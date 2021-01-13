UAE Tells U.S. Shale Producers Not To Rush To Restore Production

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 53.07 -0.14 -0.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 56.27 -0.31 -0.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.782 +0.029 +1.05%
Graph up Mars US 17 hours 54.51 +0.96 +1.79%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 54.76 +0.37 +0.68%
Graph up Urals 21 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.45 +0.01 +0.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.45 +0.01 +0.02%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 55.95 +1.01 +1.84%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.41 -0.11 -0.21%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.782 +0.029 +1.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 55.66 +0.31 +0.56%
Graph up Murban 1 day 55.84 +0.36 +0.65%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 52.81 +1.16 +2.25%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 58.27 +0.88 +1.53%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 56.19 +1.49 +2.72%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 55.95 +1.01 +1.84%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 55.95 +1.01 +1.84%
Chart Girassol 1 day 57.18 +0.88 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.76 +0.37 +0.68%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 8 days 39.41 +1.59 +4.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 40.86 +1.61 +4.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 52.21 +0.96 +1.87%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 53.61 +0.96 +1.82%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 48.06 +1.11 +2.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 46.01 +1.16 +2.59%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 46.01 +1.16 +2.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 48.31 +1.56 +3.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 49.31 +1.06 +2.20%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 46.01 +0.96 +2.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.45 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 49.75 +1.00 +2.05%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 43.50 +1.00 +2.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 56.08 +1.42 +2.60%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 47.16 +0.96 +2.08%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 51.11 +0.96 +1.91%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 51.11 +0.96 +1.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 49.75 +1.00 +2.05%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 42.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.94 -15.19 -26.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 1 min Tonight Twitter took down Trump's personal account permanently. Trump responded on the POTUS account.
  • 2 mins Here it is, the actual Complaint filed by Dominion Voting Machines against Sydney Powell
  • 17 mins a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 2 hours Do Republicans like Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney and now McConnell think voting for Impeachment can save the party ? Without Trump base what is the Republican constituency ? It's over.
  • 2 hours Trump Supporters Just Handed a Huge Propaganda Victory to China
  • 17 mins ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 16 hours Fast Car Charge Costs More Than Gas (?)
  • 18 hours Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 5 hours Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 14 hours EU(Merkel/Germany) ready to sign Trade Agreement with China
  • 8 hours One drawback of an EV . . . .
  • 10 hours Should People Be Prosecuted for Trespassing on Federal Property?
  • 18 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.

Breaking News:

Total And Engie Plan France’s Largest Green Hydrogen Plant

U.S. Foreign Policy Is Fueling Iran’s Interest In Venezuela

U.S. Foreign Policy Is Fueling Iran’s Interest In Venezuela

By building a significant presence…

Renewable Energy Stocks See Record Investments

Renewable Energy Stocks See Record Investments

The Democrat sweep of the…

Can Anything Stop The Current Bull Run In Oil?

Can Anything Stop The Current Bull Run In Oil?

Oil prices continued to gain…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

UAE Tells U.S. Shale Producers Not To Rush To Restore Production

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 13, 2021, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

U.S. oil producers should tread carefully this year and avoid boosting production, which could lead to another price slump, the energy minister of the United Arab Emirates told Bloomberg in an interview.

Producers “need to be careful not to flood the market,” Suhail al-Mazrouei said, noting that the wise thing to do this year would be to be patient with production growth plans.

“It’s not going to be easy to just go and build production, seeing the inventory levels where they are today,” the official added.

The U.S. shale industry emerged as the main challenger to OPEC’s sway over global oil markets as it turned the United States into the world’s largest oil producer. The pandemic, however, affected U.S. shale as severely as it did Gulf oil producers and other OPEC+ members.

Now, the cartel seems to have reclaimed its top spot among market swingers, at least for a while, especially after Saudi Arabia’s announcement from last week that it would deepen its OPEC+ cuts by 1 million bpd unilaterally. Meanwhile, other members of the group were allowed to raise production.

The price jump that followed the announcement has made a lot more U.S. shale profitable than it was last year, so OPEC could ultimately help the shale industry get back on its feet. Yet al-Mazrouei’s warning should give those most eager to restart production growth a pause: he is basically repeating a warning that Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm directed towards the industry after the previous oil crisis.

The industry failed to heed the advice to not go all-in on production growth. It is now paying for this failure. However, the second price shock may have made producers warier, and they might heed the warning this time. So far this year, the daily average production for U.S. shale has been 8.1 million bpd, according to Bloomberg. This compares to 9.3 million bpd in March 2020, before the pandemic really hit.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

3 Stocks To Buy As Oil Prices Rise Above $50
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

BlackRock Is Leading A $120 Trillion Investment Boom That Is Upending Wall St.

BlackRock Is Leading A $120 Trillion Investment Boom That Is Upending Wall St.
Russia Has Won Its Oil War With Saudi Arabia

Russia Has Won Its Oil War With Saudi Arabia
Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia

Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia
Exxon’s Mega Oil Finds In Guyana Are Just The Beginning

Exxon’s Mega Oil Finds In Guyana Are Just The Beginning
Crude Oil Flow From Saudi Arabia To U.S. Falls To Zero

Crude Oil Flow From Saudi Arabia To U.S. Falls To Zero



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com