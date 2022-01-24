Turkey Hit By Unprecedented Power Outages As Iran Halts Gas Flows

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 30 mins 83.31 -1.83 -2.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 15 mins 87.07 -0.82 -0.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 30 mins 4.027 +0.028 +0.70%
Graph down Heating Oil 30 mins 2.627 -0.064 -2.37%
Graph down Gasoline 32 mins 2.398 -0.044 -1.82%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 87.31 -1.08 -1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 87.31 -1.08 -1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 89.03 -1.14 -1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.46 -1.09 -1.23%
Chart Mars US 17 mins 80.81 -2.43 -2.92%
Chart Gasoline 32 mins 2.398 -0.044 -1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 85.02 -1.22 -1.41%
Graph down Murban 4 days 86.86 -1.09 -1.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 82.99 -1.18 -1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 56 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 89.90 -1.05 -1.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 89.03 -1.14 -1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 89.03 -1.14 -1.26%
Chart Girassol 4 days 88.85 -0.76 -0.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.46 -1.09 -1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 71.06 -0.43 -0.60%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 72.29 -0.41 -0.56%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 84.14 -0.41 -0.48%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 85.54 -0.41 -0.48%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 82.74 -0.41 -0.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 79.74 -0.41 -0.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 79.74 -0.41 -0.51%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 83.04 -0.41 -0.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 85.14 -0.41 -0.48%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 79.74 -0.41 -0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 87.31 -1.08 -1.22%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 81.75 -1.75 -2.10%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 75.50 -1.75 -2.27%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 89.49 +0.12 +0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 79.09 -1.76 -2.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 83.04 -1.76 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 83.04 -1.76 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 81.75 -1.75 -2.10%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 75.50 -1.75 -2.27%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.68 -1.76 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 1 day January 23rd - Washington D.C. and Brussels - Demonstrations Against Tyranny
  • 11 hours Energy Storage Could Emerge As The Hottest Market Of 2022
  • 2 days Following the Big Money

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Huge Oil Hedge Was Unaffected By Its Export Ban Plans

Why Biden Can’t Put A Cap On Oil Prices

Why Biden Can’t Put A Cap On Oil Prices

Oil prices have risen to…

Four Stocks To Watch As U.S. Shale Production Struggles

Four Stocks To Watch As U.S. Shale Production Struggles

As oil prices soar in…

Permian Super-Emitters Could Save $26 Million Per Year By Fixing Methane Leaks

Permian Super-Emitters Could Save $26 Million Per Year By Fixing Methane Leaks

There are 30 methane-super emitters…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Turkey Hit By Unprecedented Power Outages As Iran Halts Gas Flows

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 24, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • A disruption to natural gas imports from Iran has caused an unprecedented level of power cuts in Turkey.
  • The power cuts have largely impacted major industrial zones, with some companies forced to halt production as a result.
  • Iran claims that its natural gas flows have been restored but Turkey has said its supplies and gas pressure remain very low.
Join Our Community

Turkey is undergoing massive power cuts to industrial customers this week at an unprecedented level never seen before after the country’s natural gas supplies dipped following a disruption of imports from Iran. Major industrial zones and clusters and major production sites, including those of foreign car manufacturers, are being hit by power outages after Iran said at the end of last week it would halt natural gas exports to Turkey for ten days, due to technical issues.

On Friday, Iran announced that gas flows were restored, but Turkey said supplies were very low and at low pressure.

“The system is being disrupted due to the low amount and pressure. The compressor stations on the Turkey side are ready, operational, and there are no technical issues on the Turkish side,” a Turkish official told Reuters on Friday.

Gas supply from Iran to Turkey has yet to fully resume, which puts major industries under power cuts this week, according to Turkey’s main electricity distribution company TEIAS, cited by Bloomberg.

As of Monday, Turkey’s industrial production will stop completely for at least three days, Daily Sabah reported on Sunday.

Gas accounts for more than half of the country’s electricity generation, and Iran’s halting of flows comes at a time of surging gas imports for Turkey, which have become much more expensive due to the crumbling Turkish currency, the lira.

Related: Bank Of America Predicts Tesla Market Share Will Collapse In Next Few Years

Carmaker Renault has already announced it would halt production at its plant in Bursa for 15 days, according to reports in Turkish media cited by Bloomberg.

“The zones are currently making extraordinary efforts to manage this process and to keep the production losses of our industrialists to a minimum,” Memi? Kütükcü, head of the Supreme Organization of Organized Industrial Zones (OSBÜK), told Daily Sabah.

“However, despite this, we know that power cuts experienced at a time when production and exports are accelerating will harm the economy and industrial production,” he added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Dips On Rising Dollar Despite Mountain Of Bullish News

Next Post

Permian Super-Emitters Could Save $26 Million Per Year By Fixing Methane Leaks
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil
Tight Physical Crude Market Points To Higher Oil Prices

Tight Physical Crude Market Points To Higher Oil Prices
Oil Jumps To Highest Level Since 2014 On UAE Drone Attack

Oil Jumps To Highest Level Since 2014 On UAE Drone Attack
Drone Attacks And Invasion Fears Send Oil Prices Soaring

Drone Attacks And Invasion Fears Send Oil Prices Soaring
Four Stocks To Watch As U.S. Shale Production Struggles

Four Stocks To Watch As U.S. Shale Production Struggles



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com