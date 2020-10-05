Can Kuwait’s New Ruler Reform The Country?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 39.26 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 41.29 +2.02 +5.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.648 +0.033 +1.26%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 39.52 +2.17 +5.81%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 38.09 -1.85 -4.63%
Graph down Urals 19 hours 39.60 -1.60 -3.88%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 38.00 -1.91 -4.79%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 38.00 -1.91 -4.79%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 40.39 +1.75 +4.53%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 35.94 -1.18 -3.18%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.648 +0.033 +1.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 39.35 +0.69 +1.78%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 39.74 +0.56 +1.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 38.76 +1.47 +3.94%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 42.35 +2.22 +5.53%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 39.97 +1.88 +4.94%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 40.39 +1.75 +4.53%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 40.39 +1.75 +4.53%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 41.53 +1.99 +5.03%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 38.09 -1.85 -4.63%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 17 days 27.89 +2.67 +10.59%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 26.35 -1.67 -5.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 36.05 -1.67 -4.43%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 37.45 -1.67 -4.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 32.05 -1.67 -4.95%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 31.80 -1.67 -4.99%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 31.80 -1.67 -4.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 32.65 -1.67 -4.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 33.05 -1.67 -4.81%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 31.80 -1.67 -4.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 38.00 -1.91 -4.79%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 35.75 +2.25 +6.72%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 29.50 +2.25 +8.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 39.22 -1.36 -3.35%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 33.17 +2.17 +7.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 37.12 +2.17 +6.21%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 37.12 +2.17 +6.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 35.75 +2.25 +6.72%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 27.25 -1.75 -6.03%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 41.54 -1.92 -4.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 10 mins Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance
  • 2 hours Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies do they have with Solar Panels and Wind Turbines ? None !
  • 7 mins Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 1 min Is there a lack of demand for oil or just over-supply?
  • 5 hours NYT: Trump Taxes Report FALSE
  • 8 hours Fossil fuels account for the largest share of U.S. energy production and consumption
  • 19 hours Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 1 day Why Eco-Warriors’ Bid to Ban Natural Gas Appliances Is Wrongheaded
  • 22 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 6 mins Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 10 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 3 hours Michael Moore : " I'm Praying for Covid-19"
  • 1 day Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 1 day Asian LNG prices fall below $2 per mmBtu as spot offers flood market
  • 2 days Why Putin is popular in Russia

Breaking News:

U.S. Upstream Oil Mergers Still Slow Despite Chevron, Devon Deals

The Three Countries Vying For Ultimate Power In The Middle East

The Three Countries Vying For Ultimate Power In The Middle East

With the Sunni-Arab forces in…

Coronavirus Hurts Middle East Economies Beyond Oil

Coronavirus Hurts Middle East Economies Beyond Oil

The Middle East oil exporters…

The Most Successful Oil Economy That’s Moving Away From Oil

The Most Successful Oil Economy That’s Moving Away From Oil

The UAE has made a…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Middle East
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Kuwait’s New Ruler Reform The Country?

By Simon Watkins - Oct 05, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Following the death at 91 of Kuwait’s ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, his half-brother, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, aged 83, faces a daunting challenge characterised by a burgeoning budget deficit, a constrained ability to raise debt, low oil prices, and ongoing feuding with the country’s legislature and with neighbouring Saudi Arabia. The scale of the challenge was underlined just before Sheikh Sabah’s death with the downgrading of Kuwait by two notches by credit ratings agency Moody’s reflecting ‘liquidity concerns’. This action will not help Kuwait’s ability to tap the global equity markets for corporate funding in the short- and long- term.   In providing evidence for its double downgrading of Kuwait, Moody’s added that it projects net sovereign issuance of up to KWD27.6 billion dinars (US$90 billion) would be required to meet the Kuwaiti government’s funding requirements between the current fiscal year and the fiscal year ending March 2024. The problem with this, though, as highlighted by Kuwait’s Finance Minister, Mariam Al-Aqeel, earlier this year, is the National Assembly’s perennial refusal to approve the public debt law. 

The government has been seeking approval from the Assembly to borrow up to KWD20 billion but was denied the amount, leaving Al-Aqeel no option but to continue to take from the state’s General Reserve Fund. This was despite Al-Aqeel highlighting that borrowing by increasing the public debt is cheaper than withdrawing money from the sovereign wealth fund. This was a core concern of Moody’s, which stressed that: ‘The persisting deadlock addressing the funding situation now directly threatens the ability of the government to function, representing a significant escalation in the brinksmanship between the two branches of government’. 

As it stands, Kuwait had already slipped into an economic contraction of 1.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019, over the same period in the previous year, even before the latest Saudi-led oil price war began. In January – still two months ahead of Saudi’s disastrous decision - Al-Aqeel stated that the breakeven oil price required for Kuwait to post no deficit was US$81 per barrel (of Brent), as she unveiled a 2020/21 budget projecting a KWD9.2 billion (US$30 billion) deficit. 

This was the sixth major deficit year in a row, and higher than the 2019/20 estimate of KWD8.27 billion, even after the transfer of 10 percent of total revenue to the Future Generations Fund, managed by the Kuwait Investment Authority. Kuwait still derives about 50 per cent of its GDP, more than 90 of its exports, and about 90 per cent of its fiscal receipts from hydrocarbon products, so the likelihood of a sustained low oil price environment for the foreseeable future makes the outlook negative not just for Moody’s but for Al-Aqeel and new ruler Sheikh Nawaf as well. 

Related: What Will Happen To Gold Under The Fed’s New Monetary Framework?

These perilous finances will clearly serve as a brake on the most viable option for Kuwait to extricate itself from this financial black hole, which is to increase crude oil production even at low prices. The current OPEC+ production cap agreement aside for one moment, it had long been Kuwait’s plan to increase its crude oil production up to 4 million barrels per day (bpd) and in April it managed a record 3.15 million bpd. This was a product of the return of output from the Partitioned Neutral Zone (PNZ) that it shares with Saudi Arabia and of increased volumes from its northern heavy oil fields. By August, though, this had fallen back to well under 3 million bpd of mostly heavy and medium sour crude, following an announcement from the state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) to cut its budget from oil and gas production to KWD3 billion (US$9.9 billion) from KWD3.7 billion dinars. 

Whether Sheikh Nawaf will be able to reverse this policy paralysis remains to be seen, although he does have some significant experience behind him, having served by all accounts competently as minister of the interior from 1978 to 1988, minister of defence from 1988 to 1991, acting minister of labour and social affairs from 1991 to 1992, and then deputy chief of the Kuwait National Guard from 1994 to 2003. From late 2003 to his appointment as Crown Prince in 2006, Sheikh Nawaf resumed his position as minister of the interior plus taking on the role of deputy prime minister. These roles, particularly in defence and the national guard – together with the interior ministry that oversees Kuwait’s intelligence services – will have given him some insight into how to deal with the political vicissitudes of the Saudis, which he will need not just to navigate through the current OPEC+ deal (and future ones) but also to safeguard Kuwait’s interests in the PNZ. 

Currently, the PNZ is functioning largely as it should, but this is not to say that the Saudi’s will not close it down again without warning and for purely vindictive reasons, as they have done in the past. Before production resumed this year, production at the PNZ had been locked down for around five years, after the Saudis closed the joint operations for the official reason that the site was ‘not compliant with new environmental air emission standards issued by Saudi Arabia’s Presidency of Meteorology and Environment Authority’. According to this agency, a gas leak had sprung in one of its 15 platforms (in addition to producing around 280,000-300,000 bpd of crude just before its closure the site also produced around 125 million standard cubic feet per day of associated gases). The real reason, according to various oil and gas industry sources across the Middle East spoken to by OilPrice.com, was that Saudi wanted to firmly show its neighbour who was in charge. This came after Kuwait had been increasing its competition to Saudi Arabia in the key Asian export markets to the degree that it was selling oil to buyers in Asia at the widest discount to the comparable Saudi grade for 10 years. 

Related: Russia Plans To Revamp Its Oil Tax Policy

Additionally, Kuwait had been increasing the difficulty for Saudi Arabian Chevron (SAC) in obtaining work permits to operate in the Zone, jeopardising SAC’s ability to move ahead with its full-field steam injection project in Wafra that was intended to boost output of heavy oil there by more than 80,000 bpd. When Saudi started lying again about levels of oil production and capacity (that it has never produced or sustained, respectively) – just after the Houthi-Iran attacks on Saudi’s Abqaiq and Khurais facilities in September 2019 - then Saudi’s need to find all the oil it could finally allowed for the re-opening of the PNZ.

In reality, Saudi’s closure of the PNZ – together with its instigation of the 2014-2-16 oil price war – were the two key reasons that caused Kuwait’s financial problems in the first place. Kuwait’s big budget deficits began in the very year (2014) that Saudi closed the PNZ’s Khafji oil field as it wiped out Kuwait’s spare capacity in one fell swoop. Additionally, the closure made it more difficult for Kuwait to achieve its cornerstone economic plan (‘Project Kuwait’) of increasing crude oil and condensate production to the aforementioned 4 million bpd by the end of this year. 

There are two reasons for some positivity, however, for Sheikh Nawaf. The first is that, aside from the short-term negative impact of Moody’s recent downgrade, the longer-term inclusion of Kuwait into the benchmark MSCI emerging markets indices still looks set to go ahead, although it may be delayed again beyond November. In this context, MSCI made clear that the last postponement – from May to November - was only due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that the Boursa Kuwait continues to meet all the necessary criteria for a classification in its emerging markets indices. This inclusion would mean that all of the global funds that use the MSCI for country inclusion and weighting their portfolios would automatically adjust these portfolios to include Kuwait with the weighting adopted by MSCI. As of the beginning of 2020, at least US$1.8 trillion in assets were benchmarked globally to the MSCI’s emerging markets indices suite. 

The second reason is that the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) announced recently that it intends to issue tenders for the purchase of 24 rigs to support plans to expand its oil and gas output capacity. At the same time, export operations for the first shipment (500,000 barrels) of heavy crude for the global market began recently from South Ratqa, with the KOC’s chief executive officer, Imad Sultan, adding that the strategy is to secure production of at least 60,000 bpd of heavy oil from the South Ratqa field in Stage 1. This production will be added to the heavy oil that is currently being produced from the Umm Niqa field that amounts to 15,000 barrels of heavy oil per day. Additionally, the KOC is moving forward with the parallel development of three new fields in the western region of Kuwait, namely ‘Umm Rass’, ‘Kara’a Al Marw’, and ‘Kabd’.

By Simon Watkins for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Syria Is A Critical Part Of Russia's Energy Strategy
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC Opens The Valves

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC Opens The Valves
MIT Scientists: Nuclear Fusion Energy Could Be Closer Than Thought

MIT Scientists: Nuclear Fusion Energy Could Be Closer Than Thought
Why Oil Prices Continue To Fall

Why Oil Prices Continue To Fall
Trump’s Offshore Oil Ban Will Hit Wind Farms Hard

Trump’s Offshore Oil Ban Will Hit Wind Farms Hard
Blue Ammonia: Another Major Breakthrough For Hydrogen Power

Blue Ammonia: Another Major Breakthrough For Hydrogen Power



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com