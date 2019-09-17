OilPrice GEA
  • 4 minutes Drone attacks cause fire at two Saudi Aramco facilities, blaze now under control
  • 7 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 13 minutes Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 15 minutes Iran in the world market
  • 18 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 57 mins USA Wants Iran War -- Shooty Shooty More
  • 3 hours Collateral Damage: Saudi Disruption Leaves Canada's Biggest Refinery Vulnerable
  • 9 hours USA : Attack came from 'Iranian soil'. Pompeo to release 'evidence'.
  • 10 mins Experts review drone damage . Say Saudis need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 14 hours Never Bring A Rapier To A Gun Fight
  • 2 hours Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31
  • 17 hours Bahrain - U.S.: Signed Deal To Buy Patriot Missiles
  • 18 hours Trump Will Win In 2020 And Beyond..?
  • 19 hours How OPEC and OECD play their role in setting oil price in light of Iranian oil sanction ?? Does the world agree with Iran's oil sanctions ???
  • 17 hours Democrats and Gun Views
  • 14 hours Aramco Production

Breaking News:

Oil Production In Joint Saudi-Kuwaiti Fields Could Restart “Relatively Quickly”

Alt Text

China’s Big 3 Struggle To Ramp Up Oil Production

China’s call to its oil…

Alt Text

U.S. Claims It Has Evidence Iranian Tanker Delivered Oil To Syria

A U.S. State Department spokeswoman…

Alt Text

Shale Stocks Surge On Major Jump In Oil Prices

US shale drillers saw their…

Trump Battles To Avoid War With Iran

By Irina Slav - Sep 17, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT
Trump Pompeo

“I’m somebody that would like not to have war,” U.S. President Donald Trump told media following a tweet in which he said the U.S. was “locked and loaded” to respond to a drone attack on Saudi oil infrastructure that sent markets into a frenzy.

Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry all blamed Iran for the attack despite a statement from the Iran-affiliated Houthi rebels in Yemen who took responsibility for the attacks that cut an estimated 5.7 million bpd in production capacity from global supply.

The investigation into who launched the attacks is still in progress but, according to Trump, it looks like Iran was behind it, Reuters reports.

“We have a lot of options but I’m not looking at options right now. We want to find definitively who did this,” the U.S. president said.

The attacks hit a Saudi oil field and a processing facility in Saturday. A day later, Trump tweeted: “Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!”

Iran has denied the accusations, with a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry calling them “unacceptable and entirely baseless.” Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said the attacks were carried out by Yemenis in response to Saudi-led attacks.

“Yemeni people are exercising their legitimate right of defense,” Rouhani said on Monday. A day earlier, the Houthis took responsibility for the attack, warning that more would follow. In May this year, the Iran-affiliated group said they were launching a major offensive that would target more than 300 locations in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE—the coalition partners fighting the Houthis on behalf of Yemen’s elected president, which the rebels ousted.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

