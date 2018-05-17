Truck Sales Hold Steady Despite Soaring Gas Prices

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 71.58 +0.09 +0.13%
Brent Crude 2 hours 79.30 +0.02 +0.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.878 -0.008 -0.28%
Mars US 2 hours 72.87 +0.41 +0.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.18 -0.29 -0.38%
Urals 19 hours 73.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.83 +0.09 +0.12%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.83 +0.09 +0.12%
Bonny Light 19 hours 80.65 +2.25 +2.87%
Mexican Basket 2 days 66.00 +0.55 +0.84%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.878 -0.008 -0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 76.28 +1.70 +2.28%
Murban 19 hours 79.68 +1.65 +2.11%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 74.37 +2.17 +3.01%
Basra Light 19 hours 76.86 +0.20 +0.26%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 79.09 +2.07 +2.69%
Bonny Light 19 hours 80.65 +2.25 +2.87%
Bonny Light 19 hours 80.65 +2.25 +2.87%
Girassol 19 hours 79.80 +2.15 +2.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.18 -0.29 -0.38%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40 mins 51.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 56.44 +0.18 +0.32%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.89 +0.18 +0.26%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.59 +0.18 +0.25%
Sweet Crude 2 days 64.74 +0.18 +0.28%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.34 +0.18 +0.29%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.34 +0.18 +0.29%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 63.99 +0.18 +0.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.64 +0.18 +0.26%
Central Alberta 2 days 62.29 +0.18 +0.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.83 +0.09 +0.12%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 68.00 +0.25 +0.37%
Giddings 19 hours 61.75 +0.25 +0.41%
ANS West Coast 3 days 77.88 +0.51 +0.66%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 65.44 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 69.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 69.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 67.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.75 +0.25 +0.41%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.75 +0.18 +0.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Brent Crude Oil Tops $80!
  • 3 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 49 mins Top Google Engineers Say Renewable Energy Simply Won't Work
  • 1 hour Russia/Germany Pipeline Really A Security Threat for US?
  • 5 hours Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain
  • 10 hours EU Leaders Ready To Offer Trump Greater Market Access To Avert Trade War
  • 3 hours Was Trump's Iran Move Bad for US?
  • 55 mins Australian businesses going renewable
  • 2 hours Trump Could 'Punish' Venezuela With Oil Sanctions Immediately After Presidential Vote
  • 10 hours Maduro Loyal to Cuba At Expense of Own Citizens
  • 11 hours First Memory Transplant... between Snails
  • 14 hours Price Determines Demand (and Supply)
  • 10 hours Iran Lobbying China to Keep up Oil Imports
  • 8 hours California to mandate solar on new homes
  • 2 hours China's Yaun/Gold backed Futures contracts
  • 55 mins Lloyd's of London excludes coal

Breaking News:

World’s Biggest Oil Traders Vie To Buy Petrobras Nigerian Assets

Alt Text

ConocoPhillips Moves To Seize Venezuelan Oil Assets

Oil major ConocoPhillips has seized…

Alt Text

Bank Of America: Oil Prices Could Hit $100 Next Year

Plummeting inventories and soaring global…

Alt Text

U.S. Renewable Capacity Soars

In the latest IEA electricity…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Truck Sales Hold Steady Despite Soaring Gas Prices

By Jon LeSage - May 17, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Ford truck

While gasoline is up 50 cents per gallon over last year, car shoppers are still leaning toward larger, fuel-sipping vehicles over small, fuel-efficient cars.

Oil analysts predict the price per barrel will continue to rise in months ahead, but market dynamics in new vehicle sales aren’t expected to change course anytime soon. Trucks and SUVs are expected to continue doing quite well.

A recent gasoline price leap in the U.S. national average, up 6 cents to $2.87, is thought to have been driven by the Trump administration’s decision to re-impose sanctions on Iran.

“The Administration’s move combined with the switchover to summer blend, growing global demand and shrinking supply continues to fuel pump prices as we approach the summer driving season,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “AAA predicts that the national average may reach $3 a gallon this summer, especially if crude oil prices continue to increase.”

Growing global oil demand in developing countries is expected to continue. Demand has been climbing in key markets such as China.

Brent crude oil prices, considered to be the global benchmark, have been demonstrating the trend. This month, oil prices have reached their highest level in three-and-a-half years.

Turbulence in the Middle East is thought to have raised concerns over the flow of oil in the region. Diminishing supply is having its impact, too, with OPEC just reporting in its Monthly Oil Market Report that oil inventories are tightening up, with global overhang disappearing.

The average vehicle driven in the U.S. around 12,000 miles per year will see a 21 percent increase in year-over-year fuel prices. That will come out to $324 more spent on motor fuel. Two vehicle households will see the expense go up $650 more on fuel expenses, or $54 per month.

While gasoline prices have been on a steady increase in recent months, consumers don’t seem to be too concerned about it yet. Related: The Regulations That Could Push Oil Up To $90

That wasn’t the case during dramatic gasoline and diesel price spikes in 2008. What was then called “fuel volatility” extended sporadically into 2011, which drew more interest among consumers and fleet operators into smaller cars, crossovers, hybrids, electric vehicles, and alternative fuels such as natural gas and propane autogas.

The deeper trend in the U.S., and other major markets such as China and Western Europe, has been greater interest in sport utility vehicles and crossovers. These new models have been the stars of leading auto shows around the world in the past year. But the trend has been in the works for years, with cars only making up less than one-third of all new vehicles sales in the U.S.; and light-duty trucks, including SUVs, making for a much share of major markets such as China.

Fleet operators are also acquiring more vans designed to navigate smoothly through crowded urban streets; pickup trucks made to be more comfortable and car-like for owners using them for business and personal use; and SUVs now becoming common passenger vehicles in law enforcement and other services.

Chrysler is launching a new Jeep Wrangler with a 2.0 turbo engine, more gears in the transmission, and lightweight materials and aerodynamic design to give the SUV better fuel economy. The Jeep Wrangler is typical of what automakers are doing in light-duty truck segments — offering more space, power and utility functions while reducing fuel costs.

Transportation fuel prices have seen a slow and steady increase in recent months, unlike the spikes seen a decade ago. It looks like gasoline and diesel prices will have to go up even further before consumers and fleets switch over to more cars, hybrids, and EVs. Related: $4 Gasoline Could Cripple The U.S. Economy

A recent study by LMC Automotive affirms this market trend that goes back several years. Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in global SUV sales averaged 12 percent between 2005 and 2017. During that time, total light vehicle sales grew 4 percent and the car segment only grew at a CAGR of 2 percent.

SUVs picked up nearly 20 percentage points of market share in 2017, to 31 percent of global light vehicle sales, according to the LMC Automotive study. Cars saw share fall by 10 percentage points to 43 percent of the total. SUVs, along with crossovers, trucks, and vans, make up the lion’s share of new vehicle sales.

Crossover utility vehicles now offer the comfort and functionality of large sedans with the look and performance of truck-based SUVs. The surge in crossover sales has shifted consumers and fleets away from traditional sedans over to truck side.

By Jon LeSage for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

How To Mitigate The Risk Of Peak Oil Demand

Next Post

Is Russia About To Abandon The OPEC Deal?
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Most Underappreciated Story In The Oil Market

The Most Underappreciated Story In The Oil Market
Higher Oil Prices Look Likely

Higher Oil Prices Look Likely

 Could Oil Hit $100?

Could Oil Hit $100?

 OPEC: The Oil Glut Is Gone

OPEC: The Oil Glut Is Gone

 Iran Sanctions Threaten The Petrodollar

Iran Sanctions Threaten The Petrodollar

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com