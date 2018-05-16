The Regulations That Could Push Oil Up To $90

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 71.74 +0.25 +0.35%
Brent Crude 12 mins 79.39 +0.11 +0.14%
Natural Gas 18 mins 2.839 +0.002 +0.07%
Mars US 6 hours 72.46 +0.19 +0.26%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.47 +1.27 +1.71%
Urals 23 hours 73.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.74 +0.58 +0.77%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.74 +0.58 +0.77%
Bonny Light 23 hours 78.40 -0.55 -0.70%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.45 +1.01 +1.57%
Natural Gas 18 mins 2.839 +0.002 +0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 74.58 -0.30 -0.40%
Murban 23 hours 78.03 -0.30 -0.38%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 72.20 -0.47 -0.65%
Basra Light 23 hours 76.66 +1.10 +1.46%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 77.02 -0.51 -0.66%
Bonny Light 23 hours 78.40 -0.55 -0.70%
Bonny Light 23 hours 78.40 -0.55 -0.70%
Girassol 23 hours 77.65 -0.65 -0.83%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.47 +1.27 +1.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 51.08 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 56.26 +0.35 +0.63%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.71 +0.35 +0.50%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.41 +0.35 +0.49%
Sweet Crude 2 days 64.56 +0.35 +0.55%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.16 +0.35 +0.58%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.16 +0.35 +0.58%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 63.81 +0.35 +0.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.46 +0.35 +0.51%
Central Alberta 2 days 62.11 +0.35 +0.57%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.74 +0.58 +0.77%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 67.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 23 hours 61.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 77.37 +0.55 +0.72%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 65.44 +0.18 +0.28%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 69.39 +0.18 +0.26%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 69.39 +0.18 +0.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 67.94 +0.18 +0.27%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.50 +0.25 +0.41%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.57 +0.60 +0.77%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Trump Could 'Punish' Venezuela With Oil Sanctions Immediately After Presidential Vote
  • 3 hours Australian businesses going renewable
  • 13 hours Trump Talks Trade With China As Project Linked To His Company Gets Chinese Business - CNN Money
  • 3 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 2 hours Strong message from EU’s Tusk: ‘With Friends Like Trump, Who Needs Enemies?’
  • 4 hours Price Determines Demand (and Supply)
  • 4 hours Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain
  • 12 hours EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 5 hours "Undrillable" Arctic?
  • 2 hours California to mandate solar on new homes
  • 13 hours My first interview in russian by a russian media portal Eurasia Expert
  • 5 hours Gazprom Exports to EU Hit Record
  • 4 hours Maduro Loyal to Cuba At Expense of Own Citizens
  • 10 hours Car-free days in London
  • 11 hours ICS Cybersecurity
  • 14 hours Renewable Energy Use In Europe Didn’t Stop Carbon Emissions From Rising

Breaking News:

Repsol Takes A Significant Step Towards Clean Energy

Alt Text

Oil Crashes Ahead Of Trump’s Iran Deal Decision

Oil prices fell on Tuesday…

Alt Text

The Coal Plant Of The Future

In a bid to support…

Alt Text

U.S. Shale’s Refining Crisis

U.S. shale output is growing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Regulations That Could Push Oil Up To $90

By Nick Cunningham - May 16, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Shale oil rig

International regulations on the fuels used in shipping could tighten the oil market and push prices up to $90 per barrel in the next two years.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has new rules coming into effect at the start of 2020 requiring shipowners to dramatically lower the concentration of sulfur used in their fuels.

Ships plying the world’s oceans tend to use heavy fuel oil, a bottom-of-the-barrel fuel that is especially dirty. The IMO regulations are targeting this fuel because of its high sulfur content. Current rules allow sulfur concentrations of 3.5 percent, but by 2020 ships must slash that to just 0.5 percent. “Effectively, bunker fuel is the last refuge for sulphur, which has been driven out of most other oil products,” the IEA wrote earlier this year in its Oil 2018 report.

Shipowners have several options to achieve this goal, and there probably won’t be a single approach. They could install scrubbers to remove sulfur from the fuel, switch to low-sulfur fuels, or switch to LNG. Scrubbers are thought to be costly, although some shipowners see the payback period as worth it. LNG is also an expensive route.

But a lot of shipowners will switch over to lower-sulfur fuels such as gasoil, a distillate similar to diesel. The IEA says that by 2020, demand for gasoil will shoot up to 1.74 million barrels per day (mb/d), an increase of over 1 mb/d relative to 2018. That will displace the heavy fuel oil that is currently widespread. The IEA says that high-sulfur fuel oil demand will crater from 3.2 mb/d in 2019 to just 1.3 mb/d in 2020. Related: China Looks To Capitalize On Cheap Iranian Oil

The switchover will have enormous ramifications for the oil market. The shipping industry represents about 5 percent of the global oil market, using about 5 million barrels of oil per day. Swapping out one form of oil for others will have ripple effects across the refining industry, awarding some and dealing losses to others.

Refiners processing middle distillates – diesel and gasoil – will see a windfall. Meanwhile, refiners that churn out heavy fuel oil will be left with surplus product on their hands.

More specifically, complex refineries can use different types of crude to produce gasoil, often without being stuck with heavy fuel oil as a byproduct. On the other hand, smaller more simple refineries are unable to do that with ease, and “some simple refineries may be forced to close or to upgrade,” according to the IEA.

“We foresee a scramble for middle distillates that will drive crack spreads higher and drag oil prices with it,” Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

The investment bank said that Brent crude prices could jump to $90 per barrel, aided by the IMO regulations and the rush to secure compliant fuel. “The last period of severe middle distillate tightness occurred in late-2007/early-2008 and arguably was the critical factor that drove up Brent prices in that period,” Morgan Stanley wrote. Related: $4 Gasoline Could Cripple The U.S. Economy

Already, stocks of middle distillates have declined below the five-year average in Europe, the U.S. and Asia. “The additional gasoil needed in 2020 is likely to trigger a spike in diesel prices. In our forecast, we assume an increase of 20 percent to 30 percent in that year,” the IEA said.

The intriguing conclusion from this scenario is that U.S. shale can’t be the solution. The flood of oil coming from the Permian basin is light and sweet, which tends to be transformed into gasoline, and is not suited for the production of middle distillates. Medium and heavy blends are more preferable for the distillates needed for maritime fuels, but those barrels are being held off of the market right now by the OPEC cuts.

“We expect the crude oil market to remain under-supplied and inventories to continue to draw,” the bank said. “This will likely underpin prices.”

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Rising Fuel Prices Could Offset Tax Cuts

Next Post

5 Companies To Watch As Marijuana Legalization Approaches
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Most Underappreciated Story In The Oil Market

The Most Underappreciated Story In The Oil Market
Higher Oil Prices Look Likely

Higher Oil Prices Look Likely

 Oil Markets Tremble On Iran, Israel Flare-Up

Oil Markets Tremble On Iran, Israel Flare-Up

 Could Oil Hit $100?

Could Oil Hit $100?

 OPEC: The Oil Glut Is Gone

OPEC: The Oil Glut Is Gone

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com