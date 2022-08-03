The World Is Scrambling For New Rare Earth Supplies

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 90.96 -3.46 -3.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 97.06 -3.48 -3.46%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 97.40 -3.59 -3.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.246 +0.540 +7.01%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.925 -0.132 -4.32%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 99.69 +0.10 +0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 99.69 +0.10 +0.10%
Chart Bonny Light 35 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.9 -1.94 -1.82%
Chart Mars US 2 days 94.02 -4.60 -4.66%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.925 -0.132 -4.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 35 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 35 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 35 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 247 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 35 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 35 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 35 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 35 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.9 -1.94 -1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 73.36 -2.76 -3.63%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 80.32 +0.53 +0.66%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 96.57 +0.53 +0.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 94.82 +0.53 +0.56%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 92.72 +0.53 +0.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 89.87 +0.53 +0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 89.87 +0.53 +0.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 91.97 +0.53 +0.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 95.52 +0.53 +0.56%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 90.17 +0.53 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 99.69 +0.10 +0.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 91.00 +0.50 +0.55%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 84.75 +0.50 +0.59%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 104.0 -4.80 -4.41%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 91.00 +0.50 +0.55%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.75 +0.50 +0.59%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 107.0 -1.47 -1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 3 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 6 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 6 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Egyptian Port Serves As New Route For Russian Oil

Shale Companies Prepare For Their Best Quarter Ever

Shale Companies Prepare For Their Best Quarter Ever

After a decade of disappointment,…

The Downside Risk Of Tomorrow's OPEC+ Meeting

The Downside Risk Of Tomorrow's OPEC+ Meeting

Should OPEC+ fail to stimulate…

How Renewable Forests Could Solve A Major Electric Vehicle Problem

How Renewable Forests Could Solve A Major Electric Vehicle Problem

By using wooden components in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The World Is Scrambling For New Rare Earth Supplies

By Ag Metal Miner - Aug 03, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Rare earths prices are sliding despite a global supply shortage.
  • Now more than ever, countries are frantically searching for ways to reduce their dependence on Chinese rare earth metals.
  • All eyes are on Turkey following its report that it had discovered the second largest reserve of rare earth metals in the world.
Join Our Community

The Rare Earths MMI (Monthly MetalMiner Index for rare earth metals) extended its decline in July, dropping another 2.8%. This is a significant move for rare earths prices, and reinforces the subtle downtrend that began back in April. Now more than ever, countries are frantically searching for ways to separate their rare earths supply from China.

Rare Earth Metals: All Eyes Are on Turkey’s “Big Find”

Back on July 7th, Turkey reported that it had discovered the second largest reserve of rare earth metals in the world. The site, located in central Anatolia, is estimated to contain 694 million tons of rare earth reserves. This would put it just 106 million tons behind the Bayan Obo deposit in Northern China. If true, this would represent a supply shift that could impact rare earths prices significantly. Of the 17 elements under the “rare earths” category, the forthcoming Anatolia site will produce ten. According to Fatih Donmez, the country’s Minister of Energy and Natural  Resources, Turkey will soon be able to process 570,000 tons of rare earths each year. Hopefully, the pilot plant will be operational by the end of 2022 and provide a significant supply of rare earth metals.

While the prospect of breaking China’s pseudo-monopoly over rare earths proves tempting, the jury is still out on the quality of the Anatolia deposit. According to Jon Hykawy, the President of Stormcrow Capital, “the old adage that ‘grade is king’ in mining still holds. If this Turkish discovery is gigantic, but of very low grade, well, we usually call material like that ‘dirt.'”

Concerns also abound as to whether or not Turkey is up to the challenges of mining and refining the minerals on a large scale. For now, the marketplace is waiting with baited breath.

£150 Million Rare Earths Plant in the UK Draws Criticism

Earlier this month, rare earths company Pensanna broke ground on the UK’s first ever rare earths processing plant. The project began as part of an overarching strategy to reduce China’s dominance over the rare earths marketplace. According to officials behind the £150 Million facility, the movement also saw renewed interest following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

UK Secretary of State Kwasi Kwareng took the time to remind his fellow Europeans of the need to ween themselves off the Chinese teet. “Critical minerals will become even more important as we seek to bolster our energy security and domestic industrial resilience,” he said. He later added that the strategy would also “bolster our resilience to market shocks and geopolitical events.”

Related: Is Silver A Better Investment Than Gold Right Now?

That said, a recent Financial Times article revealed that some industry experts are unhappy with the amount of disclosure around the project. For instance, little is known at this point about executive pay, resource quality, and the capacity of the site to meet its stated goals. As of this writing, the facility is supposed to produce 12,500 tons of separated rare earths along and 5% of global magnet metals by 2024.

However, Pensana’s plan hinges on sourcing rare earth oxides from its Longonjo site in Angola, which has only just broken ground. This fact is compounded by fears that processing the Angolan ore will generate high amounts of thorium, which is radioactive. In short: the market is crossing its fingers, but not exactly optimistic.

North America Continues Strides Toward Rare Earth Independence

Last month, we reported extensively on the US’ dependence on Chinese rare earth supplies. A month earlier, we touched on the rare earth manufacturing facility set to be built in Stillwater, Oklahoma. At the time, the $100 million facility was primed to create 100+ jobs and help move the US towards a point of self-sufficiency. However, that plant isn’t scheduled to come online until 2023. And depending on who you ask, that amount of time could prove to be an eternity.

In the meantime, there’s good news coming out of Canada. Vital Metals, who owns the rare earths extraction facility in Saskatchewan, recently announced some promising test results. It seems the first feed of the DMS (dense media separation) unit at the site has revealed capabilities comparable to TREO grades seen in lab test work.

TREO Grade refers to “total rare earth oxide.” Essentially, Vital Metals’ plant is operating at an extraction efficiency (43.7%) very close to those achieved in lab conditions (44.6%). On top of that, the unit achieved 75.2% recovery during the test. This bodes very well for the site’s capacity estimates and for its ability to produce high-quality product.

According to Managing Director Geoff Atkins, “the fact that on the first run we hit the laboratory test grades for total rare earths with 75% recovery with low-grade feed material is above expectations.” Of course, the site plans to continue optimizing its processes.  Still, these results represent a real shot in the arm for the facility’s overall potential.

By AG Metal MIner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Falls As EIA Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Next Post

The Race To Produce A Commercially Viable Electric Supercar
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

NOCs, Not Big Oil, Are Responsible For Most Emissions

NOCs, Not Big Oil, Are Responsible For Most Emissions
Why Oil Prices Could Spike Next Week

Why Oil Prices Could Spike Next Week
Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy
Demand Destruction Could Help America Refill Its Oil Inventories

Demand Destruction Could Help America Refill Its Oil Inventories
EU Gas Dependence On Russia Falls By 50%

EU Gas Dependence On Russia Falls By 50%



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com