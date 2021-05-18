The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.96 -0.53 -0.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.21 -0.50 -0.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins SellBuy 3.000 -0.012 -0.40%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.044 -0.012 -0.58%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.149 -0.012 -0.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.54 +1.12 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.54 +1.12 +1.66%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 68.22 +0.24 +0.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.52 +1.36 +2.06%
Chart Mars US 12 mins 65.69 -0.58 -0.88%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.149 -0.012 -0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 68.42 +1.39 +2.07%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 68.71 +1.24 +1.84%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 63.82 -0.05 -0.08%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 68.44 -0.60 -0.87%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 67.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 68.22 +0.24 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 68.22 +0.24 +0.35%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 68.83 +0.18 +0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.52 +1.36 +2.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 51.37 -1.54 -2.91%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 53.47 +0.90 +1.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 65.27 +0.90 +1.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 66.67 +0.90 +1.37%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 62.27 +0.90 +1.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 60.42 +0.90 +1.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 60.42 +0.90 +1.51%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 62.47 +0.90 +1.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 65.52 +0.90 +1.39%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 60.37 +0.90 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.54 +1.12 +1.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 62.00 -0.75 -1.20%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 55.75 -0.75 -1.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 67.35 +1.50 +2.28%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 59.44 -0.78 -1.30%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 63.39 -0.78 -1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 63.39 -0.78 -1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 62.00 -0.75 -1.20%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 +1.00 +1.80%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.61 +2.45 +3.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 5 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 mins Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 2 hours .
  • 23 hours Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances
  • 4 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Crude Oil Inventories See Smaller Than Expected Build

Middle East Oil Producers Race To Pump Crude And Sell Assets

Middle East Oil Producers Race To Pump Crude And Sell Assets

Both Saudi Arabia and the…

OPEC’s Production Increases As Iran Ramps Up Output

OPEC’s Production Increases As Iran Ramps Up Output

OPEC’s crude oil production is…

What Will Privatization Mean For India’s Burgeoning Oil Industry?

What Will Privatization Mean For India’s Burgeoning Oil Industry?

India is pushing a new…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

By Cyril Widdershoven - May 18, 2021, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The International Energy Agency,  which has stepped up its efforts to become a major green energy supporter, appears to have forgotten the reason it was set up as an agency in the first place. In its new report “Net Zero in 2050”, the energy agency calls for no new investments in oil- and gas-related projects. 

As stated by Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director, “new energy security challenges will emerge on the way to net zero by 2050 while longstanding ones will remain, even as the role of oil and gas diminishes”.  The IEA also stated that the contraction of oil and natural gas production will have far-reaching implications for all the countries and companies that produce these fuels. In a very remarkable statement, Birol said that “no new oil and natural gas fields are needed in the net zero pathway”. While he admits that, within that pathway, oil and gas supplies (aka production) will become increasingly concentrated in a small number of low-cost producers. Based on its own assessments, the IEA predicts that OPEC’s share of a much-reduced global oil supply will increase from 37% at present to 52% in 2050, a level higher than at any point in the history of oil markets.

While the IEA’s new report focuses on the need to drastically reduce our use of fossil fuels in order to reduce CO2 and methane emission, there are some major underlying issues it fails to address. In its determination to reach Net Zero emissions by 2050, the IEA appears to have engaged in wishful thinking, ignoring the existing constraints and immense investments needed to achieve such a goal. In its report, the agency does admit that there are severe risks on the way to Net Zero, including geopolitical and economic risks related to an overdependency on critical minerals.

The fact that the main risks are not only geopolitical but also commercial appears to have been ignored. At present, demand for critical materials and minerals is already putting immense pressure on markets, suppliers, and overall costs. If you extrapolate this demand growth under the IEA’s net zero pathway, markets will not be able to keep up with supply, and risk levels will increase exponentially. 


The main criticism that should be leveled at this new report is its statement that no new investments are needed in upstream oil and gas worldwide. That statement not only runs entirely contrary to the main reason that the IEA was founded, namely to promote secure and affordable energy supplies to foster economic growth, but it also seems to forget the pivotal role hydrocarbons, mainly oil and gas, play in the global economy. By understanding oil and gas as simply energy products, the IEA appears to overlook the downstream products that are produced by the same sector.

By shaping an environment in which the call to divest or not invest in oil and gas is central, several key markets including chemicals, semi-products, and fertilizers, are going to suffer. Another factor to consider is the pivotal role that international oil majors (IOCs) and independents play in the global market. To focus all efforts on removing one part of the global market is to threaten the stability of both energy and economic security. For decades the symbiosis between IOCs and NOCs has been a key pillar of stability in energy security, as both have different strategies and production approaches. By removing available financing for IOCs via divestment, the market power will be given to the national oil companies or government-led entities, which will also give them significant influence in global markets. 

Related: Oman Plans Massive $30 Billion Green Hydrogen Project

Currently, most oil and gas reserves are in the hands of national governments, which can be demonstrated by the power of OPEC+. International oil companies currently have the right (concession) to produce and explore for oil/gas within these. At the same time, most production reserves (P1/+P3) of IOCs are already at critical levels, with most IOCs holding reserves for 5-6 years of full production. By removing access to capital or even their license to operate, IOCs will not be able to survive in their current business models. That may be seen by some as a desirable outcome, but economically and geopolitically it could be a disaster. Without independents, all power will fall into the hands of national producers.

Some already consider OPEC+ to be a cartel, and if you remove IOCs from the equation, it truly would have the power of one. A fully renewable, sustainable, and stable world before 2050 is not something that can be achieved without oil and gas for both petrochemicals and energy. The IEA’s member countries may be able to cough up the cost of this aggressive green strategy without imploding their own economic wealth, but non-OECD countries will not be able or willing to. Oil and gas will be needed for economic growth, transport, and mobility. In short, the approach suggested by the IEA is not only impossible but also reckless.

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Colombia’s Oil Industry Is On The Brink Of Collapse
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 
Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money

Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money
The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines

The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines
Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand
Oil Markets Will Face A Supply Crisis Before Demand Peaks

Oil Markets Will Face A Supply Crisis Before Demand Peaks



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com