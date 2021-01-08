Oil Bulls Are Back

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 52.67 +1.84 +3.62%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 56.22 +1.84 +3.38%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.695 -0.034 -1.25%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 52.13 +0.10 +0.19%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 53.84 +0.55 +1.03%
Graph up Urals 17 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 52.93 +0.38 +0.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 52.93 +0.38 +0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 16 hours 54.91 +0.97 +1.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 50.23 +0.29 +0.58%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.695 -0.034 -1.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 16 hours 54.45 +0.16 +0.29%
Graph up Murban 16 hours 54.64 +0.11 +0.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 16 hours 52.89 +1.05 +2.03%
Graph up Basra Light 16 hours 57.09 +1.42 +2.55%
Graph up Saharan Blend 16 hours 54.78 +1.02 +1.90%
Graph up Bonny Light 16 hours 54.91 +0.97 +1.80%
Chart Bonny Light 16 hours 54.91 +0.97 +1.80%
Chart Girassol 16 hours 56.15 +0.94 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 53.84 +0.55 +1.03%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 34.34 +1.97 +6.09%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 35.88 +0.55 +1.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 49.83 +0.20 +0.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 51.23 +0.20 +0.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 45.13 +0.40 +0.89%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 43.08 +0.20 +0.47%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 43.08 +0.20 +0.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 44.63 +0.20 +0.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 46.43 +0.20 +0.43%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 43.43 +0.20 +0.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 52.93 +0.38 +0.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 41.25 +0.25 +0.61%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 54.35 +0.64 +1.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 44.78 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 48.73 +0.20 +0.41%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 48.73 +0.20 +0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 41.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 56.72 +0.20 +0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 1 min Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 3 hours a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 4 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 4 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 2 hours Should People Be Prosecuted for Trespassing on Federal Property?
  • 12 hours America’s fantasy that China will soon collapse like the Soviet Union did is based on arrogance and ideology, not facts and reason
  • 1 day Look at Stocks and Energy Prices Rise
  • 21 hours Researchers Are Harvesting Precious Metals From Industrial Waste
  • 1 day Trump's Principal Legacy

Breaking News:

Apple's EV Partner Still Unknown Despite Hyundai Partnership Rumors

Big Oil Is Getting Serious About Carbon Capture

Big Oil Is Getting Serious About Carbon Capture

After years of lackluster interest,…

Tesla Tops Facebook To Become Fifth Most Valuable Company

Tesla Tops Facebook To Become Fifth Most Valuable Company

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) surpassed Facebook…

Brexit Creates Major Problem For UK Energy Companies

Brexit Creates Major Problem For UK Energy Companies

UK electricity demand is in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Bulls Are Back

By Tom Kool - Jan 08, 2021, 2:00 PM CST

The surprise cuts by Saudi Arabia following the OPEC+ meeting have provided oil bulls with a major boost, sending Brent above $55.

For Global Energy Alert members there are now two new free reports available in your dashboard. The first of these reports is on how to interpret stock charts and the second outlines the three biggest mistakes made by traders today. Make sure you become a member to read these reports and many more.

Friday, January 8th, 2021

Brent topped $55 per barrel at the end of the week, as the pledge from Saudi Arabia to cut deeper has built a solid rally. Other forces are at play as well, including monetary stimulus, the prospects of deeper fiscal stimulus in the U.S., and vaccine optimism. “The past 10 weeks of trading have seen only one weekly decline, which was comparatively small,” said Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank AG. “This is testimony to the strength of the oil market in the last 2 1/2 months.”

Cold winter rallies coal and gas. Thermal coal prices in China are shooting up, and JKM prices for LNG are skyrocketing. Spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery in Asia jumped to a six-year high. A cold winter across the northern hemisphere is contributing to price gains. Javier Blas of Bloomberg notes that at least one LNG spot cargo was sold for $33-$36/MMBtu, which would be a historically high price.

3 reasons to go all-in on lithium. Shares of major lithium producers and explorers, including Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM), Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB), and Orocobre Ltd (ASX:ORE) received a major hammering after Morgan Stanley forecast that Chilean low-cost brine producers could add as much as 200kt per year by 2025, while the expansion of China's and Australia's hard-rock mines could pump in another half a million metric tonnes over the timeframe. But there are three main reasons to go all-in on lithium.

U.S. LNG exports hit record high in December. U.S. LNG exports set a new record in December after a record-breaking November 2020, averaging 9.8 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d).

Pioneer paints gloomy outlook for shale. The immediate future of U.S. shale remains bleak despite Saudi Arabia’s pledge to cut an additional 1 million bpd in production to prop up prices. “I really don’t see much increase in the Permian Basin or the U.S. shale over the next several years,” Scott Sheffield of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) said this week. I never anticipate growing above 5% under any conditions…Even if oil went to $100 a barrel and the world was short of supply.” Related: How To Play 2021’s First Oil Rally

Shale pledges restraint. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) said that it won’t start drilling aggressively even with higher oil prices. “I have a hard time seeing the need for U.S. producers over the next several years to get back to double-digit growth,” new CEO Rick Muncrief told Bloomberg. “For this management team, if we really think about 2021, let’s keep it flat.”

2020 tied for warmest year on record, disaster costs double. 2020 was tied with 2016 for the warmest year on record, according to new data. The costs from natural disasters in the U.S. topped $95 billion last year, double the costs from the year before. 

Musk becomes world’s richest person. Elon Musk overtook Jeff Bezos to become the richest person in the world, driven by the wild surge in the stock price of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Musk’s net worth is estimated at $195 billion. 

Saudi Arabia looks to build bridges with Biden. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called off a multi-year blockade of Qatar this week, and it also said it would voluntarily cut 1 mb/d of oil production. The new tone, some analysts say, is at least in part aimed at currying goodwill with the incoming Biden administration. 

Exxon releases GHG data for first time. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has disclosed emissions data for its Scope 3 emissions – those burned by end-users – for the first time. Exxon’s sales in 2019 were equivalent to 730 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, roughly the same amount as the entire country of Canada. It is also the highest of all the western oil majors. 

ANWR sale an “epic failure.” The highly-anticipated first lease sale in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) was a major bust. Only 50% of the acreage on offer received bids, and the sale only generated $14 million in sales, a fraction forecasted in recent years. To make matters worse, the state of Alaska was the main player in the successful bids, and only two small private companies – Knik Arm Services LLC and Regenerate Alaska Inc. – obtained tracts. Environmental groups called the sale an “epic failure.”

Banks criticize rule forcing lending. Wall Street banks blasted a proposed rule by the Trump administration that would force them to lend to energy and firearms firms.

Rivian near $25 billion valuation. Rivian Automotive Inc., the electric-truck startup backed by Amazon.com Inc. and Ford Motor Co., is close to raising a new round of funding valuing it at about $25 billion.

Biden aims to build an international coalition to counter China. In a departure from the Trump administration’s go-it-alone approach, the Biden administration will aim to build an international coalition to confront China on multiple fronts, including trade, according to the WSJ. Related: Rising LNG Prices Welcome News For U.S. Exporters

Canada’s oil sands grows. Canada’s oil sands production hit a record high in November at 3.16 mb/d.

Norway’s EVs reach 54%. EV sales in Norway achieved a 54% market share in 2020, overtaking gasoline and diesel vehicles for the first time. 

Georgia Senate races open up more aggressive Biden plans. The twin wins in Georgia by two Democrats flipped control of the Senate. That opens up a lot more possibilities for the Biden administration on a range of energy and climate initiatives. S&P Global Platts gives a rundown.

Army Corps finalizes pipeline permitting program. The Army Corps of Engineers finalized its Nationwide Permit Program (NWP), a technically complex program that allows for quick permitting for pipelines. However, the Biden administration could suspend the program.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil, Gas Rigs Increase For Seventh Straight Week
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC+ Meeting Ends With Major Surprise Cut From Saudi Arabia

OPEC+ Meeting Ends With Major Surprise Cut From Saudi Arabia
EV Battery Prices Plunge 89% In Ten Years

EV Battery Prices Plunge 89% In Ten Years
The Russian Energy Giant Mining Bitcoin With Virtually Free Energy

The Russian Energy Giant Mining Bitcoin With Virtually Free Energy
Crude Oil Flow From Saudi Arabia To U.S. Falls To Zero

Crude Oil Flow From Saudi Arabia To U.S. Falls To Zero
BlackRock Is Leading A $120 Trillion Investment Boom That Is Upending Wall St.

BlackRock Is Leading A $120 Trillion Investment Boom That Is Upending Wall St.



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com