U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls As Prices Slide

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.71 -1.51 -2.64%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.94 -1.37 -2.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.853 +0.041 +1.46%
Mars US 19 hours 63.37 +0.13 +0.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.28 +0.31 +0.48%
Urals 2 days 64.10 +0.56 +0.88%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.01 -0.31 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.01 -0.31 -0.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.19 -0.51 -0.75%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.62 +0.22 +0.38%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.853 +0.041 +1.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.02 +0.58 +0.89%
Murban 2 days 67.49 +0.93 +1.40%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.69 -0.34 -0.57%
Basra Light 2 days 68.77 -0.07 -0.10%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.97 -0.10 -0.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.19 -0.51 -0.75%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.19 -0.51 -0.75%
Girassol 2 days 67.48 -0.03 -0.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.28 +0.31 +0.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.26 -0.75 -1.67%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 44.47 +0.28 +0.63%
Canadian Condensate 7 days 53.97 +0.28 +0.52%
Premium Synthetic 21 hours 57.77 +0.28 +0.49%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 51.72 +0.28 +0.54%
Peace Sour 21 hours 50.22 +0.28 +0.56%
Peace Sour 21 hours 50.22 +0.28 +0.56%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 53.47 +0.28 +0.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 54.97 +0.28 +0.51%
Central Alberta 21 hours 50.22 +0.28 +0.56%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.01 -0.31 -0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.75 +2.00 +3.86%
Giddings 2 days 47.50 +2.00 +4.40%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.94 +1.19 +1.78%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.17 +1.72 +3.48%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.12 +1.72 +3.22%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.12 +1.72 +3.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.67 +1.72 +3.31%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.32 +0.28 +0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 39 mins PDVSA moves to Moscow!!
  • 4 hours Washington Governor Announces Run for President to Fight Climate Change
  • 40 mins Ukraine: No gas? No votes.
  • 14 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 6 hours Oil Prices Steady, Supported By OPEC Tightening Supplies
  • 5 hours Tusk. Elon Tusk.
  • 1 hour Hmmm, sounds oddly familiar... "$70 Oil Could Be Right Around The Corner"
  • 19 hours Italy is only EU Zone State To Enter Recession in 2018!
  • 21 hours Trojan horse: Russia Offers To Help Mediate Between India And Pakistan
  • 18 hours Trump and Kim Opened Their Second Summit
  • 22 hours Trump negotiated the release of American OIL Worker held captive in Yemen for the last Year and a Half
  • 17 hours Dudley Calls US Oil Industry "Market Without a Brain"
  • 4 hours Analysis: Electric cars and the Permian: Saudi Arabia in Lee County by Dr. Daniel Fine
  • 18 hours Real Face of the MbS Regime: Saudi Sisters Describe the Oppressive Society They Left Behind

Breaking News:

Shell Faces Trial In The Netherlands Over Nigeria Oil Block Deal

Alt Text

U.S. Production Of This Alternative Fuel Is About To Surge

A couple of new plants…

Alt Text

The Permian Is A Double-Edged Sword For Oil Majors

Oil majors such as Chevron…

Alt Text

Expect A Correction As Oil Reaches ‘Profit Targets’

International oil benchmarks are inching…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls As Prices Slide

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 01, 2019, 12:14 PM CST
Join Our Community
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls As Prices Slide

The the number of active oil and gas rigs fell in the United States again this week according to Baker Hughes, despite record-breaking production for the week ending February 22—the second week in a row.

The total number of active oil and gas drilling rigs fell by 9 rigs­, according to the report, with the number of active oil rigs falling by 10 to reach 843 and the number of gas rigs gaining 1 to reach 195.

The oil and gas rig count is now just 57 up from this time last year, 43 of which is in oil rigs.

Oil prices were trading up early on Friday as a China-United States trade deal was rumored imminent, with a 150-page document in the works containing the nitty gritty of a deal. Oil prices later crashed, however, with both WTI and Brent falling by more than 2% in the afternoon trading hours as US manufacturing data painted an unfavorable picture of global energy demand growth. Even Reuters’ survey data that showed OPEC’s oil production dropped to a four-year low in February was unable to lift prices in the afternoon hours.

WTI was trading down $1.36 (-2.38%) at $55.86, while Brent was trading down $1.41 (2.13%) at $64.90 at 12:52pm EST—down dollars week on week as well. Another bearish force is US crude oil production, which hit yet another record for week ending February 22 at 12.1 million bpd, according to the Energy Information Administration—the second record for the United States in as many weeks.

Canada’s oil and gas rigs saw an even bigger decrease in the number rigs this week. Canada’s total oil and gas rig count fell by just 1 rig and is now 211, which is 91 fewer rigs than this time last year.

By 1:05pm EDT, WTI was trading down 2.52% (-$1.44) at $55.78 on the day. Brent crude was trading down 2.41% (-$1.60) at $64.71 per barrel, with both benchmarks trading up significantly week on week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Will Trump Take Action Against OPEC?
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry
Expect A Correction As Oil Reaches ‘Profit Targets’

Expect A Correction As Oil Reaches ‘Profit Targets’

 BP CEO Dudley: U.S. Shale Is ‘A Market Without A Brain’

BP CEO Dudley: U.S. Shale Is ‘A Market Without A Brain’

 Wall Street Loses Faith In Shale

Wall Street Loses Faith In Shale

 Oil Jumps On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com