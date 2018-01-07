Trump Proposes Most Aggressive Offshore Drilling Plan Ever

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 61.58 +0.14 +0.23%
Brent Crude 13 mins 67.73 +0.11 +0.16%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.853 +0.058 +2.08%
Mars US 2 days 62.34 -0.62 -0.98%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.13 +1.01 +1.55%
Urals 11 days 64.27 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.68 +0.14 +0.21%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.68 +0.14 +0.21%
Bonny Light 3 days 68.03 -0.47 -0.69%
Mexican Basket 4 days 57.88 +0.21 +0.36%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.853 +0.058 +2.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 65.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 3 days 67.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy 3 days 64.56 -0.52 -0.80%
Basra Light 3 days 62.84 -0.42 -0.66%
Saharan Blend 3 days 68.36 -0.64 -0.93%
Bonny Light 3 days 68.03 -0.47 -0.69%
Bonny Light 3 days 68.03 -0.47 -0.69%
Girassol 3 days 67.33 -0.47 -0.69%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.13 +1.01 +1.55%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 39.07 -0.02 -0.05%
Western Canadian Select 86 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 86 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 86 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 86 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 86 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 86 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 86 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 86 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 86 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 66.68 +0.14 +0.21%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 58.00 -0.50 -0.85%
Giddings 3 days 51.75 -0.50 -0.96%
ANS West Coast 5 days 67.80 +1.30 +1.95%
West Texas Sour 3 days 55.39 -0.57 -1.02%
Eagle Ford 3 days 59.34 -0.57 -0.95%
Eagle Ford 3 days 59.34 -0.57 -0.95%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 57.89 -0.57 -0.98%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
Buena Vista 4 days 69.77 +0.38 +0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 days Libya Triples Oil Revenues In 2017 As Production Recovers
  • 2 days Exxon Treats Guyana To 6th Offshore Discovery Since 2015
  • 2 days Canadian Crude Oil Exports Decline On Keystone Pipeline Leaks
  • 2 days Pacific Coast, Florida Oppose Offshore Oil Drilling Plan
  • 2 days Oil Price Rise Not Enough: Angola Ditches U.S. Dollar Peg
  • 2 days China To “Deal Seriously” With Violators Of Oil Sanctions On North Korea
  • 2 days Toshiba Dumps Westinghouse For $4.6B
  • 2 days Aramco Takes Big Step Toward IPO
  • 3 days Oil And Gas Run Low As East Coast Sees Record Snowfall
  • 3 days New Mexico Is Now Third-Largest U.S. Oil Producer
  • 3 days U.S. To Open Drilling In Previously Protected Zones
  • 3 days New Report Spots Inconsistencies In Obama Oil & Gas Testing Approvals
  • 3 days U.S. Firms Interested In Boosting Oil, Gas Presence In Iraq
  • 3 days Norway Wins Lawsuit Over Arctic Oil Drilling
  • 3 days Tesla Share Prices Takes A Hit After Another Model 3 Delay
  • 4 days Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 4 days Gas Pipeline Fire Causes Blackouts In Nigeria
  • 4 days Sunoco’s Mariner East 2 Pipeline Gets A Halt Construction Order
  • 4 days Gazprom Gas Exports Rise To Record High In 2017
  • 4 days Hong Kong Ship Seized By South Korea Carried Bunker Fuel
  • 4 days Dominion Energy, SCANA To Merge In $7.9B All-Stock Deal
  • 4 days China Bans Sales Of Fuel Inefficient Cars
  • 5 days New Pipeline Doubles Russian Oil Supply To China
  • 5 days Iran Oil Exports Hit 777 Million Barrels In 2017
  • 5 days BP To Book $1.5B One-Off Charge From U.S. Tax Reform
  • 10 days Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January
  • 10 days Eni Begins Drilling For Oil Offshore Alaska
  • 10 days 2017 Is The UK’s Greenest Electricity Generation Year Ever
  • 11 days Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw
  • 11 days Exxon To Start Exporting Vaca Muerta Gas
  • 11 days Forties Starts Pumping At 50% Capacity
  • 11 days Shell Expects To Book A $2.5 Billion Charge Due To U.S. Tax Reform
  • 11 days Gazprom’s Power Of Siberia To Start Pumping In 2 Years
  • 12 days The Return Of Oil’s Most Important Pipeline
  • 12 days China Becomes World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer
  • 12 days U.S. And China Agree On North Korea Sanctions Enforcement
  • 16 days Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018
  • 16 days Russia Sees OPEC & Co Exit Oil Cuts Pact Very Smoothly
  • 16 days Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo
  • 16 days New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes

Breaking News:

Libya Triples Oil Revenues In 2017 As Production Recovers

Alt Text

U.S. Shale Can’t Offset Record-Low Oil Discoveries

The rise of U.S. shale…

Alt Text

Is A “Geopolitical Recession” Looming?

Ian Bremmer of Eurasia Group…

Alt Text

Europe’s Largest Oil And Gas Producer Is Back On Its Feet

Norway managed to survive the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

Trump Proposes Most Aggressive Offshore Drilling Plan Ever

By Nick Cunningham - Jan 07, 2018, 6:00 PM CST Trump

The Trump administration just proposed the most sweeping offshore drilling plan in history, a proposal that calls for opening up the Arctic, Atlantic and Pacific Oceans for drilling, while also opening up parts of the Gulf of Mexico that have been off limits.

Experts say the proposal is unprecedented in regards to the geographical extent and in the number of lease sales. The five-year drilling plan from the Department of Interior for 2019-2022, which would replace the 2017-2022 plan from the Obama administration, calls for 47 lease sales.

The acreage on offer would consist of more than 90 percent of the entire U.S. outer continental shelf, including areas that have either never seen drilling or haven’t experience drilling in decades. The only area that would remain off limits would be the North Aleutian Planning Area in Alaska.

In other words, Trump is trying to open up essentially the entire U.S. coast to oil and gas drilling. The administration believes the proposed territory holds some 90 billion barrels of oil and 319 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, or reserves that are about 80 percent larger than is currently available. "Under President Trump, we are going to become the strongest energy superpower this world has ever known," Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke told reporters.

Needless to say, the proposal is being met with some pushback. Opposition from environmental groups is expected – a joint letter from 64 environmental groups blasted the decision, arguing it will inflict “severe and unacceptable harm” to U.S. publicly-owned oceans, coastal economies and marine life. "This radical offshore drilling free-for-all is a clear example of politics over people, ignoring widespread local and state opposition," Diane Hoskins, a campaign director Oceana, said in a statement.

Related: What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

Argus Media points out that the Interior Department typically includes very large swaths of territory in the draft proposals because new territories cannot be added at a later date without starting the lengthy process all over again. So, the inclusion of so much territory is, in part, intended to simply keep options open. The likelihood of drilling in all of these regions is pretty low.

The oil and gas industry praised the move. “To kick off a national discussion, you need a national plan — something that has been lacking the past several years,” said Randall Luthi, president of the National Ocean Industries Association.

But the move is so aggressive that it has even been met with opposition from Republican politicians, including Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R), and Republican governors in Florida and Maryland. In fact, condemnation was nearly universal from coastal states. Only Maine’s Governor Paul LePage (R) supports the move, which isn’t all that significant since there is little prospect of a large drilling presence off the coast of Maine.

Despite the aggressive proposal from Interior, the prospects are uncertain. The process could take at least 18 months to finalize, it would be subjected to legal challenges, and it could be reversed by a future administration. Meanwhile, it is also deeply unpopular in many coastal states, including from politicians from both parties.

Related: Can Blockchain Bring An End To Corruption?

Perhaps more importantly, interest from the oil and gas industry is unclear – while they support opening up more areas for exploration, it remains to be seen if companies will gamble large sums of money on unknown areas. Probably the most attractive is the eastern Gulf of Mexico near Florida, where acreage is located not too far from current drilling areas off the coast of Louisiana. An existing moratorium on the eastern Gulf of Mexico keeps the area off limits until it expires in 2022, after which the area would be opened up under the administration’s plan.

Elsewhere, interest from the industry is more suspect. The resource potential in the Atlantic and Pacific Ocean is far from clear, and the economics are equally uncertain. The last surveys of the Atlantic were conducted in the 1980s.

Even in the most aggressive scenario, it would be years before any companies start plying the waters of the Atlantic and Pacific. But low oil prices would likely deter any bold moves into unknown areas.

Odds are that little to no oil is produced in most of the proposed areas of the Atlantic and Pacific for a very long time, if ever.

By Nick Cunningham, Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Heroes, Gods And Genghis Khan: Naming An Oilfield
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iranian Crisis Could Send Oil To $100

Iranian Crisis Could Send Oil To $100
U.S. Shale Can’t Offset Record-Low Oil Discoveries

U.S. Shale Can’t Offset Record-Low Oil Discoveries

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Cold Weather Shocks Natural Gas Prices

Cold Weather Shocks Natural Gas Prices

Most Commented

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?

Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?

 Why Is Canadian Oil So Cheap?

Why Is Canadian Oil So Cheap?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com