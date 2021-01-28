GM Will Go All Electric By 2035

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|52.23
|-0.11
|-0.21%
|Brent Crude •2 hours
|55.53
|-0.28
|-0.50%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|2.688
|+0.024
|+0.90%
|Mars US •14 mins
|52.74
|-0.81
|-1.51%
|Opec Basket •2 days
|55.31
|+0.44
|+0.80%
|Urals •37 days
|42.22
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|54.91
|+0.20
|+0.37%
|Mexican Basket • 2 days
|51.66
|+0.08
|+0.16%
|Marine •19 hours
|54.76
|-0.85
|-1.53%
|Murban •19 hours
|54.90
|-1.11
|-1.98%
|Iran Heavy •19 hours
|51.46
|-0.69
|-1.32%
|Basra Light •19 hours
|56.48
|-0.59
|-1.03%
|Saharan Blend •19 hours
|55.07
|-0.42
|-0.76%
|Girassol • 19 hours
|55.83
|-0.52
|-0.92%
|OPEC Members Monthly
|Canadian Crude Index •19 hours
|39.73
|-0.72
|-1.78%
|Western Canadian Select •5 mins
|39.30
|+0.24
|+0.61%
|Canadian Condensate •18 hours
|51.85
|+0.24
|+0.47%
|Premium Synthetic •18 hours
|53.25
|+0.24
|+0.45%
|Sweet Crude •5 mins
|47.85
|+0.24
|+0.50%
|Peace Sour •5 mins
|46.60
|+0.24
|+0.52%
|Light Sour Blend • 5 mins
|48.35
|+0.24
|+0.50%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 5 mins
|49.95
|+0.24
|+0.48%
|Central Alberta • 5 mins
|46.60
|+0.24
|+0.52%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|54.91
|+0.20
|+0.37%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •19 hours
|48.75
|-0.50
|-1.02%
|Giddings •19 hours
|42.50
|-0.50
|-1.16%
|ANS West Coast •3 days
|55.76
|-0.05
|-0.09%
|West Texas Sour •19 hours
|46.29
|-0.51
|-1.09%
|Eagle Ford •19 hours
|50.24
|-0.51
|-1.00%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 19 hours
|48.75
|-0.50
|-1.02%
|Kansas Common • 2 days
|43.00
|+0.25
|+0.58%
|Buena Vista • 2 days
|58.94
|+0.24
|+0.41%
Baker Hughes reported on Friday…
France’s Total has acquired the…
GM is going all-in toward an all-electric future, aiming to eliminate all tailpipe emissions from new light-duty vehicles by 2035 as part of a wider strategy to become a carbon-neutral business by 2040.
In a major announcement on Thursday, the highest-selling U.S. automaker said it would offer 30 all-electric models globally by the middle of this decade. A total of 40 percent of the company’s U.S. models offered will be battery electric vehicles (BEVs) by the end of 2025.
The automaker is investing $27 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles in the next five years. That’s up from the $20 billion planned before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“General Motors is joining governments and companies around the globe working to establish a safer, greener and better world,” Mary Barra, GM Chairman and CEO, said in a statement.
“We encourage others to follow suit and make a significant impact on our industry and on the economy as a whole,” Barra added.
Earlier this month, GM unveiled a new logo and brand identity, making it clear it would significantly boost its EV offering.
“The new GM logo features a color gradient of vibrant blue tones, evoking the clean skies of a zero-emissions future and the energy of the Ultium platform,” GM said in early January, noting that “within the negative space of the “m” is a nod to the shape of an electrical plug.”
As part of the carbon-neutral pledge, GM gas worked with the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) to develop a shared vision of an all-electric future, the carmaker said today.
Commenting on GM’s ‘clean cars’ announcement, EDF President Fred Krupp wrote in a blog post:
“Why is this a big deal? When a leading U.S. carmaker takes such a step, it sends a powerful signal to the industry that being on the road to zero emissions is an essential element of every automaker’s business plan.”
GM’s announcement on zero-emission vehicles by 2035 comes days after President Joe Biden vowed to replace the almost 650,000-strong federal vehicle fleet with electric cars as part of his climate agenda.
By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com
Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews.