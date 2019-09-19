OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.38 +0.34 +0.59%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.46 +0.80 +1.28%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.577 -0.088 -3.30%
Mars US 21 hours 60.61 -1.23 -1.99%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.57 -1.86 -2.80%
Urals 2 days 61.60 +5.90 +10.59%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.69 -5.71 -8.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.69 -5.71 -8.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.69 -1.14 -1.73%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.31 +3.77 +6.67%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.577 -0.088 -3.30%
Marine 2 days 63.17 -4.23 -6.28%
Murban 2 days 66.23 -3.85 -5.49%
Iran Heavy 2 days 56.04 -1.13 -1.98%
Basra Light 2 days 65.96 -1.27 -1.89%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.54 -1.57 -2.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.69 -1.14 -1.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.69 -1.14 -1.73%
Girassol 2 days 65.73 -1.33 -1.98%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.57 -1.86 -2.80%
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.41 +0.58 +1.35%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 42.54 -1.30 -2.97%
Canadian Condensate 30 days 52.04 -1.30 -2.44%
Premium Synthetic 20 days 58.44 -1.30 -2.18%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 53.49 -1.30 -2.37%
Peace Sour 22 hours 51.29 -1.30 -2.47%
Peace Sour 22 hours 51.29 -1.30 -2.47%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 52.94 -1.30 -2.40%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 58.39 -1.85 -3.07%
Central Alberta 22 hours 52.24 -1.30 -2.43%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.69 -5.71 -8.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.50 -1.25 -2.24%
Giddings 2 days 48.25 -1.25 -2.53%
ANS West Coast 7 days 65.88 -3.71 -5.33%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.06 -1.23 -2.31%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.01 -1.23 -2.15%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.01 -1.23 -2.15%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.50 -1.25 -2.24%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 -5.00 -9.39%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.64 -4.79 -6.71%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Saudi Aramco: We Never Asked Iraq For Extra Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 19, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Saudi Aramco

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco is not looking to buy crude oil from Iraq’s state oil marketing firm, people familiar with the operations of the two companies told Bloomberg on Thursday, after earlier reports had suggested that the Saudis were seeking to import as much as 20 million barrels of crude oil from Iraq.

Following the weekend attacks on vital oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Saudi Arabia had asked Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) to sell it 20 million barrels of crude oil for refineries in Saudi Arabia.

But the trading unit of the Saudi oil firm, Aramco Trading, is trading non-Saudi crude as usual and isn’t seeking more Iraqi crude, Bloomberg’s sources said, adding that reports of a request for 20 million barrels from SOMO weren’t correct.

The Saudi state oil giant, however, is considering sending more non-Saudi crude oil to its refineries operating under joint ventures outside Saudi Arabia, the sources told Bloomberg.

On Saturday, the Abqaiq facility and the Khurais oil field in Saudi Arabia were hit by attacks, which resulted in the temporary suspension of 5.7 million bpd of Saudi Arabia’s crude oil production, or around 5 percent of global daily oil supply. Related: OPEC Faces ‘’Daunting’’ Task To Balance Oil Markets In 2020

Aramco has reportedly restored around 40 percent of the affected production capacity and continues to ensure customers they will receive all the oil supply they had contracted—although some lighter grades would likely be replaced with heavier crude grades.

In an update on the progress in restoring supply, Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday that the return to normal production would likely take less time than originally feared, sparking a massive oil price drop of 6 percent late on Tuesday morning, just a day after prices had jumped more than any day on record.

The reports that the top oil exporter Saudi Arabia looks to import crude oil for its own refineries sent oil prices higher on Thursday morning, with WTI Crude up 1.02 percent at $58.67 and Brent Crude up 1.52 percent at $63.61 at 09:41 a.m. EDT.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

