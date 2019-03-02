The Winners And Losers Of The Latest Commodity Rally

Friday March 1, 2019

In the latest edition of the Numbers Report, we’ll take a look at some of the most interesting figures put out this week in the energy and metals sectors. Each week we’ll dig into some data and provide a bit of explanation on what drives the numbers.

Let’s take a look.

1. Oilfield services struggling even as market rebounds

(Click to enlarge)

- “Oil and gas companies are back in the money,” Wood Mackenzie’s chief analyst Simon Flower said in a report. “Operationally and financially, all lights are green – production is up, costs are down and margins are up.”

- The oil majors are making more money now at $60 per barrel than they were five years ago when oil traded above $100 per barrel, Flowers said.

- However, oilfield services companies are lagging behind. Since 2014, oil producers have demanded pricing concessions from service companies.

- Service companies, desperate for work as drilling and investment dried up, had little leverage in negotiations. Surplus capacity in the service sector depressed pricing. For instance, WoodMac says that floating production system fabricators only stand at a 50 percent utilization rate.

- Meanwhile, even though the market has rebounded from the lows of 2016, producers are “sticking to capital discipline” and “shunning growth.” Global upstream spending could rise from $450 billion in 2016 to $500 billion by 2020, but that would still be sharply below the $750 billion spent at the 2014 peak.

2. Can shale reduce debt and pay shareholders?

(Click to enlarge)

- The U.S. shale industry may have just enough cash to cover debt payments and pay out dividends this year.

- An analysis of the 33 largest shale companies in the U.S. by Rystad Energy, accounting for 39 percent of production, finds that while the industry cut debt in the second half of 2018, lower oil prices may mean that they struggle this year.

- “Shale E&Ps struggle to please equity investors and reduce leverage ratios simultaneously. Despite a significant deleverage last year, estimated 2019 free cash flow barely covers operator obligations, putting E&Ps on thin ice as future dividend payments remain in question,” said Rystad Energy senior analyst Alisa Lukash. Related: U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls As Prices Slide

- Rystad says that the industry may need to trim $4 billion from its promised dividend payments over the next seven years due to inadequate cash flow.

3. Gold prices soar, investors unsure if it can continue

(Click to enlarge)

- Gold prices have eased off recent highs, dipping below $1,320 on February 28. Still, prices are up sharply since hitting a low last summer.

- Gold has been helped along by an exit of long bets on the U.S. dollar. Also, “Increasing uncertainty surrounding Brexit negotiations has led to local demand for gold limiting downside risk rather than broad safe-haven buying,” Standard Chartered wrote in a note.

- As of early February, gross long positions increased to their highest level since April 2018.

- The backtracking by the U.S. Federal Reserve has provided a jolt to a range of metals.

4. Lack of pipelines means Permian gas flared

(Click to enlarge)

- The lack of takeaway capacity in the Permian basin for natural gas has led to a crash in prices and a surge in flaring.

- “Cash basis in the Permian started to widen in 2017 and really disconnected with Henry Hub as gas flaring increased throughout 2018,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch wrote in a note. “Natural gas prices in the Permian could realize even weaker prices this summer as the basin waits on new natural gas pipeline capacity.”

- The Gulf Coast Express, with a capacity of 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d), is the next pipeline that is expected to come online in the region, slated for the fourth quarter.

- Conversely, new midstream capacity for oil could only depress natural gas prices further since it will be an uptick in oil drilling and a subsequent increase in associated gas production.

- Meanwhile, flaring has continued to increase.

5. Steel sees slight rebound

(Click to enlarge)

- Steel production in China rose by nearly 2.5 million tons per day in February, a year-on-year increase of 10.7 percent, according to Commerzbank. Some of the increase is seasonal to allow for restocking.

- “All the same, we do not currently expect the latest inventory build to jeopardise the tentative recovery of the steel price following its marked fall in the fourth quarter,” Commerzbank wrote in a note.

- China’s “massive economic stimulus” measures should start to show up in the construction sector, the bank said, the most important sector for steel and base metals.

- The easing of the U.S.-China trade war also bodes well, taking away one of the downside risks to steel prices.

6. Investors rush into palladium futures

(Click to enlarge)

- As palladium prices break new records, investors have stampeded into bullish bets.

- Higher prices have been met with large increases in trading volumes.

- “Well over 10,000 contracts of 100 troy ounces were traded on each of the last five days of trading on the NYMEX. That is roughly twice as much as was traded on average in the preceding days since the start of the year,” Commerzbank wrote in a report on Tuesday.

Related: Where Will Putin Build His Next Gas Pipeline?

- However, the bank was skeptical. “We have long since failed to see any fundamental justification for the price increase,” Commerzbank analysts said. “In our view, any attempt to explain it by citing possible sanctions against Russian palladium producers or the end of the trade dispute are not sufficient to justify the extent of the price rise – palladium has skyrocketed by over 80% since its August low.”

- Palladium is used in vehicles to help reduce emissions. The price has skyrocketed since late last year.

7. Cobalt prices continue decline

(Click to enlarge)

- Cobalt prices fell yet again in February, continuing a long slide that has gripped the market since last summer.

- The unexpected supply increase in the Democratic Republic of Congo has helped undercut prices. The surplus could extend for another year or two.

- As of February 27, cobalt prices were just below $15 per pound, down from $17.24/pound in January.

- Glencore’s (LON: GLEN) CFO Steve Kalmin said in February that the glut would be temporary, saying that the market is suffering from “a bit of indigestion.” he added “Companies, including ourselves, need to be smart about how they manage supply.”

- Cobalt is critical for batteries and the surge in expected sales of electric vehicles over the next few years should mop up the excess cobalt supply.

That’s it for this week’s Numbers Report. Thanks for reading, and we’ll see you next week.

