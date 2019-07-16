UAE Looks To Launch New Regional Oil Benchmark

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.04 -0.54 -0.91%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.09 -0.39 -0.59%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.278 -0.108 -4.53%
Mars US 18 hours 63.28 -0.33 -0.52%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.79 -0.57 -0.85%
Urals 2 days 63.50 -0.30 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.55 -0.44 -0.68%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.55 -0.44 -0.68%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.40 -0.11 -0.16%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.49 -1.19 -1.93%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.278 -0.108 -4.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 65.15 -0.79 -1.20%
Murban 2 days 66.58 -0.71 -1.06%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.92 -0.07 -0.12%
Basra Light 2 days 67.96 +0.10 +0.15%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.66 -0.03 -0.05%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.40 -0.11 -0.16%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.40 -0.11 -0.16%
Girassol 2 days 67.87 +0.05 +0.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.79 -0.57 -0.85%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.52 +0.05 +0.12%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 48.88 -0.63 -1.27%
Canadian Condensate 29 days 55.23 -0.63 -1.13%
Premium Synthetic 19 hours 60.08 -0.63 -1.04%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 55.33 -0.63 -1.13%
Peace Sour 19 hours 53.98 -0.63 -1.15%
Peace Sour 19 hours 53.98 -0.63 -1.15%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 55.23 -0.63 -1.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 59.88 -0.63 -1.04%
Central Alberta 19 hours 56.08 -0.63 -1.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.55 -0.44 -0.68%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.75 -1.00 -1.76%
Giddings 2 days 49.50 -1.00 -1.98%
ANS West Coast 5 days 67.88 -1.46 -2.11%
West Texas Sour 2 days 53.53 -0.63 -1.16%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.48 -0.63 -1.08%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.48 -0.63 -1.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.75 -1.00 -1.76%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.75 -0.75 -1.49%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.46 -0.63 -0.89%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes Energy Outlook for Renewables. Pie in the sky or real?
  • 13 mins Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 6 hours NYT: Mass Immigration Roundups in U.S. to Start Sunday
  • 1 hour White House insider who predicted Iran False Flag, David Goldberg found dead in his New York apartment
  • 18 hours U.S. Administration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans
  • 10 hours South Korea imports No Oil From Iran in June - First-Half Imports Fall 37%
  • 17 hours U.S.- Taiwan: China Says Will Freeze Out U.S. Companies That Sell Arms To Taiwan
  • 3 hours Germany exits coal: A model for Asia?
  • 2 hours Migration From Eastern Europe Raises German Population To Record High
  • 5 hours Starlink Internet Courtesy of Tesla
  • 2 days Rising air pollution and green house effect
  • 2 days Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 2 days Is This The End of BBQ?
  • 9 hours A Silence is heard

Breaking News:

Tesla Cuts Model 3 Prices In New Sales Push

Alt Text

The No.1 Reason Why The Saudis Won’t Ditch The Aramco IPO

The success of the recent…

Alt Text

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020

While oil supplies are set…

Alt Text

The Bullish Case For Oil

Oil demand is looking shaky,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

UAE Looks To Launch New Regional Oil Benchmark

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 16, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
ADNOC oil storage

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), which pumps most of the crude oil of OPEC’s third-largest producer, the UAE, plans to launch its own oil benchmark for the region, possibly as soon as November, as part of an effort to boost its regional influence and bolster its oil trading business, Reuters reported on Tuesday, quoting four sources with knowledge of the plans.

The oil benchmark idea is part of an ADNOC plan to overhaul its oil trading business and gain more pricing influence for its oil sales. The company hasn’t finalized the plans yet, but once it does, these plans would need approval from the UAE’s authorities, according to Reuters’ sources.

ADNOC is weighing the possibility of dropping restrictions on destinations for all its crude oil, instead allowing it to trade freely on the market, the sources say.

Destination-free resale of crude oil is a main prerequisite for a crude grade to be a benchmark.

ADNOC is considering making its Murban grade a regional benchmark, and possibly, a global oil benchmark like WTI Crude and Brent Crude, Reuters’ sources added.

“The fact that ADNOC wants to turn Murban into a destination-free grade shows they are serious about making it a benchmark,” one of those source told Reuters.

The UAE firm is reportedly discussing these plans with several exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), according to three of the sources. Related: Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Restarts After Tropical Storm

Earlier this year, ADNOC and South Korea’s SK Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd (SKEC) signed an agreement to build the world’s single largest underground oil storage facility that would boost ADNOC’s flexibility to export crude oil and support its push into oil trading.

Shortly before that, ADNOC signed strategic partnership agreements with Italy’s Eni and Austria’s OMV, under which the European oil majors bought minority stakes in ADNOC Refining and the three companies agreed to create a trading joint venture.

ADNOC and other national oil companies (NOCs) are only beginning to venture into oil trading, but they have one huge advantage over independent oil traders, and that is the fact that NOCs own their oil, global energy market expert Cyril Widdershoven wrote in May.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Restarts After Tropical Storm

Next Post

The Scary Truth About Canada's Energy Security
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020
The World’s First Trillion Dollar Oil Company Has A Big Problem

The World’s First Trillion Dollar Oil Company Has A Big Problem

 Oil Jumps On Hefty Crude Draw

Oil Jumps On Hefty Crude Draw

 OPEC: This Is Where Most New Oil Will Come From In 2020

OPEC: This Is Where Most New Oil Will Come From In 2020

 An Unexpected Boon For Alberta’s Oil Producers

An Unexpected Boon For Alberta’s Oil Producers

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com