25 mins Fun facts about oil?
  • 3 days The U.S. Is Not Ready For An All-Electric Future
  • 2 days Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 days .
  • 5 days US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 5 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Nissan May Build Huge Battery Plant In The UK

Oil Prices Rebound As Iranian Nuclear Deal Hits A Snag

Oil Prices Rebound As Iranian Nuclear Deal Hits A Snag

Oil prices rebounded from last…

Oil Prices Rebound As Demand Optimism Returns

Oil Prices Rebound As Demand Optimism Returns

Optimism has returned to oil…

Cement-Based Batteries Could Solve The Energy Storage Problem

Cement-Based Batteries Could Solve The Energy Storage Problem

Researchers have developed a concept…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

UK Snubs IEA Suggestion To Stop Oil Exploration

By Charles Kennedy - May 26, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT

The UK has no plans to stop new oil exploration, Reuters has reported, citing the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. That’s despite the recent IEA roadmap to net zero, in which the authority said all new oil exploration must cease now if the world is to become net zero by 2050.

“We are working hard to drive down demand for fossil fuels, however there will continue to be ongoing demand for oil and gas,” the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy told Reuters.

“We will not be cancelling licences that were recently awarded. Any future licences are only awarded on the basis that they are aligned with the government’s broad climate change ambitions, including the UK’s target of reaching net zero by 2050.”

The IEA shocked the energy world last week with its Net Zero by 2050 report that suggested the world won’t need any additional oil and gas projects beyond what is already approved as of this year. The report caused quite a stir, not the least of which came from several Asian countries that have high energy usage.

Australia and Japan, as well as Norway, were among the first to voice opposition to the suggestions made in the report, among which the IEA included driving less than 62 mph and setting air conditioning at more moderate temperatures.

African nations dependent on oil revenues will also likely disagree that there is one single path to net zero, and that is the IEA path of no new oil exploration.

All in all, the IEA roadmap features a lot of fascinating changes that our species would need to make to their way of life by 2050, and most of them are already popular enough with various forecasters: a massive increase in electric car sales is there and an equally massive shift to wind and solar power as sources of electricity.

As the agency put it itself, “Achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 will require nothing short of the complete transformation of the global energy system.”

It seems, however, that few nations are ready to commit to this complete transformation, even green energy leaders such as Norway and now the UK.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Nigeria Inks Massive Oil Deal With Supermajors
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will The World’s Largest Oil Region Become A Hydrogen Hub?

Will The World’s Largest Oil Region Become A Hydrogen Hub?
Did China Just Sound The Death Knell For Venezuela’s Oil Industry?

Did China Just Sound The Death Knell For Venezuela’s Oil Industry?
One Company To Watch As Electric Vehicle Stocks Get Ready To Fly This Summer

One Company To Watch As Electric Vehicle Stocks Get Ready To Fly This Summer
The U.S. Oil And Gas Infrastructure Crisis May Be Worse Than Thought

The U.S. Oil And Gas Infrastructure Crisis May Be Worse Than Thought
The IEA May Have Given OPEC A Huge Gift

The IEA May Have Given OPEC A Huge Gift



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com