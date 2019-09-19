Trump Clashes With California Over Fuel Regulations

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.38 +0.34 +0.59%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.46 +0.80 +1.28%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.577 -0.088 -3.30%
Mars US 21 hours 60.61 -1.23 -1.99%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.57 -1.86 -2.80%
Urals 2 days 61.60 +5.90 +10.59%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.69 -5.71 -8.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.69 -5.71 -8.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.69 -1.14 -1.73%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.31 +3.77 +6.67%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.577 -0.088 -3.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 63.17 -4.23 -6.28%
Murban 2 days 66.23 -3.85 -5.49%
Iran Heavy 2 days 56.04 -1.13 -1.98%
Basra Light 2 days 65.96 -1.27 -1.89%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.54 -1.57 -2.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.69 -1.14 -1.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.69 -1.14 -1.73%
Girassol 2 days 65.73 -1.33 -1.98%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.57 -1.86 -2.80%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.41 +0.58 +1.35%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 42.54 -1.30 -2.97%
Canadian Condensate 30 days 52.04 -1.30 -2.44%
Premium Synthetic 20 days 58.44 -1.30 -2.18%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 53.49 -1.30 -2.37%
Peace Sour 22 hours 51.29 -1.30 -2.47%
Peace Sour 22 hours 51.29 -1.30 -2.47%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 52.94 -1.30 -2.40%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 58.39 -1.85 -3.07%
Central Alberta 22 hours 52.24 -1.30 -2.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.69 -5.71 -8.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.50 -1.25 -2.24%
Giddings 2 days 48.25 -1.25 -2.53%
ANS West Coast 7 days 65.88 -3.71 -5.33%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.06 -1.23 -2.31%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.01 -1.23 -2.15%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.01 -1.23 -2.15%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.50 -1.25 -2.24%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 -5.00 -9.39%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.64 -4.79 -6.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Pompeo: Aramco Attacks Are An "Act Of War" By Iran
  • 7 minutes Who Really Benefits From The "Iran Attacked Saudi Arabia" Narrative?
  • 11 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 15 minutes Experts review Saudi damage photos. Say Said is need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 11 mins Let's shut down dissent like The Conversation in Australia
  • 10 hours Drone attacks cause fire at two Saudi Aramco facilities, blaze now under control
  • 4 hours Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 3 hours Saudis Confirm a Cruise Missile from Iranian Origin
  • 3 hours Donald Trump Proposes Harnessing Liberal Tears To Provide Clean Energy
  • 2 hours Saudis Buying Oil From Iraq
  • 8 hours Trump Accidentally Discusses Technology Used In The Border Wall
  • 4 hours One of the fire satellite pictures showed what look like the fire hit outside the main oil complex. Like it hit storage or pipeline facility. Not big deal.
  • 24 hours Is It Time To Invest In Offshore Drillers?
  • 20 hours Democrats and Gun Views
  • 18 hours China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 1 day Trump new National Security Advisor. Trump easily manipulated.
  • 24 hours Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31

Breaking News:

EU On Edge As Russia And Ukraine Restart Gas Talks

Alt Text

Oil Erases Gains As OPEC Decides Against Deeper Cuts

The bullish sentiment at the…

Alt Text

Bill Gates Says $11 Trillion Anti-Oil Push Isn’t Working

Climate activists screaming at investors…

Alt Text

Banks Battle For The Aramco IPO

The battle between investment banks…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Trump Clashes With California Over Fuel Regulations

By Nick Cunningham - Sep 19, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Trump

The Trump administration is moving to strip California of its authority to set stricter pollution limits for cars and trucks, the most aggressive step yet in its efforts to deregulate and water-down the nation’s fuel economy standards.

At the start of President Trump’s term, major automakers saw an opportunity to ask the incoming president for weaker fuel economy standards. But they got a lot more than they bargained for. Not only did Trump’s EPA propose drastically weaker standards, but it has now decided to go to war with California, which has refused to play ball.

California has long been afforded the authority to set its own standards, a situation that dates back decades to horrifically smoggy days in some California cities. Typically, the state has harmonized its standards with the federal government.

But California balked when the Trump administration proposed an aggressive rollback. Trump’s EPA proposed cutting standards to just 37 miles per gallon for model years 2020-2025, down from the 54.5 mpg on the books from the Obama era.

That led to a nightmare scenario for automakers, who faced a bifurcated market. There would be little benefit of manufacturing dirtier cars for some parts of the U.S. if they still had to build cleaner cars for California. Moreover, 13 states and the District of Columbia have promised to follow California’s standards.  

So, in recent months, the top automakers cut a deal with California, agreeing to an average fuel economy standard of 50 mpg by 2026. They announced their decision to adhere to the state’s standards despite the prospect of weaker federal requirements.

That decision reportedly angered President Trump so much that he considered abandoning the whole effort in order to punish the automakers, leaving them with the stricter Obama-era standards, the New York Times reported in August.

Instead, he decided to punish both them and California by pressing forward with the federal rollback while also proposing to take away California’s unique authority. He announced his decision on twitter. The Trump Administration is revoking California’s Federal Waiver on emissions in order to produce far less expensive cars for the consumer, while at the same time making the cars substantially SAFER. This will lead to more production because of this pricing and safety......

California’s Attorney General has vowed to sue. Legal experts say that the battle could ultimately find itself before the Supreme Court, and the outcome would have broad and far-reaching implications. If the Trump administration prevailed, it could take away states’ ability to regulate greenhouse gases from cars and trucks.

The Trump administration is facing a ticking clock – they’d want the case to reach the Supreme Court before the 2020 election because if Trump loses, the deregulatory effort would presumably be killed by a Democratic president.

Related: Saudi Aramco: We Never Asked Iraq For Extra Oil

But Trump’s dirty car campaign is not popular. A Washington Post-Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that 66 percent of Americans oppose Trump’s plan to water-down fuel efficiency standards, and 67 support state governments being allowed to set their own stricter standards.

Meanwhile, another prong of the Trump administration’s attack on fuel economy standards came from the U.S. Justice Department, which opened an antitrust inquiry earlier this month into the four automakers that cut a deal with California – Ford, Honda, BMW and VW. The Trump administration accuses them of colluding, while environmental groups and California officials view the move as an abuse of power – the use of the Justice Department as a way of scaring automakers into backing down. The move may have already scared away other automakers from joining the California pact.

The move comes as the EPA’s effort to set its own weaker federal standards has fallen into disarray. The New York Times reported in August that some technical experts at the EPA involved in writing the new weaker rules left the agency. The agency says that its formal proposal will be released by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, it’s hard not to notice the odd timing of fuel economy rollback. It comes the same week that the global oil market is wondering about the security of global supply. The world seems poised to have dodged a major bullet with Saudi Arabia scrambling to make repairs to the Abqaiq facility, which may prevent a sustained price spike. Trump took to twitter to boast about how the U.S. doesn’t need oil from the Middle East, but that misses the fact that an oil price spike would affect drivers everywhere.

In that context, a ratcheting up of fuel economy standards is one of the more powerful tools the U.S. government can deploy for energy security. “The best way to insulate drivers from inevitable oil price shocks is to reduce how much oil we use in the first place. In this light, the Trump administration’s decision to roll back fuel-economy standards is also misguided,” Jason Bordoff of Columbia University wrote in Foreign Policy.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran’s Supreme Leader Approved Saudi Attacks: Washington
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production
Oil Price Explosion – Brent Crude Jumps 20%

Oil Price Explosion – Brent Crude Jumps 20%

 China Just Got Handed The Oil Deal Of A Lifetime

China Just Got Handed The Oil Deal Of A Lifetime

 Why Oil Prices Just Fell 6%

Why Oil Prices Just Fell 6%

 Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com