The War In Ukraine Has Stalled Global Efforts To Cut Emissions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 105.2 +0.48 +0.46%
Graph up Brent Crude 18 mins 107.6 +0.50 +0.47%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 7.475 +0.231 +3.19%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 hour 4.205 +0.188 +4.67%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 3.510 +0.068 +1.97%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 106.2 -0.88 -0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 106.2 -0.88 -0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 27 mins 103.7 +0.48 +0.46%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 3.510 +0.068 +1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 105.4 +2.83 +2.76%
Graph up Murban 4 days 107.4 +2.76 +2.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 107.9 +1.66 +1.56%
Graph down Basra Light 154 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 110.7 +2.45 +2.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 4 days 107.7 +2.27 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 90.14 -0.68 -0.75%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 90.59 -0.67 -0.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 106.8 -0.67 -0.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 105.1 -0.67 -0.63%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 103.0 -0.67 -0.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 100.1 -0.67 -0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 100.1 -0.67 -0.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 102.2 -0.67 -0.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 105.8 -0.67 -0.63%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 100.4 -0.67 -0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 106.2 -0.88 -0.82%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 101.0 -0.75 -0.74%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 94.75 -0.75 -0.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 112.0 -0.50 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 98.64 -0.67 -0.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 102.6 -0.67 -0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 102.6 -0.67 -0.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 101.0 -0.75 -0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 95.00 -0.50 -0.52%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 112.7 +0.33 +0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Demand Destruction Is Delaying An Oil Supply Crisis" by Josh Owens of OIlPrice.com
  • 21 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 11 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 21 hours "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 1 day "Commodity Chaos Is Threatening The Global Economy" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 4 days "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken

Breaking News:

EU Rejects Russia’s Ruble-For-Gas Scheme, Warns Of Supply Shock

The Inevitable Decline Of Russia’s Oil Industry 

The Inevitable Decline Of Russia’s Oil Industry 

While higher oil prices mean…

Exxon And Chevron Post Blockbuster Earnings As Oil Prices Soar

Exxon And Chevron Post Blockbuster Earnings As Oil Prices Soar

U.S. supermajors ExxonMobil and Chevron…

Is This The Beginning Of The End For Colombia’s Oil Industry?

Is This The Beginning Of The End For Colombia’s Oil Industry?

Colombia’s already-battered economically critical oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The War In Ukraine Has Stalled Global Efforts To Cut Emissions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 02, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Russia’s war in Ukraine has put global energy security in the spotlight.
  • Long-term net-zero plans from Europe and the United States remain in tact, but elsewhere, energy security remains the top priority. 
  • China and India have been ramping up the use of coal, faced with volatile and record-high natural gas prices.
Join Our Community

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is upending global energy markets and short-term efforts to reduce emissions.  The ongoing frantic search for non-Russian energy supply, especially in Europe, is set to keep global carbon emissions elevated in the short term as coal use grows everywhere. At the same time, Russia’s heavy industries, such as steelmaking and metals production, are now unable to implement imported emission-reduction technologies as the West is continuously ramping up sanctions against Moscow over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Russia, the world’s fourth-largest carbon dioxide emitter, pledged last October a net-zero target by 2060. Russia’s primary method of reaching net-zero would be doubling in the level of negative emissions from the land use, land-use change, and forestry (LULUCF) sector between 2030 and 2050, says Climate Action Tracker, which rated Russian emission-reduction efforts as “critically insufficient” in early February this year. 

That was less than three weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine and changed the global energy markets and trade flows forever. 

Europe has realized it cannot remain dependent on Russia for a large portion of its energy supply and is looking at all available alternatives to replace imports of Russian oil, natural gas, and coal. While the European Union is doubling down on renewable energy to ultimately replace fossil fuels from Russia in the longer term, short-term solutions to the energy crisis include keeping all alternatives on the table, including a slowdown in the coal phase-out in some countries.

Related: Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo

Greece, for example, plans to step up efforts to explore for natural gas in an attempt to reduce its 40% reliance on Russian gas, and will double its production of coal over the next two years in order to reduce the use of Russian natural gas.  

The war in Ukraine put Europe on an irreversible path to wean itself off Russian fossil fuel dependence, but until renewable energy becomes a viable widespread alternative to those fuels, the EU will look to procure fossil fuels from outside Russia, including by significantly ramping up imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG). 

Ideally, Europe would like to not be dependent on any fossil fuels – regardless of the source – but in the short term, it doesn’t have too many choices but to increase the use of non-Russian oil, gas, and coal. 

Elsewhere, China and India – the world’s largest and third-largest carbon polluters, respectively – are prioritizing energy security to short-term carbon-reduction efforts and ramping up the use of coal, faced with volatile and record-high natural gas prices. 

In Russia, company efforts to decarbonize have stalled. Financial and technological hurdles due to the sanctions and the exodus of Western companies, including those with expertise to help decarbonize industries, is set to slow down Russia’s carbon-reduction commitments, local analysts told business daily Kommersant last month.  

Russian firms are likely to freeze new investments in decarbonization and cut spending on environmental programs, Alexey Kalachev, an analyst at Finam, told Kommersant. 

In addition, with Western companies looking for alternatives for Russian goods, Russia’s industry has little motivation to cut pollution anymore. 

“Those incentives to develop renewables, to develop energy efficiency — they will simply disappear,” Tatiana Mitrova, a non-resident fellow at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy, told Bloomberg last week.  

“Why should you invest in energy savings if fuel is so cheap and at the same time you do not have access to energy-efficient technologies any longer?” Mitrova added. 

Global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions jumped in 2021 to the highest level ever seen, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in March, as the world relied mostly on coal to power the post-COVID economic rebound.  

Emissions could rise further this year as the world is focused on energy security. Long-term net-zero plans of developed economies, including in the EU and the United States, remain. Yet, in the short term, efforts to ensure power and heating, and to lower energy bills for consumers could result in a setback in the global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Inevitable Decline Of Russia’s Oil Industry 

Next Post

How 3D Printers Could Transform The Energy Industry
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan

China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan
German Energy Giant To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles

German Energy Giant To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles
LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast

LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast
Iran Invites Russia To Invest In Its One Sanctions-Proof Energy Sector

Iran Invites Russia To Invest In Its One Sanctions-Proof Energy Sector
Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo

Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com