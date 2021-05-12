Toyota Says Most Of Its U.S. Cars Will Still Run On Gasoline In 2030

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.32 +1.04 +1.59%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.56 +1.01 +1.47%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.971 +0.016 +0.54%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.073 +0.032 +1.54%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.173 +0.033 +1.54%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.21 +0.25 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.21 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.07 +0.36 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 65.23 +0.26 +0.40%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.173 +0.033 +1.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 65.66 -1.15 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 2 days 66.29 -1.12 -1.66%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 63.28 +0.34 +0.54%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 68.17 +0.41 +0.61%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 66.74 +0.06 +0.09%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 67.07 +0.36 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.07 +0.36 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 2 days 67.77 +0.28 +0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.67 +0.93 +1.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 52.43 +1.11 +2.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 64.28 +0.36 +0.56%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 65.68 +0.36 +0.55%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 61.78 +0.56 +0.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 59.63 +0.91 +1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 59.63 +0.91 +1.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 61.73 +0.46 +0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 64.78 +0.26 +0.40%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 59.58 +0.46 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.21 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.75 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 55.50 +0.50 +0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 67.00 -1.40 -2.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 59.23 +0.36 +0.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 63.18 +0.36 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 63.18 +0.36 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.75 +0.50 +0.82%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 55.25 -0.75 -1.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 71.62 +0.38 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 7 minutes The Painful Death of Coal
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 hours Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 26 mins Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 8 hours 1 in 5 electric vehicle owners in California switched back to gas because charging their cars is a hassle, new research shows
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 mins Renewable Energy Growth Rate Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 14 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 days CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances
  • 5 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days How US Capitalism Uses Nationalism
  • 3 days .

Breaking News:

Enbridge Continues To Run Line 5 Pipeline Despite Michigan Deadline

3 Stocks That Could Win Big From Biden’s $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

3 Stocks That Could Win Big From Biden’s $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

President Joe Biden planning to…

Saudi Arabia To Ship Full Volumes To Asian Oil Buyers

Saudi Arabia To Ship Full Volumes To Asian Oil Buyers

Saudi Arabia will export full…

Can Oil Firms Win Over ESG Investors?

Can Oil Firms Win Over ESG Investors?

As institutional investors grow increasingly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Toyota Says Most Of Its U.S. Cars Will Still Run On Gasoline In 2030

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 12, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Most Toyotas in the United States will still use gasoline in 2030, the carmaker said on Wednesday, expecting gasoline and hybrid cars to still be more convenient to customers than fully-electric vehicles in ten years’ time, unlike some of its competitors that have already vowed all-electric lineups by 2035 or 2040.

Toyota expects more than half of its vehicles sold in North America to be plug-in hybrid vehicles in 2030, some 30 percent to be conventional cars running on gasoline, and the remainder to be fully electric vehicles.

“If you take a snapshot of 2030, the price of battery EVs and the provision of infrastructure around the globe probably won’t have advanced all that much,” Jun Nagata, Operating Officer at Toyota, said at a news conference Wednesday, as carried by The Wall Street Journal.

According to the executive, hybrids and plug-in hybrids will be more convenient for customers, even in 2030.

Toyota is heavily investing in hybrid technology and in hydrogen fuel cell technology, and although it has recently announced a range of fully electric vehicles, it continues to believe that BEVs will still generate emissions because of the electricity used to charge them.

“Even with perfect battery technology, a BEV will still generate tons of CO2 emissions over its lifetime if it is charged by electricity produced by coal or other non-renewable energy sources,” Toyota’s Chief Digital Officer James Kuffner said on news conference today.

“Another challenge is that not everyone has convenient access to charging infrastructure,” Kuffner said.

Last year, Toyota’s President Akio Toyoda said that there was too much hype surrounding EVs, noting that the electricity needed to charge electric cars would strain grids and increase carbon emissions.

Toyota’s view on EVs differs from that of many other major automakers, including its domestic Japanese competitor Honda, which pledged last month to sell only battery-electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCVs) globally by 2040.

In the United States, GM committed in January to eliminate all tailpipe emissions from new light-duty vehicles by 2035 as part of a wider strategy to become a carbon-neutral business by 2040. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is There A Huge Naked Short on Helium Explorer Avanti Energy?

Next Post

IEA: The Global Oil Glut Is Gone
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 
The Energy Crisis That No One Is Talking About

The Energy Crisis That No One Is Talking About
Big Oil Eyes Wave Of Buybacks After Blowout Earnings

Big Oil Eyes Wave Of Buybacks After Blowout Earnings
Could Trinidad And Tobago Become A Hotspot For Oil In The Caribbean?

Could Trinidad And Tobago Become A Hotspot For Oil In The Caribbean?
Russian Gas Giant Novatek Presents Answer To U.S. Shale

Russian Gas Giant Novatek Presents Answer To U.S. Shale



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com