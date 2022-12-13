These Cashed-up Canadian Oil Producers Are Set To Outperform In 2023

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.98 -0.41 -0.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 80.68 +2.69 +3.45%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.65 +2.54 +3.29%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.781 -0.154 -2.22%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.149 -0.012 -0.57%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 79.26 +2.29 +2.98%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 74.78 -4.99 -6.26%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 70.19 +4.97 +7.62%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.149 -0.012 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 74.34 +3.58 +5.06%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 78.31 +3.33 +4.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 76.01 +2.21 +2.99%
Graph down Basra Light 379 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 79.42 +2.17 +2.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 79.26 +2.29 +2.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 79.26 +2.29 +2.98%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 78.65 +2.34 +3.07%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 74.78 -4.99 -6.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 48.78 +2.06 +4.41%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 51.92 +2.15 +4.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 75.32 +2.15 +2.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 73.57 +2.15 +3.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 70.72 +2.15 +3.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 67.42 +2.15 +3.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 67.42 +2.15 +3.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 68.72 +2.15 +3.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 77.67 +2.15 +2.85%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 67.02 +2.15 +3.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 67.75 -1.00 -1.45%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 61.50 -1.00 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 65.10 -0.99 -1.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 67.50 -0.99 -1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 67.50 -0.99 -1.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 67.75 -1.00 -1.45%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 76.78 -1.49 -1.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 5 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 11 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Sentiment In Oil Markets Is Decidedly Bearish

Sentiment In Oil Markets Is Decidedly Bearish

The week started on the…

U.S. Consumers Pick Up The Bill For Billions In Storm Repair Costs

U.S. Consumers Pick Up The Bill For Billions In Storm Repair Costs

U.S. utility customers will be…

A Critical Moment For South Africa’s Energy Industry

A Critical Moment For South Africa’s Energy Industry

While South Africa is currently…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

These Cashed-up Canadian Oil Producers Are Set To Outperform In 2023

By Alex Kimani - Dec 13, 2022, 6:00 PM CST
  • U.S. energy companies are likely to remain good buys in the coming year.
  • BMO Capital Markets expects cashed-up Canadian oil companies are set to continue rewarding shareholders in 2023.
  • Both upstream and midstream companies make BMO’s shortlist.
Join Our Community

The U.S. energy sector has enjoyed bumper profits in the current year, with Big Oil companies setting records left, right and center. And Wall Street is saying the party is set to continue in the coming year. According to a recent Moody's research report, U.S. industry earnings will stabilize overall in 2023, but remain relatively high. The analysts note that commodity prices have declined from very high levels earlier in 2022, but have predicted that prices are likely to remain cyclically strong through 2023. This, combined with modest growth in volumes, will support strong cash flow generation for oil and gas producers. Moody’s estimates that the U.S. energy sector’s EBITDA for 2022 will clock in at $$623B but fall to $585B in 2023. The analysts say that low capex, rising uncertainty about the expansion of future supplies and high geopolitical risk premium will, however, continue to support cyclically high oil prices. Meanwhile, strong export demand for U.S. LNG will continue supporting high natural gas prices.

With some of the strongest earnings in the market, U.S. energy companies are likely to remain good buys in the coming year. But some experts are now saying their neighbors to the north also deserve a second look. 

Related: OPEC Leaves Global Oil Demand Outlook Untouched

After a umper year of share buybacks and dividends, BMO Capital Markets analysts have predicted that debt-light Canadian oil and gas producers are poised to reward shareholders even more in 2023 thanks to their ability to generate ample cash coupled with their diminished appetite for acquisitions. 

BMO estimates that the top 35 energy companies will generate C$54 billion ($39.7 billion) in free cash flow in 2023, 16% lower than this year. However, the analysts say that the portion of cash that flows to shareholders is likely to be higher because companies will spend less on debt repayment. 

According to the analysts, most large- and mid-size producers expect to be net-debt-free in the second half of 2023. Net debt represents a company's gross debt minus cash and cash-like assets

The TSX Energy Index is up 45.4% in the year-to-date, not far from the 49.8% return by its United States brethren, the S&P 500 Energy Index.

S&P/TSX ENERGY

Source: S&P

Canadian Energy Stocks

BMO notes that Canadian energy stocks have lately come under heavier pressure than their U.S. counterparts during the latest oil price selloff due to a number of factors including discount for their heavy-grade crude and also a $29 per barrel discount due to distance from U.S. refineries. The analysts have warned that the discount may worsen following the shutdown of the Keystone Pipeline.

BMO has tapped Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCPK: BNEFF) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE: CNQ) as good buys.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company faced a severe crisis in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic crushed oil prices. Luckily, a government-backed loan helpedBonterra through the dark times. Bonterra has managed to repay the loan, along with C$150 million in debt during the past year as of the third quarter. According to Chief Executive Officer Pat Oliver, the company expects to pay off its remaining C$38 million bank debt by the third quarter 2023, after which it will have new options like initiating a dividend, raising production or repaying debt further.

Meanwhile, Canada’s biggest oil producer Canadian Natural Resources announced last month that it will raise shareholder returns to 80% to 100% of free cash flow up from 50%, once it brings down net debt to C$8 billion. BMO says this is likely to happen late next year.

We recommend Arc Resources (OTCPK: AETUF), Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE).

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. We like the company due to its very conservative debt level and better credit rating than most of its peers. Further, its February merger with Seven Generations Energy Ltd. for $2.7-billion in stock that made the combined entity Canada's largest condensate producer and third-largest natural gas producer has proven to be profitable. Last month, Arc Resources declared a CAD 0.15/share quarterly dividend, good for 25% increase from prior dividend of CAD 0.12. The shares now yield 3.34%.

Enbridge Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. Last month, Enbridge told shareholders that it expects to generate strong business growth in 2023, forecasting full-year EBITDA of C$15.9B-C$16.5B. Enbridge attributes the gain to contribution from $3.8B of assets to be placed into service this year, as well as strong expected utilization of assets across core businesses.

Cenovus Energy Inc. develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. Cenovus Energy currently returns 50% of excess free cash flow to shareholders, and has said it will increase that to 100% of excess free cash flow when the net debt level drops to C$4 billion of net debt. 

Last week, Cenovus guided for production of 800K-840K boe/day next year, an increase of more than 3% Y/Y, including oil sands production of 582K-642K boe/day and conventional output of 125K-140K boe/day. The company said that total downstream crude throughput is forecast at 610K-660K bbl/day, up nearly 28% Y/Y

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Consumers Pick Up The Bill For Billions In Storm Repair Costs

Next Post

Why Oil Traders Are Wary Of Buying Crude
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out

Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out
China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts

China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts
The Oil Price Cap Continues To Baffle Traders

The Oil Price Cap Continues To Baffle Traders
Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited

Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited
More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon

More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com