The UAE Is Poised To Become The Next Middle East Energy Giant

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.19 +0.31 +0.44%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.17 +0.31 +0.43%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.353 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.115 +0.003 +0.16%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 2.180 +0.009 +0.42%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.00 +0.61 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.00 +0.61 +0.84%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 72.66 +0.58 +0.80%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.31 +0.41 +0.58%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 70.43 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.180 +0.009 +0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 72.01 +0.87 +1.22%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 73.02 +0.99 +1.37%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 68.63 +1.03 +1.52%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 72.98 +0.25 +0.34%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 72.13 +0.69 +0.97%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 72.66 +0.58 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 72.66 +0.58 +0.80%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 72.88 +0.58 +0.80%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.31 +0.41 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 56.27 +0.26 +0.46%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 56.86 +0.47 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 69.91 +0.62 +0.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 71.31 +0.62 +0.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 66.36 +0.62 +0.94%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 63.91 +0.62 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 63.91 +0.62 +0.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 66.26 +0.62 +0.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 69.06 +0.62 +0.91%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 63.81 +0.62 +0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.00 +0.61 +0.84%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.50 +0.50 +0.75%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 61.25 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 72.21 +0.13 +0.18%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 64.86 +0.62 +0.97%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 68.81 +0.62 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.81 +0.62 +0.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.50 +0.50 +0.75%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 61.25 +0.75 +1.24%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 75.88 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 19 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours Colonial pipeline hack

Breaking News:

U.S. Shale Oil Production Set To Grow By 38,000 Bpd Next Month

Three Futuristic Travel Technologies That Almost Became Reality

Three Futuristic Travel Technologies That Almost Became Reality

Here are 3 futuristic but…

BNEF: Sales Of Zero-Emission Vehicles To Soar Through 2040

BNEF: Sales Of Zero-Emission Vehicles To Soar Through 2040

In its latest annual Electric Vehicle…

Oil Prices Drop After U.S. Lifts Sanctions On Some Iranian Officials

Oil Prices Drop After U.S. Lifts Sanctions On Some Iranian Officials

Oil prices dropped around noon…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The UAE Is Poised To Become The Next Middle East Energy Giant

By Felicity Bradstock - Jun 14, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Saudi Arabia is synonymous with oil, the EU is obsessed with renewable energy, and the U.S. is the world's leading natural gas producer, but there are few countries pursuing all three of these energy sources with as much vigor as the UAE.

While much of the West, encouraged by the International Energy Agency (IEA) aim for net-zero, is shunning fossil fuels, energy demand continues to rise across the globe. Without sufficient renewable energy development to meet this demand, the UAE is acknowledging its position as a world leader in oil and gas, which are still very much still needed to power the world over the next decade and beyond. 

Abu Dhabi is further expanding upon its already strong oil industry through the full-field development of its Belbazem offshore block, with heavy investment expected to boost oil output in the coming years. 

In May, the National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) was awarded a $744 million contract by Al Yasat Petroleum Operations Company, a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) to develop Abu Dhabi’s Belbazem offshore block. Adnoc holds a 60 percent stake in Al Yasat, while CNPC holds 40 percent.

The contract covers the marginal offshore fields Belbazem, Umm Al Salsal, and Umm Al Dholou. It is expected that offshore facilities in the development will produce 45,000 bpd of light crude starting in 2023. 

 Around 65 percent of the award value is expected to go directly into the UAE economy thanks to the Adnoc’s In-Country Value (ICV) program in line with the company’s 2030 strategy. 

This adds to the discovery of two billion barrels of conventional oil reserves, as well as 22 billion barrels of unconventional oil reserves, last November, which the UAE’s Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said “reflect the constant development operations carried out by ADNOC in its endeavor to reach its target of increasing oil production capacity to 5 million bpd by 2030,” in a tweet. 

The UAE’s Adnoc has been clear in its plans to ramp up oil production over the coming decade, partly due to the rebound in oil demand following a year of stagnation, but also due to fears of a demand peak later this decade. 

However, this is not the country’s only focus. As part of the UAE’s plan to diversify away from oil, its gas industry is going from strength to strength. In fact, the state is aiming to become self-sufficient in gas supply by 2030.

The discovery of a natural gas reservoir earlier this year, situated between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, was the biggest of its kind from the last 15 years. The Jebel Ali reservoir presents an optimistic find for the UAE, with the potential to meet the country’s gas needs for up to 30 years. In addition, the Sharjah emirate also announced an onshore gas discovery, its first since the early 1980s. 

Related: Russia Expands Its Influence In Major Iraqi Oil Fields

The CEO of energy giant Crescent Petroleum explained of the diversification of the country’s energy sector, “I think that's an exciting opportunity and it's one we hope to play a key role in, both in the UAE and wider in the region,”. Further, “Our region overall, has roughly half the world's oil and gas proven reserves. And actually, there's probably still a lot more that isn't proven because exploration is under-explored.” 

While the UAE’s traditional energy sector continues to boom, it isn’t shying away from alternative energy developments. In fact, Abu Dhabi is hoping to become a world leader in green hydrogen fuel over the next decade. 

At present, Adnoc already produces hydrogen for its downstream operations. However, last November Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed delivered a mandate encouraging the exploration of hydrogen and ammonia derived from natural gas, to meet increasing international demand.  

Adnoc will explore the country’s blue and green hydrogen energy potential, through carbon capture in traditional energy production, as well as the extraction of gas from water using electrolysis fuelled by renewable sources. To this end, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, based in Dubai, is expected to be the first solar-powered hydrogen plant in the Middle Eastern region.

Not only is the UAE continuing to develop its fierce oil industry, the country’s aim to diversify its energy industry and economy has meant significant advances in gas, as well as cutting edge green energies such as hydrogen. This is certainly one to watch over the coming years.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Renewable Energy Revolution Has A Major Employment Problem

Next Post

Middle East Oil Prices Rise As Global Demand Recovers
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Delivers Crushing Blow To Wind, Solar Power

China Delivers Crushing Blow To Wind, Solar Power
Oil Could Reach $80 This Summer, But There’s A Catch

Oil Could Reach $80 This Summer, But There’s A Catch
Is This The Most Exciting Oil Play Of The Last 20 Years?

Is This The Most Exciting Oil Play Of The Last 20 Years?
Oil Markets Baffled As The IEA Calls For More Production

Oil Markets Baffled As The IEA Calls For More Production
IEA Tells OPEC To “Open The Taps”

IEA Tells OPEC To “Open The Taps”



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com