The 10 Oil Projects Adding 1.1 Million Bpd To Global Supply

WTI Crude 3 hours 66.14 +0.63 +0.96%
Brent Crude 3 hours 70.15 +0.18 +0.26%
Natural Gas 3 hours 3.175 +0.076 +2.45%
Mars US 3 hours 64.64 +0.03 +0.05%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.46 +0.85 +1.26%
Urals 20 hours 68.30 -0.46 -0.67%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.37 -1.44 -2.06%
Bonny Light 20 hours 70.63 -0.23 -0.32%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.70 +0.12 +0.20%
Marine 20 hours 67.03 -0.70 -1.03%
Murban 20 hours 70.18 -0.70 -0.99%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 67.29 -0.22 -0.33%
Basra Light 20 hours 65.34 -0.02 -0.03%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 70.79 -0.35 -0.49%
Girassol 20 hours 70.33 -0.18 -0.26%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.46 +0.85 +1.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 39.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 105 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 105 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 105 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 105 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 105 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 105 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 105 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 105 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Giddings 20 hours 56.50 +0.75 +1.35%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.85 +1.07 +1.53%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 60.09 +0.63 +1.06%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 64.04 +0.63 +0.99%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 62.59 +0.63 +1.02%
Kansas Common 3 days 55.75 +1.00 +1.83%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.27 -0.10 -0.14%
  • 2 hours New U.S. Sanctions Target Russian Officials And Energy Executives
  • 4 hours Tesla Battles Rumors Of Quality Shortcuts From CNBC Report
  • 6 hours Iran Says Nuclear Deal “Absolutely Not Renegotiable”
  • 8 hours Largest Onshore Projects To Add 1.1 Million Bpd To Global Oil Supply By 2025
  • 11 hours China Faces Fresh Heating, Power Shortages
  • 22 hours U.S. Targets Oil Tankers Violating North Korean Sanctions
  • 1 day Nigeria Adds 200,000 Barrels Per Day To Its Offshore Output Capacity
  • 1 day France Vows To Shut All Coal-Fired Power Plants By 2021
  • 1 day Mexico Hastens To Auction Oil Blocks Before Presidential Election
  • 1 day Dozens Of Small U.S. Refiners Seek Biofuel Waivers From EPA
  • 1 day Road Safety Watchdog Launches Probe Into Tesla Crash
  • 2 days Saudi Aramco To Expand Business In The U.S. After Tax Bill
  • 2 days European Gas Network Stable Despite Falling Dutch Production
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia May Link Aramco Revenue Royalty To Oil Prices
  • 2 days Brazil’s Eletrobras Expects Up To $4B Proceeds From Share Sale
  • 2 days Trafigura Set To Increase US Oil Exports
  • 2 days Saudis To Maintain Q1 Crude Oil Exports Around 7 Million Bpd
  • 2 days European Oil Shipments To Asia Slump To 4-Year Low
  • 2 days Hong Kong Exchange Chief Confident Aramco Will List There
  • 3 days First Nations Tribes To Oppose Tanker Ban Set To Threaten Eagle Spirit Pipeline
  • 3 days Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
  • 3 days Elon Musk Won’t Get Paid Unless Tesla Does “Extraordinarily Well”
  • 3 days U.S. Regulators Keep Keystone Capacity Capped At 80 Percent
  • 3 days Trump Signs Off On 30 Percent Tariff On Imported Solar Equipment
  • 3 days Russian Funds May Invest In Aramco’s IPO To Boost Oil Ties
  • 3 days IMF Raises Saudi Arabia Growth Outlook On Higher Oil Prices
  • 3 days China Is World’s Number-2 In LNG Imports
  • 4 days EIA Weekly Inventory Data Due Wednesday, Despite Govt. Shutdown
  • 4 days Oklahoma Rig Explodes, Leaving Five Missing
  • 4 days Lloyd’s Sees No Room For Coal In New Investment Strategy
  • 4 days Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Oil Workers In Oil-Rich Delta Area
  • 4 days Libya’s NOC Restarts Oil Fields
  • 4 days US Orion To Develop Gas Field In Iraq
  • 7 days U.S. On Track To Unseat Saudi Arabia As No.2 Oil Producer In the World
  • 7 days Senior Interior Dept. Official Says Florida Still On Trump’s Draft Drilling Plan
  • 7 days Schlumberger Optimistic In 2018 For Oilfield Services Businesses
  • 7 days Only 1/3 Of Oil Patch Jobs To Return To Canada After Downturn Ends
  • 7 days Statoil, YPF Finalize Joint Vaca Muerta Development Deal
  • 7 days TransCanada Boasts Long-Term Commitments For Keystone XL
  • 7 days Nigeria Files Suit Against JP Morgan Over Oil Field Sale

China Looks To Increase Oil Imports

As China’s domestic oil demand…

Alt Text

This U.S. Lab Could Help Saudis Boost Crude Demand

Saudi Aramco quietly invested in…

Alt Text

Is The Rig Count Still Relevant?

As the U.S. shale patch…

The 10 Oil Projects Adding 1.1 Million Bpd To Global Supply

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 26, 2018, 5:00 PM CST Rig

The ten largest upcoming onshore oil projects worldwide are expected to add 1.135 million bpd to the global oil supply by 2025, according to research and analytics firm GlobalData.

The ten biggest onshore projects—out of a total of 126 such developments worldwide—are expected to consume US$83.1 billion of investment to bring them to production, Oilfield Technology reports, quoting figures by GlobalData.

Of this spending, US$46.7 billion is expected to be made by 2025.

The ten largest onshore projects are expected to produce a total of 9.7 billion barrels of crude oil over their lifetime, according to GlobalData.

In terms of single project development investment, the Kuyumbinskoye conventional oil development in Russia is the leader, with US$12.8 billion expected to be spent over the field’s lifetime. The project is expected to have peak production at 215,485 bpd in 2029. The Kuyumbinskoye project is followed by Cenovus Energy’s Telephone Lake oil sands project with investment of US$10 billion throughout its lifespan, GlobalData says, as carried by Oilfield Technology.

The average breakeven oil price for the upcoming top onshore fields is US$55 per barrel, with Canada at the lowest breakeven of US$52 a barrel and Russia at the highest at US$57 per barrel. Related: What Could Push Oil To $100?

Full-cycle capex per barrel of oil equivalent is expected to average US$7.5 for conventional oil projects, US$9.2 for oil sands developments, and US$9.8 for heavy oil projects, according to GlobalData.

Confidence in the oil and gas industry has started to return with higher oil prices, and a majority of respondents in a DNV GL survey have recently said that they plan to increase capital expenditure this year. The Norway-based energy industry advisory firm noted that while last year confidence in the growth prospects for oil and gas firms had stood at 32 percent of respondents, now it has gone up to 63 percent.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




