How Russian Oil Is Making Its Way From Europe To Asia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 92.65 -1.24 -1.32%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 98.56 -1.47 -1.47%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 100.5 -4.01 -3.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 14 mins 8.134 -0.149 -1.80%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.970 -0.028 -0.94%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 101.4 -2.85 -2.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 101.4 -2.85 -2.73%
Chart Bonny Light 33 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 110.8 -0.06 -0.05%
Chart Mars US 1 min 98.62 +2.20 +2.28%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.970 -0.028 -0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 33 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 33 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 33 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 245 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 33 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 33 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 33 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 33 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 110.8 -0.06 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 76.12 +2.44 +3.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 84.52 +2.20 +2.67%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 100.8 +2.20 +2.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 99.02 +2.20 +2.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 96.92 +2.20 +2.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 94.07 +2.20 +2.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 94.07 +2.20 +2.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 96.17 +2.20 +2.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 99.72 +2.20 +2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 94.37 +2.20 +2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 101.4 -2.85 -2.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 95.25 +2.25 +2.42%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 89.00 +2.25 +2.59%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 107.2 -0.40 -0.37%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 95.25 +2.25 +2.42%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 86.75 -2.00 -2.25%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 110.0 -3.20 -2.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

Russian Oil Exports Have Stabilized, Revenues Steady

Earnings Season Is Here, And Energy Companies Are Booming

Earnings Season Is Here, And Energy Companies Are Booming

Big Oil and other energy…

More Oil Discoveries Boost Guyana’s Offshore Boom

More Oil Discoveries Boost Guyana’s Offshore Boom

Guyana has emerged as one…

Gulf Producers Hike Crude Prices Despite Recession Fears

Gulf Producers Hike Crude Prices Despite Recession Fears

Middle East oil producers have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Russian Oil Is Making Its Way From Europe To Asia

By Irina Slav - Aug 01, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Despite a slew of sanctions on Russian oil after the country invaded Ukraine, Russian oil exports have remained relatively robust.
  • High oil prices mean that Russia’s oil revenue has increased as it redirects oil exports to Asia.
  • One of the ways Russia has been able to divert its oil to Asia is via ship-to-ship transfers in international waters around Europe.
Join Our Community

Russia has been ramping up oil exports to Asia since its invasion of Ukraine led to Western sanctions on imports of Russian oil. Some of the crude and products going to Asia are being transferred from one vessel to another in international waters around Europe, including outside UK territorial waters.  Off the coast of Suffolk in the UK, outside UK territorial waters, at least two ship-to-ship transfers took place in May, and UK-crewed boats helped the transfer and delivered supplies to the tankers, according to an investigation by Global Witness and The Independent.  

The coast off Southwold, Suffolk, is designated an area of outstanding natural beauty, but it is also one of the few areas around the UK where ship-to-ship transfers are allowed, The Independent’s Ben Chapman notes. 

The STS transfers of fuel oil off Suffolk identified by Global Witness and The Independent saw two tankers carrying 165,000 tons of Russian fuel oil worth over $201 million (£165 million) proceed to the Middle East and Singapore.

These oil transfers are not illegal. Yet, such ship-to-ship (STS) transfers around Europe are being increasingly used for reloading Russian oil onto ships that then head to Asia via the Suez Canal, tanker-tracking publications have shown. There are other areas around Europe where STS transfers are happening, and new STS transfer “hubs” have started to emerge in recent months. 

According to vessel tracking and analysis by Lloyd’s List, China-owned supertankers are at the center of a new STS transfer hub in the middle of the North Atlantic, around 860 nautical miles west of Portugal. Such operations in the area have never been seen before, Alex Glykas from maritime advisors Dynamarine told Lloyd’s List. 

Russia is also redirecting its residual fuel oil (RFO) exports – the world’s largest such exports – away from the West and to Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, according to Roslan Khasawneh, a senior fuel oil analyst at the energy analytics firm Vortexa

“Russia’s changing flows are establishing new transhipments hubs for Russian RFO including offshore Kalamata, Greece where there has been a spike in ship-to-ship transfers as well as in Egypt which has seen its imports of Russian fuel oil climb to a record 70kbd in June. As a result, Egypt’s fuel oil exports jumped to a 10-month high of 120kbd in June, mostly to Saudi Arabia,” Khasawneh wrote in an analysis in July.  

Increased STS transfers help Russia move more and more of its oil volumes to Asia and its key buyers there, China and India. These moves are offsetting to a large extent the Western sanctions on Russia’s oil and the effect of the upcoming EU embargo on imports of seaborne Russian oil and products, expected to take effect at the end of the year. 

Western sanctions have so far failed to crush Russia’s oil exports as Moscow is redirecting crude and products to its more than willing Asian buyers, China and India. 

Related: Oil Dips Amid Renewed Demand Concerns

Russian oil exports dropped by just 250,000 bpd in June, to 7.4 million bpd, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report for July. Despite volumes of crude and product exports being at the lowest since August 2021, Russia’s export revenues increased by $700 million month-over-month on higher oil prices, to $20.4 billion, or 40% above last year’s average, the IEA’s estimates showed. 

European vessel owners, especially private Greek operators, are moving a lot of the Russian oil in the months before the EU ban on seaborne Russian oil imports kicks in. Greek tanker owners have increased their exposure to Russian oil shipping in the past months as they race to profit from the higher demand for heavily discounted Russian oil in China and India. 

Russian exports of crude and products are yet to see a significant dent. Despite slightly lower volumes, so far, Putin is generating more money from oil than he did prior to the invasion of Ukraine or last year, as oil prices stay elevated. 

The West’s main goal to cripple Putin’s revenue but still allow Russian oil exports somewhere in the world has led to the idea of capping the price of Russian oil. The G7 group of leading industrialized nations, led by the United States, is considering waiving the ban on insurance and all services enabling transportation of Russian oil if that oil is bought at or below a certain price.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Dips Amid Renewed Demand Concerns
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

NOCs, Not Big Oil, Are Responsible For Most Emissions

NOCs, Not Big Oil, Are Responsible For Most Emissions
Why Oil Prices Could Spike Next Week

Why Oil Prices Could Spike Next Week
Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand
Demand Destruction Could Help America Refill Its Oil Inventories

Demand Destruction Could Help America Refill Its Oil Inventories
U.S. Crude Production Sinks In May

U.S. Crude Production Sinks In May



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com