Saudi Arabia On Track To Secure Highest Oil Market Share In 40 Years

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 40 mins 36.56 +0.22 +0.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 25 mins 38.86 +0.31 +0.80%
Graph down Natural Gas 40 mins 1.745 -0.068 -3.75%
Graph down Mars US 22 hours 36.54 -3.71 -9.22%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
Graph up Urals 2 days 40.75 +0.20 +0.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.86 -1.91 -4.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 34.43 +0.46 +1.35%
Chart Natural Gas 40 mins 1.745 -0.068 -3.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 41.07 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Murban 2 days 41.25 -0.26 -0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 34.10 -1.99 -5.51%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 41.74 -2.67 -6.01%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 38.49 -1.74 -4.33%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 37.86 -1.91 -4.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.86 -1.91 -4.80%
Chart Girassol 2 days 39.74 -2.03 -4.86%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 25.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 32.84 -3.26 -9.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 35.34 -3.26 -8.45%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 36.74 -3.26 -8.15%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 36.34 -3.26 -8.23%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 31.34 -3.26 -9.42%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 31.34 -3.26 -9.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 31.84 -3.26 -9.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 36.34 -3.26 -8.23%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 31.34 -3.26 -9.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 32.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 26.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 41.13 -1.13 -2.67%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 29.49 -0.80 -2.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 33.44 -0.80 -2.34%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 33.44 -0.80 -2.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 32.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 29.25 +0.75 +2.63%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 43.18 +0.66 +1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 1 hour Enough is Enough...
  • 10 hours OPEC+ oil cut deal for 1 month，But Why the oil price down?
  • 2 hours Hong Kong losing „special status” with US. Much ado about nothing.
  • 4 hours Unions are Bad
  • 28 mins Trump waves a Bible
  • 8 hours Saudi Arabia Lays Down the Law to the Oil Market
  • 9 hours "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 10 hours US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 2 hours Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 18 hours The Downside of Political Correctness
  • 22 hours Copy Cat Protests
  • 23 hours Without Apologies, China is Now on the Move
  • 1 day George Floyd’s History

Breaking News:

Alberta To Cut Red Tape For New Oil Projects

U.S. Shale Could Collapse If Oil Prices Don’t Bounce Back

U.S. Shale Could Collapse If Oil Prices Don’t Bounce Back

A new report from the…

Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia shocked the markets…

Natural Gas Demand Crashes

Natural Gas Demand Crashes

Natural gas demand around the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia On Track To Secure Highest Oil Market Share In 40 Years

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 12, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The world’s top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, is set to grow its share on the global oil market to 15 percent by 2025 from 11.6 percent now, for the highest share since the 80s, JP Morgan analyst Christyan Malek told Reuters on Friday.

OPEC and its largest producer, Saudi Arabia, will step in to fill the gap in oil supply as investments into new oil production will be significantly affected by the oil price crash and the coronavirus crisis, according to the investment bank.

“Saudi Arabia will come out on top in the fight for market share as non-OPEC and U.S. production fades,” JP Morgan’s Malek told Reuters.

The share of OPEC in global oil supply is set to surge to 40 percent by 2025, up from around 33 percent now and up from the 2016 peak of 39 percent, according to the Wall Street bank.

While OPEC and the Saudis are set to take advantage of reduced exploration and development budgets elsewhere, U.S. shale production is not set to materially grow in 2030 compared to 2020—JP Morgan sees U.S. shale output at 11 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2030, compared to estimated 10.9 million bpd in 2020.

While the U.S. shale patch could soon return to easing the production curtailments, the rate of depletion is fast, while reduced investments in conventional projects elsewhere could result in a supply crunch in just a few years’ time, according to analysts. 

According to Rystad Energy, global spending on oil and gas is set to crumble to a 15-year-low of US$383 billion this year, down by 29 percent compared to 2019.

If investments in oil do not improve from the depressed levels in 2020, “then this would reduce the previously-expected level of supply in 2025 by almost 9 million barrels a day, creating a clear risk of tighter markets if demand starts to move back towards its pre-crisis trajectory,” the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report last month.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Unique Ways Oil Companies Are Looking To Avoid Bankruptcy

Next Post

The War For Libya's Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War
Oil Prices Crash On Second Wave Of COVID-19

Oil Prices Crash On Second Wave Of COVID-19
OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts

OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts
The Real Reason China Is Importing So Much Oil

The Real Reason China Is Importing So Much Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com