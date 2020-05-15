Two Very Undervalued Energy Stocks

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 29.56 +2.00 +7.26%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 32.69 +1.56 +5.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.648 -0.033 -1.96%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 30.46 +2.17 +7.67%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 17.00 -7.93 -31.81%
Graph down Urals 2 days 28.70 -1.40 -4.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 30.40 +0.53 +1.77%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 30.40 +0.53 +1.77%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 26.96 +0.83 +3.18%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 23.08 +1.95 +9.23%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.648 -0.033 -1.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 30.34 +2.91 +10.61%
Graph up Murban 2 days 30.34 +2.86 +10.41%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 17.67 -0.74 -4.02%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 33.53 +2.94 +9.61%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 27.04 +0.46 +1.73%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 26.96 +0.83 +3.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 26.96 +0.83 +3.18%
Chart Girassol 2 days 27.94 +0.91 +3.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 17.00 -7.93 -31.81%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 19.92 +1.52 +8.26%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 24.38 +2.20 +9.92%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 26.88 +2.20 +8.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 28.28 +2.20 +8.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 27.88 +2.20 +8.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 22.88 +2.20 +10.64%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 22.88 +2.20 +10.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 23.38 +2.20 +10.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 27.88 +2.20 +8.57%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 22.88 +2.20 +10.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 30.40 +0.53 +1.77%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 20.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 23.75 +9.50 +66.67%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 26.31 -0.09 -0.34%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 21.51 +2.82 +15.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 25.46 +2.82 +12.46%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 25.46 +2.82 +12.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 23.75 +3.25 +15.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 17.75 +2.25 +14.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 31.14 +2.27 +7.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Geothermal Drilling?
  • 10 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 3 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 24 mins Why a book you might not have heard of is more important than ever right now
  • 50 mins Communist Bandit 共匪
  • 2 hours Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
  • 14 hours If You Want ‘Renewable Energy’ - Get Ready to Dig
  • 17 hours Troubles in the European Union
  • 2 hours Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 2 hours Ethically pure Chinese soldiers who purge the world of evil American mercenaries
  • 20 hours Cpt Lauren Dowsett
  • 22 hours Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 30 mins Pelosi demands Democratic oversight of CV19 Relief Funds . . Nancy please convene a Congressional Investigation as to how VP Biden's Son Hunter was awarded $130 Million Federal bailout loan for 2009 TALF Program.
  • 12 hours Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 19 hours Fed Says It Will Begin Buying Corporate-Debt ETFs on Tuesday

Breaking News:

China Backs Down, Pulls Exploration Vessels From Malaysian Waters

Why Young Professionals Are Steering Clear Of Oil & Gas

Why Young Professionals Are Steering Clear Of Oil & Gas

The oil and gas industry…

What’s Behind The Sudden Rally In Natural Gas?

What’s Behind The Sudden Rally In Natural Gas?

Gas prices rallied more than…

Tesla Could Launch A Million-Mile Battery This Year

Tesla Could Launch A Million-Mile Battery This Year

Tesla is set to launch…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Two Very Undervalued Energy Stocks

By Editorial Dept - May 15, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Back in June of 2011, Marathon Oil (MRO) took the unusual step of spinning off its wholly-owned subsidiary, Marathon Petroleum (MPC). That went against conventional wisdom, which holds that diversification and integration are good things in oil companies. In many ways they are, but the recent earnings releases of the two Marathons showed a different approach to dealing with the current crisis in the oil patch, and the flexibility to do that may be more of an advantage right now than size and diversification. 

The giants, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) in the U.S., are integrated firms. They have interests throughout the life of oil, from exploration and production to retail gas stations. Under normal circumstances, that smooths the inevitable bumps that come with being in a commoditized business. When oil is falling, crack spreads are rising, so the company’s downstream operations’ increased profits offset the decrease from E&P to some extent.

As I am sure you don’t need me to tell you, though, these are not normal circumstances.

The complete collapse of crude pricing and the massive impact of the coronavirus shutdown on the global economy mean that for most oil companies, it is all about survival. That means cutting if not completely canceling dividends, massive cuts in capex, and closing a lot of existing wells. That is what the big boys have done, but the last two set up for possible future problems.

If the…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Petrobras Expects Permanent Damage To Oil Demand As It Writes Off Billion

Next Post

Saudi Arabia's Financial Crisis
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market
Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk

Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk
Trump Administration Approves Largest U.S. Solar Project Ever

Trump Administration Approves Largest U.S. Solar Project Ever
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Inventory Draw
Why Trump Is Desperate To Secure This Rare Metal

Why Trump Is Desperate To Secure This Rare Metal



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com