Oil Could Rise Further As OPEC Suggests Keeping Output Cuts In Place

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.11 +0.37 +0.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 73.28 +0.58 +0.80%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.301 -0.087 -1.98%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.139 +0.030 +1.40%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.317 +0.043 +1.90%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 67.04 +1.27 +1.93%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.317 +0.043 +1.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 70.45 +0.69 +0.99%
Graph up Murban 4 days 71.38 +0.82 +1.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 66.61 +1.00 +1.52%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 72.95 +1.67 +2.34%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 70.58 +1.01 +1.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Chart Girassol 4 days 70.33 +1.13 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 56.34 +1.82 +3.34%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 55.24 +1.32 +2.45%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 67.74 +1.32 +1.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 69.14 +1.32 +1.95%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 64.59 +1.32 +2.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 61.74 +1.32 +2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 61.74 +1.32 +2.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 64.39 +1.32 +2.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 67.29 +1.32 +2.00%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 62.74 +1.32 +2.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.25 +1.25 +1.95%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 59.00 +1.25 +2.16%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 70.42 -0.61 -0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 62.69 +1.32 +2.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 66.64 +1.32 +2.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 66.64 +1.32 +2.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 65.25 +1.25 +1.95%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 59.00 +1.25 +2.16%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 74.13 +1.32 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 9 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 46 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Iran's oil production rises: the hope of reviving the JCPOA is alive!
  • 3 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 2 days Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 hours So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?

Breaking News:

Libya’s Oil Industry Dispute Grows As Minister Suspends NOC Head

Cocaine Production Soars In Colombia As Oil Industry Crumbles

Cocaine Production Soars In Colombia As Oil Industry Crumbles

Colombia’s economically vital oil industry…

Who Will Fund Russia’s Answer To U.S. Shale?

Who Will Fund Russia’s Answer To U.S. Shale?

Russia’s giant Vostok oil project…

Oil Ticks Higher On Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Ticks Higher On Crude Inventory Draw

WTI crude prices ticked higher…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Could Rise Further As OPEC Suggests Keeping Output Cuts In Place

By Irina Slav - Aug 30, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices could rise further if OPEC+ stops adding barrels to global supply, which is a possibility after the cartel's next meeting, according to the Kuwaiti oil minister.

"The markets are slowing. Since COVID-19 has begun its fourth wave in some areas, we must be careful and reconsider this increase. There may be a halt to the 400,000 (bpd) increase," said Mohammad Abdulatif al-Fares, as quoted by Reuters.

OPEC+ had agreed to boost oil production by 400,000 bpd every month beginning August until the group's combined output reached pre-agreement levels towards the end of next year. But now that demand concerns are once again coming to the fore, OPEC+ is signaling that it is always ready to change tack.

It's worth noting that the Kuwaiti minister's comments come soon after U.S. President Joe Biden called on OPEC+ to boost production by more than 400,000 bpd to offset strongly rising fuel demand in the world's top consumer that led to a sharp rise of prices at the pump.

"There are meetings with OPEC countries, especially the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and so far there are different views on how to handle this issue," Mohammad Abdulatif al-Fares told Reuters when asked about this call.

"Competitive energy markets will ensure reliable and stable energy supplies, and OPEC+ must do more to support the recovery," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement earlier this month, in what was one of the first direct calls from the Biden administration on the OPEC+ alliance. "Higher gasoline costs, if left unchecked, risk harming the ongoing global recovery," he added.

Different opinions about how to respond to this call, however, are understandable. President Biden has prioritized emissions-cutting and a switch from gasoline-powered to electric cars that would diminish the demand for oil. In the context of his administration's quest against the fossil fuel industry, a call for more oil sounds not a little confusing. Yet if OPEC does indeed reconsider its cuts at its meeting on Wednesday, there will likely be more calls.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Hurricane Ida Shuts In 95% Of U.S. Gulf Coast Oil Output

Next Post

Nordic American Tankers: More Oil Is Coming To The Market
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Could Be Primed For Up To 50% Rally, Strategist Says

Oil Could Be Primed For Up To 50% Rally, Strategist Says
China Announces Major Shale Oil Discovery

China Announces Major Shale Oil Discovery
Oil Glut In Asia Worsens

Oil Glut In Asia Worsens
All-Electric Future Comes At A Huge Cost

All-Electric Future Comes At A Huge Cost
Brent Climbs Back Above $70 On Major Production Outage

Brent Climbs Back Above $70 On Major Production Outage



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com