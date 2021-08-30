China’s Refinery Crackdown Leaves Oil Tankers With Nowhere To Go

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.88 -0.33 -0.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 38 mins 73.00 -0.41 -0.56%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.306 +0.001 +0.02%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 hour 2.137 -0.004 -0.18%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.309 -0.004 -0.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 52 mins 67.51 +0.47 +0.70%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.309 -0.004 -0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 70.53 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 71.65 +0.27 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 66.61 +1.00 +1.52%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 72.95 +1.67 +2.34%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 70.58 +1.01 +1.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Chart Girassol 4 days 70.33 +1.13 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 56.70 +0.36 +0.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 mins 54.89 +1.32 +2.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 67.74 +1.32 +1.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 69.14 +1.32 +1.95%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 mins 64.64 +1.32 +2.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 mins 61.74 +1.32 +2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 mins 61.74 +1.32 +2.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 mins 64.39 +1.32 +2.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 mins 67.29 +1.32 +2.00%
Chart Central Alberta 20 mins 62.74 +1.32 +2.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 65.75 +0.50 +0.77%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 59.50 +0.50 +0.85%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 70.42 -0.61 -0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 63.16 +0.47 +0.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 67.11 +0.47 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 67.11 +0.47 +0.71%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 65.75 +0.50 +0.77%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 59.00 +1.25 +2.16%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 74.13 +1.32 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Iran's oil production rises: the hope of reviving the JCPOA is alive!
  • 11 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 3 days Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 14 hours So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?

Breaking News:

Oil And Gas Once Again In U.S. Government Crosshairs

The Permian Is Set To Thrive Through 2025

The Permian Is Set To Thrive Through 2025

While the United States is…

Why South America Is Big Oil’s New Favorite Continent

Why South America Is Big Oil’s New Favorite Continent

The oil industry is eyeing…

Merger Mania Is Over: Oil Deals To See Quietest Year In Decades

Merger Mania Is Over: Oil Deals To See Quietest Year In Decades

Big Oil’s merger mania appears…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s Refinery Crackdown Leaves Oil Tankers With Nowhere To Go

By Haley Zaremba - Aug 30, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

China is cracking down on its private-sector oil refiners in a bid to close tax loopholes and mitigate pollution. Approximately a quarter of the nation’s mammoth refining capacity comes from these independent refineries, known as “teapots.” Beijing allowed these private refiners with their most limited crude import quota since 2015, when teapots were first able to directly buy their own oil. This blow to a significant portion of the nation’s refining capacity is currently causing major disruption to the supply chain of crude oil in the region. This is not only a problem for China’s oil supply and voracious demand, but for all of the many countries that supply petroleum to the world’s largest crude oil importer. Because of the crackdown, oil tankers are currently piling up off the shores of key Asian ports. “Vessels off Singapore, Malaysia and China had about 62 million barrels last week after hitting a near three-month high earlier this month,” Bloomberg reported earlier this week. Some of these stranded ships are carrying oil from Iran and Venezuela, countries which are currently under sanction from the United States, and which will therefore have a very hard time finding another buyer for their oil if the Chinese market dries up. 

“These barrels sitting off Southeast Asia are distressed,” Braemar ACM Shipbroking’s tanker researcher Anoop Singh told Bloomberg. “They’re going to have a tough time finding homes other than China, unless the situation surrounding the U.S. sanctions changes dramatically, or China’s clampdown on its independents is eased.” The sticky situation for the sanctioned oil is compounded by a Chinese consumption tax that Beijing rolled out in June as part of its extended crackdown. With the stated purpose of addressing pollution, the tax impacts bitumen blends used for road-making, which have historically served as a cover for the comings and goings of Iranian and Venezuelan crude. The tax has hit imports hard, with bitumen imports shrinking by a massive 80 percent since their peak in May. 

Related: Fujairah Oil Terminal To Upgrade As Crude Trade Is Expected To Surge

In the last five years, China’s teapots have gained significant power in China’s energy sector. The current crackdown serves a dual purpose. According to Chinese officials, the goal is to shore up oversight, ensure legal compliance, and cut back on widespread bad behaviors such as tax evasion, fuel smuggling, and violations of environmental and emissions standards. Unofficially, however, the crackdown serves to re-establish state control over private-sector entities who have gotten a little big for their britches in the eyes of Beijing. 

While the politics of the oil pileup are complex and especially fraught for Venezuela and Iran, whose suffering economies will be hit hard by their trickle of oil trade drying up, the move is a popular one among environmentalists and climate activists. Earlier this month the United Nations and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change sounded a “code red for humanity” in a damning report announcing that the world has reached a point of no return for global warming. Any amount of oil that remains unused can be seen as a win for the climate, even if that oil is doomed to float off Asian shores for the foreseeable future. 

Arguably, no nation is as instrumental in the fight against climate change as China, the world’s largest carbon dioxide emitter and its second-largest economy. President Xi Jinping has committed to lofty climate pledges, promising that China will reach peak oil demand by just 2030 and go completely carbon neutral by 2060, but it’s also clear that China’s primary goal is energy security at any cost. For example, Beijing has ramped up coal production overseas at the same time it promises to limit its domestic capacity.

Whether or not China’s private refinery crackdown is aimed at compliance with environmental regulations or with re-establishing the state’s chokehold on the sector, however, refining and burning less oil in China stands to have some very good consequences for all of us.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Nordic American Tankers: More Oil Is Coming To The Market

Next Post

How To Capitalize On Guyana’s Oil Boom
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Could Be Primed For Up To 50% Rally, Strategist Says

Oil Could Be Primed For Up To 50% Rally, Strategist Says
China Announces Major Shale Oil Discovery

China Announces Major Shale Oil Discovery
Oil Glut In Asia Worsens

Oil Glut In Asia Worsens
All-Electric Future Comes At A Huge Cost

All-Electric Future Comes At A Huge Cost
Brent Climbs Back Above $70 On Major Production Outage

Brent Climbs Back Above $70 On Major Production Outage



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com