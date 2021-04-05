The U.S. Is Losing The Energy Tech War Against China

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 59.44 +0.79 +1.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins SellBuy 62.98 +0.83 +1.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 2.526 +0.015 +0.60%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins SellBuy 1.795 +0.023 +1.30%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 1.986 +0.025 +1.26%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 63.07 -0.30 -0.47%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 58.85 -2.85 -4.62%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 1.986 +0.025 +1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 62.14 +0.66 +1.07%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 62.53 +0.43 +0.69%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 58.50 -1.37 -2.29%
Graph up Basra Light 5 days 64.98 +1.87 +2.96%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 61.19 -1.60 -2.55%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Girassol 5 days 62.09 -1.26 -1.99%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 63.07 -0.30 -0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 48.59 -2.91 -5.65%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 51.65 +2.79 +5.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 60.45 +2.29 +3.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 61.85 +2.29 +3.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 59.00 +1.99 +3.49%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 57.65 +2.29 +4.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 57.65 +2.29 +4.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 58.95 +2.29 +4.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 63.45 +3.54 +5.91%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 57.95 +2.29 +4.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 55.25 -2.50 -4.33%
Graph down Giddings 21 hours 49.00 -2.50 -4.85%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 63.07 -1.04 -1.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 21 hours 52.60 -2.80 -5.05%
Graph down Eagle Ford 21 hours 56.55 -2.80 -4.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 56.55 -2.80 -4.72%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 55.25 -2.50 -4.33%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 51.75 +2.25 +4.55%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 67.79 +2.29 +3.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 3 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 13 hours Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 5 hours Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 4 days Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 3 days America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 1 hour Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 21 hours Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 2 days What Countries Will Fight Over When Green Energy Dominates
  • 4 days CO the new CRAPPIROFORNIA!! BLM to Incorporate Oil, Natural Gas Climate Impacts in Western Colorado RMP
  • 4 days The Big Red Pill Renewable Fans Need To Take
  • 4 days Montana AG : We have a strong Constitutional case lawsuit against Biden Keystone shutdown

Breaking News:

U.S. Energy Consumption Saw Biggest Decrease Ever Last Year

Making The ‘Obvious’ Trade In A Recovering Energy Market

Making The ‘Obvious’ Trade In A Recovering Energy Market

Biden’s $2 trillion proposal to…

Iraq Moves To Exploit Its Massive Natural Gas Reserves

Iraq Moves To Exploit Its Massive Natural Gas Reserves

Official estimates suggest Iraq could…

OPEC's Surprise Decision Bodes Well For Oil Demand

OPEC's Surprise Decision Bodes Well For Oil Demand

Oil prices climbed on Thursday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The U.S. Is Losing The Energy Tech War Against China

By Alex Kimani - Apr 05, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

For years, the U.S. and China have waged war over technology, trade, and capital markets. Tensions between the world’s leading economies reached a fever pitch during former president Trump’s term in office, leading to escalating tariffs and trade restrictions.

But now, a new revelation will have Washington scratching its head again: China has been vastly outspending the United States in renewable energy R&D.

According to BNEF data cited by Bank of America in a recent report, for every dollar that the U.S. spent on renewable energy research between 2010 and 2020, China spent two, making it by far the leading investor in renewable energy around the world.

BofA says in this new climate war, China hopes to gain the upper hand in supply chain dominance, carbon-related trade tariffs, and domestic-focused manufacturing policies.

Global supremacy

According to BofA, it’s not just the need to mitigate the effect of climate change. The biggest motivating factor in fact, is quite different: Attaining energy independence and global supremacy.

“It’s not just about saving the planet. We believe climate strategies offer a route to global supremacy, as much more is at stake here: the economic impact of climate could reach $69 trillion this century, and energy transition investment needing to rise up to $4 trillion per year. Energy independence and supply chain control are also at stake with the geopolitical balance of power also linked to peak oil in 2030.

According to Harry Broadman, managing director and chair of the emerging markets and CFIUS practices at Berkeley Research Group, “We’ve done really well among democratic countries collaborating on investment and trade, but we’ve done an extraordinarily poor job in R&D, and this is where China is frankly a huge competitive and potentially a huge economic and maybe geopolitical, threat,” he said.

Energy independence

Since the days of President Jimmy Carter and the 1970s oil crisis, the United States has relentlessly pursued the utopia of energy independence. But persistent oil crises, severe oil price shocks, and the global shift to clean energy have made it glaringly obvious that Washington will never achieve true energy independence by relying solely on fossil fuels. Related: Goldman Sachs Sees Large Oil Demand Rebound This Summer

Indeed, the majority of Americans believe that the government should “...focus on developing alternative sources of energy over expansion of fossil fuel sources” in a bid to alleviate climate change.

But as the shift to clean and renewable energy gains serious momentum, the United States is now facing another conundrum: It’s almost completely dependent on China for the minerals it uses to build clean energy systems.

China is a rare earth monopoly, supplying 80% of the rare earths elements (REE) used by the United States to manufacture solar panels, windmills, electric car batteries, cellphones, computers, national defense systems, medical equipment, and even in oil and gas technologies.

That leaves the country in a particularly precarious position, especially with the never-ending trade tensions between the two nations. Indeed, all it took was a simple visit to an obscure factory by Chinese President Xi at the height of the trade war last year to raise the specter of Beijing cutting off supplies of critical materials to the U.S. and potentially crippling large swathes of industries. 

Further, the U.S. is about to start keenly feeling China’s stranglehold on the industry thanks to Biden’s Green Deal.

Depending on China

Rare earth minerals, also known as the “vitamins of chemistry”, are a group of elements used in the manufacture of a wide range of equipment in small doses to produce powerful salutary effects. These minerals are extensively used in smartphones, batteries, turbines, lasers, electromagnetic guns, missiles, advanced weapon sensors, stealth technology, and jamming technology. For instance, lanthanum is used in lighting equipment and camera lenses; neodymium in hybrid vehicles; praseodymium in aircraft engines; europium in nuclear reactors and gadolinium in MRIs and X-rays. Oil refiners also use rare earth catalysts to process crude oil into gasoline and jet fuel.

China produced more than 90 percent of the world’s supply of these critical elements over the past decade, though its share fell to 71.4 percent last year. 

In 2018, the U.S. Geological Survey identified 35 minerals critical to the country’s economy and national security. America is heavily dependent on imports of these minerals, producing less than a tenth of the world’s supplies and importing half what it consumes. It clearly highlights the United States’ soft underbelly.

And China’s dominance might only increase going forward.

The global REE industry is expected to nearly double from $8.1 billion in 2018 to $14.4 billion in 2025, as demand for EVs, cell phones, and microchips skyrockets. Biden anticipates this wild growth and has pledged to install 500,000 new EV charging stations by 2030 from the current U.S. tally of 26,000.

Beating China at its own game

But China’s control of REE might not necessarily be ‘‘an ace in Beijing’s hand’’ as the Global Times once claimed. On the contrary, the U.S. is actually in a strong position to dent China’s control of the industry and move towards rare earth independence. Related: U.S. Oil Production Is About To Climb

Biden clearly recognizes this challenge and opportunity and has pledged to support the increased exploration of lithium, copper, nickel, and rare earths, among other minerals, to ensure domestic sourcing of minerals critical to solar panels, wind turbines, and electric vehicles.

Indeed, the government of the United States has been ramping up efforts to expand domestic mineral research and development.

For example, the bipartisan Reclaiming American Rare Earths (RARE) Act that was introduced in the House in September offers a comprehensive framework of tax incentives to encourage more investment into the U.S.-based REE mining and production. Meanwhile, dozens of companies and startups from Alaska to Texas are advancing mining development, with a site in Colorado about to become the first non-China facility for refining rare earth ores.

The U.S. is not exactly lacking in REE resources, either. For instance, a mountain in Wyoming called Bear Lodge holds about 18 million tons of REE, enough to supply the country for years.

And if push comes to shove and Beijing suddenly bans REE exports to the United States, America might counter by building a new supply chain outside of China just like Japan did when a similar fate befell the country a decade ago.

Or we can simply start recycling more.

Currently, only around 1% of REE are recycled from end-products at the end of their life cycles.

Yet, the potential of recycling rare earths is huge. 

A 2013 paper says that simply boosting the collection rate of batteries, bulbs, and magnets could improve the recycling rate of REE from one percent up to 20-40%. That would amount to up to 5% of global REE mine production, or nearly half of the U.S. annual mine supply. But we could do even better. As Simon Jowitt, assistant professor at UNLV’s Department of Geoscience, has told ArsTechnica, much more than 40% of REE could be recycled depending on adoption rates of technologies like EVs.

To be fair, recycling that amount of rare earths would not be a walk in the park

The diverse types of electronics being recycled would not necessarily contain enough rare earths and in the right proportions to make recycling those elements profitable. In many cases, the manufacturers usually are not responsible for running recycling operations, meaning they might not even be privy to which components contain what materials. 

Here, the United States’ REE industry needs to borrow a leaf from Europe.

The EU’s Waste of Electrical and Electronic Equipment WEEE requires manufacturers of electronic devices to not only finance or perform the recycling of those devices but also requires sellers to offer free e-waste collection.

But ultimately, it might all boil down to political will--or lack thereof.

The permitting process in the U.S. is ridiculously long and can take up to three decades compared to just two years in countries like Australia and Canada. Navigating a regulatory minefield of labyrinthine, local, state, and federal rules stifle U.S. mining companies compared to their Chinese competitors. 

But given recent bipartisan moves in the industry, legislators can hopefully look beyond party lines and affiliations and fashion a workaround.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Soaring Methane Emissions Suggest U.S. Oil Production Is Bouncing Back

Next Post

Iraq Moves To Exploit Its Massive Natural Gas Reserves
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC's Surprise Decision Bodes Well For Oil Demand

OPEC's Surprise Decision Bodes Well For Oil Demand
Oil Jumps On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Jumps On Surprise Crude Draw
U.S. Oil Production Is About To Climb

U.S. Oil Production Is About To Climb
Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?
This Tiny Country Could Become Europe’s Newest Oil Producer

This Tiny Country Could Become Europe’s Newest Oil Producer



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com