Are America’s Drilling Hotspots Preparing For A Pivot To Renewables?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 85.14 -0.41 -0.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 87.89 -0.49 -0.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 3.999 +0.197 +5.18%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 day 2.691 +0.019 +0.73%
Graph down Gasoline 1 day 2.442 -0.020 -0.80%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 88.39 -0.55 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 88.39 -0.55 -0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.03 -1.14 -1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.55 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Mars US 1 day 83.24 -0.41 -0.49%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.442 -0.020 -0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 85.02 -1.22 -1.41%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.86 -1.09 -1.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 82.99 -1.18 -1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 54 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 89.90 -1.05 -1.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 89.03 -1.14 -1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.03 -1.14 -1.26%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.85 -0.76 -0.85%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.55 +0.05 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 71.06 -0.43 -0.60%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 72.70 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 84.55 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 85.95 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 83.15 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 80.15 -0.25 -0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 80.15 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 83.45 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 85.55 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 80.15 -0.25 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 88.39 -0.55 -0.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 83.50 +1.50 +1.83%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 77.25 +1.50 +1.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 89.49 +0.12 +0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 79.09 -1.76 -2.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 83.04 -1.76 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.04 -1.76 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 83.50 +1.50 +1.83%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 89.44 -0.31 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 7 hours Following the Big Money
  • 4 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Mega Refinery: Delayed And $3.6 Billion Over Budget

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Crude Inventories Rise

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Crude Inventories Rise

Oil prices have come under…

U.S. Fossil Fuel Production Set To Hit Record Highs In 2023

U.S. Fossil Fuel Production Set To Hit Record Highs In 2023

Fossil fuel production in the…

Why Are Oil Prices And Stock Markets Diverging?

Why Are Oil Prices And Stock Markets Diverging?

Oil prices and stock markets…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Are America’s Drilling Hotspots Preparing For A Pivot To Renewables?

By Haley Zaremba - Jan 22, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • A new projection from the United States Energy Information Administration, however, shows a clear win for renewables in the coming years – and waning natural gas usage. 
  • The EIA expects that regions of the country with the largest increases in renewable capacity, will experience the largest reductions in natural gas generation.
  • Solar, wind, and hydro-power are becoming increasingly competitive with fossil fuels, and their use is going to keep on growing. 
Join Our Community

Thanks to the United States shale revolution of the last decade or so, natural gas has become an increasingly cheap and abundant source of power in global energy markets. Many world leaders and industry heads have also touted the plentiful fuel source as a cost-effective stepping stone away from more emissions-intensive fossil fuels such as coal and gas along the road to decarbonization. That view, however, has sparked much debate among policy-makers, shale execs, and environmentalists as the need to combat climate change grows more urgent.

Green energy plans are being ironed out around the globe on the heels of the COP26 climate summit, which finally took place in Scotland late last year after being postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The classification of natural gas as a clean or “bridge” fossil fuel for the global green energy transition is an important sticking point. While many think that it will be a critical stop-gap to avoid major energy crises as we phase out coal and gas, others argue that relying on natural gas is a crutch that will fatally compromise the effort to curb global greenhouse emissions enough to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

Oil and gas giant T. Boone Pickens sums up the pro-gas argument on his website, saying: "Natural gas is not a permanent solution, it is a critical bridge fuel to immediately slash our oil dependence, buying us time to develop new technologies that will ultimately replace fossil fuels in transportation. Natural gas is the critical puzzle piece RIGHT NOW." On the other hand, recent reporting has shown that natural gas really isn’t the green-ish fossil fuel we once thought it was. “Results indicate we’ve underestimated the methane impacts of fossil fuel extraction by up to 40 percent,” National Geographic reported in 2020. While methane, the second-most abundant greenhouse gas, remains in the atmosphere for a relatively short amount of time, its greenhouse effect is 80 times more potent than that of carbon dioxide over a 20-year period.

President Joe Biden has pledged to regulate methane emissions – a historic first for the United States – and the recently signed Infrastructure Bill includes a Green Energy. Natural gas defenders have spilled much ink about the threat the Biden administration poses to the natural gas industry, American jobs, and U.S. energy security, while environmentalists have criticized the Infrastructure Bill for kowtowing to the fossil fuel industry through “green-washing” initiatives like carbon offsetting.

Related: Drone Attacks And Invasion Fears Send Oil Prices Soaring

A new projection from the United States Energy Information Administration (EIA), however, shows a clear win for renewables in the coming years – and waning natural gas usage. The EIA’s January Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) forecasts that “electricity generation from renewable energy resources such as solar and wind will reduce generation from fossil fuel-fired power plants over the next two years.” between 2021 and 2023, the share of energy generated from natural gas is projected to decrease from its current 37% to 34%.

The continued decline in coal production is to be expected, but the decline in natural gas is more newsworthy, considering the massive expansion the sector has seen in the last ten years. The seemingly unstoppable expansion of natural gas in the United States energy fix first reversed its trend in 2021, which could have been seen as a pandemic-era fluke brought on by soaring gas prices. “Although we expect natural gas prices for electric generators to decline, the operating costs of renewable generators will continue to be generally lower than natural gas-fired units,” the EIA reports. “We expect that regions of the country with the largest increases in renewable capacity, such as Texas and the Midwest/Central regions, will experience the largest reductions in natural gas generation.”

While renewable energy production has reliably gotten cheaper and more efficient every year, that trend won’t continue to hold true. However, it’s clear that solar, wind, and hydro-power are now competitive with fossil fuels, and their use is going to keep on growing. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Fossil Fuel Production Set To Hit Record Highs In 2023

Next Post

A Tale Of Two Shipping Markets
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil
Tight Physical Crude Market Points To Higher Oil Prices

Tight Physical Crude Market Points To Higher Oil Prices
Oil Jumps To Highest Level Since 2014 On UAE Drone Attack

Oil Jumps To Highest Level Since 2014 On UAE Drone Attack
World’s Largest Oil Trader: Prices Are Set To Rise Further

World’s Largest Oil Trader: Prices Are Set To Rise Further
Four Stocks To Watch As U.S. Shale Production Struggles

Four Stocks To Watch As U.S. Shale Production Struggles



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com