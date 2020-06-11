The Unique Ways Oil Companies Are Looking To Avoid Bankruptcy

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 35.75 -0.59 -1.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 38.55 -3.18 -7.62%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.815 +0.002 +0.11%
Graph down Mars US 29 mins 36.54 -3.71 -9.22%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 40.75 +0.20 +0.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 37.86 -1.91 -4.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 34.43 +0.46 +1.35%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.815 +0.002 +0.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 41.07 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 41.25 -0.26 -0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 34.10 -1.99 -5.51%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 41.74 -2.67 -6.01%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 38.49 -1.74 -4.33%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 37.86 -1.91 -4.80%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 37.86 -1.91 -4.80%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 39.74 -2.03 -4.86%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 45 mins 25.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 36.10 +0.66 +1.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 38.60 +0.66 +1.74%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 40.00 +0.66 +1.68%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 39.60 +0.66 +1.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 34.60 +0.66 +1.94%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 34.60 +0.66 +1.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 35.10 +0.66 +1.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 39.60 +0.66 +1.69%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 34.60 +0.66 +1.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 32.75 -3.25 -9.03%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 26.50 -3.25 -10.92%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 41.13 -1.13 -2.67%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 30.29 -3.26 -9.72%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 34.24 -3.26 -8.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 34.24 -3.26 -8.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 32.75 -3.25 -9.03%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 29.25 +0.75 +2.63%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.18 +0.66 +1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 39 mins Enough is Enough...
  • 9 hours US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 4 hours Hong Kong losing „special status” with US. Much ado about nothing.
  • 1 min Trump waves a Bible
  • 20 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 7 hours Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 8 hours "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 26 mins Copy Cat Protests
  • 1 day 90% renewables in the grid by 2035
  • 1 hour Without Apologies, China is Now on the Move
  • 2 days Main Stream Media falls into depressed mood today after hearing of the record May jobs report UP 2.5 MILLION JOBS !
  • 4 hours George Floyd’s History
  • 2 days Ground Zero

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Cuts Effective In Reducing Oil Market Volatility

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

The latest oil price war…

Is Shell’s Dividend Cut Permanent?

Is Shell’s Dividend Cut Permanent?

Shell’s decision to significantly cut…

Oil Infrastructure Operators Grapple With A New Energy Reality

Oil Infrastructure Operators Grapple With A New Energy Reality

The global energy transition is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Unique Ways Oil Companies Are Looking To Avoid Bankruptcy

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 11, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Many U.S. shale firms have cruised through the past couple of years by borrowing money and drilling new wells, making the United States the world's top crude oil producer. The strategy worked for a while, especially when oil prices were around $60 a barrel.  

But this year's oil price crash exposed the financial vulnerability of many U.S. shale companies who are now fighting for survival. All producers across the U.S. patch pulled back production volumes in April and May in response to the collapse in prices.    

For some oil and gas firms, reduced capital budgets will not be enough to save them from defaulting on debt or seeking restructuring as cash flows are shrinking, while the window of access to capital markets and new debt remains, for the most part, closed.

Those firms who choose not to seek (or are not forced to seek) protection from creditors via Chapter 11 restructuring could look at other options to avoid bankruptcy, some of which may be a little unconventional.

Today, unconventional may be an understatement when it comes to describing the oil industry's state of affairs. All options – regardless of how (un)common they are – are on the table for struggling oil producers.

Industry consolidation, private equity firms acquiring assets or distressed companies, banks ending up holding oil and gas assets, or power utilities buying their providers of energy could be some of the options that oil firms might consider, Suzy Taherian, who worked with Exxon and Chevron at the start of her career, writes in Forbes

Mergers & Acquisitions Hit By Uncertainty 

U.S. shale firms have fewer financing options now than they did in the 2015-2016 downturn. Thus could drive consolidation in the industry with some attractive M&A opportunities emerging, according to Robert Polk, principal analyst with Wood Mackenzie's U.S. Corporate Research team, covering Lower 48 independents. Related: Oil Infrastructure Operators Grapple With A New Energy Reality
 However, the industry isn't launching into a buying spree just yet, due to the heightened uncertainty and volatility in the oil market.

The U.S. upstream deal market collapsed in the first quarter of 2020, with all M&A transactions occurring before the oil price crash in early March, according to the Q1 2020 U.S. Upstream M&A Review of energy data analytics company Enverus. The largest deals in Q1 included bankruptcy sales and a royalty deal, Enverus's analysis showed. There may be opportunities ahead for select buyers who have access to capital, but the restart of M&As will likely take place when oil prices stabilize.

In Texas alone, M&A deals plummeted in Q1 with the collapse in oil prices. The deals dropped off so much so that the energy industry was not the leading sector in dealmaking in Texas for the first time in more than 12 years, Claire Poole from The Texas Lawbook wrote in the Houston Chronicle last month. 

Going forward, the international oil majors will be the only companies left who can afford to buy shale assets at bargain prices, Boston Consulting Group said in an analysis in April. However, the current priorities of supermajors—preserving cash and, where possible, dividends--and the uncertainty about the market recovery would likely mean slow M&A activity in the coming months. Majors will also be likely looking to scoop top-quality assets if they consider acquisitions, BCG said.

"Given these constraints, oil and gas deals will be thin on the ground in the months ahead. Although many billions of dollars of assets and companies are up for sale, the supply of large, world-class ones is limited," BCG noted.

Banks Could End Up Managing Oil & Gas Assets

Lenders to the oil and gas industry may choose to refinance loans to struggling firms with some kind of transaction that converts debt into equity rather than allowing them to default on debt and declare bankruptcy, Taherian argues.

According to research firm CreditSights, cited by MarketWatch, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and JP Morgan had the highest amounts of loans outstanding to energy firms as of the end of 2019. In terms of the percentage of energy loans of all loans, Goldman Sachs leads the ranking with 11.2 percent.

According to Reuters sources familiar with plans at the banks, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and JP Morgan started working in early April on forming independent companies that would manage oil and gas assets in case distressed oil firms became unable to pay back loans. The process could take months, but it could allow banks to hold to the assets until conditions and oil prices improve to sell them at fair values, instead of at fire-sales for pennies on the dollar.

Related: The Most Dramatic Year In The History Of Oil

Utilities Acquiring Their Energy Providers 

Some distressed energy producers could find their potential saviors among their utility customers, according to Taherian, who says that struggling oil and gas firms have approached some utilities looking for a possible friendly buyer.

This would be an unconventional approach to saving oil firms from going under, but these days, nothing is off the table when it comes to the oil industry.

North American Oil Bankruptcies Set To Surge

Meanwhile, between January and May, a total of 18 oil and gas firms filed for bankruptcy protection in North America – five in Q1 and 13 in the first two months of Q2, law firm Haynes and Boone said in its latest Oil Patch Bankruptcy Monitor with data to May 31.  

"Lower for longer remains the watchword for producers and their creditors. It is reasonable to expect that a substantial number of producers will continue to seek protection from creditors in bankruptcy even if oil prices recover over the next few months," Haynes and Boone said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Who Will Pay For Russia’s Unprecedented Oil Spill?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
Drilling Executive: Oil Prices Could Hit $70 This Fall

Drilling Executive: Oil Prices Could Hit $70 This Fall
Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War
OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts

OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com