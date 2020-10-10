The World’s First Fully Driverless Vehicle Ready To Hit The Roads

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 40.60 -0.59 -1.43%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 42.85 -0.49 -1.13%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 2.741 +0.114 +4.34%
Graph down Mars US 1 day 41.05 -0.89 -2.12%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 41.06 +0.61 +1.51%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 42.29 +1.22 +2.97%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 42.29 +1.22 +2.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.88 +0.30 +0.72%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 38.04 +1.13 +3.06%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 2.741 +0.114 +4.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 42.26 +0.67 +1.61%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.08 +0.80 +1.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.58 +0.43 +1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 43.54 -0.44 -1.00%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 41.64 +0.45 +1.09%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 41.88 +0.30 +0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.88 +0.30 +0.72%
Chart Girassol 2 days 43.07 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 41.06 +0.61 +1.51%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 days 29.73 -0.23 -0.77%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 31.69 +1.49 +4.93%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 40.19 +1.24 +3.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 41.59 +1.24 +3.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 37.74 +1.24 +3.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 36.74 +1.24 +3.49%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 36.74 +1.24 +3.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 37.44 +0.99 +2.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 37.69 +0.99 +2.70%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 36.84 +1.24 +3.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 42.29 +1.22 +2.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.00 -0.50 -1.33%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 30.75 -0.50 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 40.48 -0.24 -0.59%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 34.55 -0.59 -1.68%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 38.50 -0.59 -1.51%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.50 -0.59 -1.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.00 -0.50 -1.33%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 31.50 +1.25 +4.13%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 45.93 +1.24 +2.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 3 hours Biden Single Issue Campaign "Face Masks" is a brilliant marketing strategy
  • 1 hour Major Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies do they have with Solar Panels and Wind Turbines ? None !
  • 2 hours Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance
  • 1 day The Mike Pence vs Kamala Harris Vice Presidential Debate
  • 1 day Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 1 day Oct 5th - Natural Gas Prices surge in early trading
  • 1 day Zeihan World growth distribution looks like in 2030
  • 1 day NYT: Trump Taxes Report FALSE
  • 5 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 12 hours Why Putin is popular in Russia

Breaking News:

Turkey’s Black Sea Gas Discovery May Be Bigger Than Thought

Aramco Dividend Won’t Cover Saudi Budget Gap

Aramco Dividend Won’t Cover Saudi Budget Gap

The massive US$75-billion annual dividend…

Will The Permian Stage A Miraculous Comeback?

Will The Permian Stage A Miraculous Comeback?

Permian oil production has been…

Geothermal Energy Market Heats Up As Big Oil Moves In

Geothermal Energy Market Heats Up As Big Oil Moves In

Installed geothermal capacity is forecast…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The World’s First Fully Driverless Vehicle Ready To Hit The Roads

By Josh Owens - Oct 10, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Waymo just announced its plans to deploy vehicles without backup safety drivers, making a major milestone in a sector that has witnessed many ups and downs and stops and starts. The company, the self-driving unit of Google’s parent Alphabet, said it will soon expand its driverless ride-hailing service to include the general public in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Beginning today, October 8, we’re excited to open up our fully driverless offering to Waymo One riders. Members of the public service can now take friends and family along on their rides and share their experience with the world,” the company said in a blog post.

For now, Waymo’s service will still be limited to Phoenix, but the company hopes for that to change in the future. Waymo, and other autonomous vehicle developers, chose Arizona for testing due to an apparent lack of restrictions and regulatory hurdles.

Still, offering rides to all customers is a huge advantage over its competitors. Being first always helps with reputation - and revenue. Waymo’s competitors are still in the testing phase.

The company’s CEO John Krafcik said in a statement that Waymo is looking for the opportunity to bring its driverless services to the company's home state of California next.

Waymo started its driverless car development in 2017.

The following year, the company joined with carmaker Jaguar and announced a deal that included up to 20,000 Jaguar I-PACE electric vehicles in its upcoming autonomous fleet.

The partnership, worth up to $1.5 billion, is a further mark of Waymo’s ambition in the race against time to beat Uber to the definitive self-driving finish line for a driverless ride-hailing service. Jaguars are set to join the Chrysler Pacifica, which has already been used extensively in testing for the company’s autonomous driving technologies.

Related: Rising Oil Rig Count Puts Prices Under Pressure

Waymo had previously said it was discussing collaboration with Honda; however, that relationship failed to blossom and Honda recently declared its intention to bring its own fully autonomous vehicle to the market by 2025.

Waymo is competing with several other players to deploy such vehicles for the masses, but it’s not as easy as they all thought it would be years ago. Pandemic also slowed down the progress.

Ford is also collaborating with Germany’s Volkswagen and Argo AI to introduce autonomous vehicle technology in the U.S. and Europe. Due to the pandemic, Ford said it will delay its launch plans until 2022.

Another of Detroit’s Big Three, General Motors, unveiled its first driverless vehicle in January and announced it would start delivering the first vehicle in the next five years.

Last September, Hyundai said that it would form a $4-billion joint venture with Aptiv to advance the development of production-ready autonomous driving systems. The company announced it would start mass production of driverless cars in 2024.

As for Uber, sued by Waymo for stealing its trade secrets and settled for $245 million, it’s self-driving division, Advanced Technologies Group (ATG), has had a tough time since a fatal crash involving one of its self-driving cars in 2019.  

By Josh Owens for Safehaven.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Climb 10% In A Week

Next Post

Geothermal Energy Market Heats Up As Big Oil Moves In
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

MIT Scientists: Nuclear Fusion Energy Could Be Closer Than Thought

MIT Scientists: Nuclear Fusion Energy Could Be Closer Than Thought
Oil Prices Soar As Trump’s Condition Improves

Oil Prices Soar As Trump’s Condition Improves
Oil Spikes After OPEC Claims: ‘’The Worst Is Over For The Oil Market’’

Oil Spikes After OPEC Claims: ‘’The Worst Is Over For The Oil Market’’
The World’s Last Major Onshore Oil Play?

The World’s Last Major Onshore Oil Play?
Oil Prices Are Unlikely To Collapse Again

Oil Prices Are Unlikely To Collapse Again



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com