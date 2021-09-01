Things Keep Getting Worse For Mexico’s Struggling Oil Industry

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.18 -0.41 -0.60%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 71.59 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.619 +0.004 +0.09%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 2.121 -0.008 -0.37%
Graph down Gasoline 28 mins 2.105 -0.006 -0.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.63 +0.61 +0.87%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 33 mins 67.44 +0.09 +0.13%
Chart Gasoline 28 mins 2.105 -0.006 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 70.61 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph down Murban 2 days 71.58 -0.07 -0.10%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 67.01 +0.40 +0.60%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 72.75 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 71.32 +0.74 +1.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 70.63 +0.61 +0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.63 +0.61 +0.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.04 +0.71 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 56.05 +0.69 +1.25%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 67.50 -0.71 -1.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 68.90 -0.71 -1.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 64.50 -0.61 -0.94%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 61.50 -0.71 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 61.50 -0.71 -1.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 64.15 -0.71 -1.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 67.30 -0.46 -0.68%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 62.50 -0.71 -1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 65.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 58.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 70.42 -0.61 -0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 62.54 +0.09 +0.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 66.49 +0.09 +0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 66.49 +0.09 +0.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 65.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 59.00 +1.25 +2.16%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 74.13 +1.32 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 12 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 4 days Iran's oil production rises: the hope of reviving the JCPOA is alive!
  • 2 days So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?

Breaking News:

Alberta’s ‘War Room’ Plans Ad Campaign In Support Of Oil Industry

The EU’s Carbon Border Tax Could Deal A Devastating Blow To Russia’s Economy

The EU’s Carbon Border Tax Could Deal A Devastating Blow To Russia’s Economy

The European Union’s upcoming carbon…

Merkel Criticizes Russia’s Weaponization Of Natural Gas

Merkel Criticizes Russia’s Weaponization Of Natural Gas

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is…

The U.S. Oil Industry Is Facing A Talent Crunch

The U.S. Oil Industry Is Facing A Talent Crunch

Crude prices are finally leveling…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Things Keep Getting Worse For Mexico’s Struggling Oil Industry

By Felicity Bradstock - Sep 01, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Mexican oil is taking hit after hit this year. First, a deadly fire led to disruptions in production and then output was once again hindered by the anticipation of hurricane Ida, not to forget the ongoing pandemic restrictions as Mexico experiences another surge in Covid-19 infections. As Hurricane season approaches, will Mexico be able to weather the storm?

A fire at Mexican offshore oil operations in the Ku-Maloob-Zaap oilfield killed five earlier this month and led to a drop in production of 420,000 bpd, around a quarter of Mexico’s total daily output, or around 0.5 percent of the world’s output. 

Petróleos Mexicanos or Pemex, the state oil company responsible for the offshore operations, has repeatedly come under fire for its safety protocols, particularly following two fires in less than two months. The company has also been criticized for its poor environmental controls, burning off high levels of methane through gas flaring as well as other concerns. 

 In June, Pemex announced it would start reporting its carbon-equivalent emissions, after pressure from investors asking for the company to explain the significant rise in emissions in this year alone. But are these measures in response to growing global pressure too little too late? In a time where oil majors need to be seen as more responsible, both in terms of worker safety and in response to environmental degradation, Pemex appears to be failing on both fronts. 

John Padilla, managing director at energy consultancy IPD Latin America explained, “It’s going to take more than a PowerPoint slide in their quarterly presentation to say that they're handling ESG issues.”

Safety concerns about the company do not just stem from the most recent incidents. Plans to buy Shell’s Deer Park refinery in Texas were criticized by U.S. Representative Brian Babin based on Pemex’s inability to operate refineries to international standards. 

In fact, Pemex’s self-reported safety challenges speak for themselves. From April to June this year, 32, or one in every 4,000 employees was injured across the refining, oil and gas exploration and production, corporative, and logistics operations. Moreover, its Covid-19 death toll has been one of the highest of any oil major, with around 600 employees.

Following a summer of challenges in Pemex’s safety controls, Moody Investor Service has now downgraded the company’s bonds. This will negatively impact Pemex, which is already around $115 billion in debt, the highest amount of any oil major.

Follow the most recent fire, Pemex acted quickly, bringing all 125 oil wells back online and resuming normal production levels within days. But Mexico’s oil industry continues to take hit after hit, not only in regard to Pemex operations.  

Mexico faces the ongoing challenge of rising Covid-19 infections, as Delta hit the country hard this August sending many cities back to red in terms of hospitalizations and restriction levels. Travel has also been restricted between Mexico and the U.S. as well as with parts of Europe, meaning increased levels of uncertainty once again surround the country’s industries. 

And to add to the mix, Hurricane Ida, a tropical storm that was upgraded to hurricane status last week, led oil firms to cut 96 percent of U.S. output in the Gulf of Mexico. On Sunday, several energy companies halted the production of 1.74 million bpd of oil in the region as Hurricane Ida hit Mexico’s east coast oil operations. Several offshore platforms were evacuated ahead of the storm as a safety precaution, leading many operations to completely shut down until after Ida passed. 

And as operations start up again following the huge tropical storm, firms investing in the oil region must be prepared for the rest of hurricane season. Last year saw the largest decrease in crude oil production since 2008 in the Mexican Gulf, as a result of two August hurricanes - Laura and Marco. Output dropped by 453,000 bpd of oil, around 27 percent last August. 

With these types of weather phenomena looking more commonplace, Mexico and international investors in the region must consider the consequences of these regular and unavoidable cuts to production. 

Moreover, Pemex will have to take serious action on its safety and environmental protocols if it wants to regain its international reputation as a key player in the oil and gas industry. Meanwhile, the country, and foreign companies with a stake in Mexican oil, must be prepared for the growing severity of tropical storms in the region, which could send oil operations offline for prolonged periods of time around three months of the year. 

While Mexico still offers significant potential for the future of oil, as it continues to develop both shallow and deep-water projects, the benefits must outweigh the challenges if it hopes to remain a major oil power in the Americas.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Battery Metal Supply Squeeze Is Far From Over

Next Post

Can The U.S. Catch Up With China In The Clean Energy Race?
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Could Be Primed For Up To 50% Rally, Strategist Says

Oil Could Be Primed For Up To 50% Rally, Strategist Says
China’s Refinery Crackdown Leaves Oil Tankers With Nowhere To Go

China’s Refinery Crackdown Leaves Oil Tankers With Nowhere To Go
Alaska’s Oil Industry May Be On Its Last Legs

Alaska’s Oil Industry May Be On Its Last Legs
Oil Could Rise Further As OPEC Suggests Keeping Output Cuts In Place

Oil Could Rise Further As OPEC Suggests Keeping Output Cuts In Place
Oil Set For Largest Weekly Gain Since October

Oil Set For Largest Weekly Gain Since October



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com