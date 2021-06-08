Carbon Capture Investment Soars As CO2 Levels Hit Record High

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.04 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 72.22 +0.73 +1.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.126 -0.002 -0.06%
Graph down Heating Oil 20 mins SellBuy 2.134 -0.001 -0.06%
Graph down Gasoline 20 mins 2.218 -0.001 -0.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.82 -0.17 -0.24%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%
Chart Mars US 55 mins 69.65 +0.72 +1.04%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.218 -0.001 -0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 69.30 -0.68 -0.97%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 70.28 -0.50 -0.71%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 66.67 +0.41 +0.62%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 72.26 +0.58 +0.81%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 70.62 +0.64 +0.91%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 70.98 +0.16 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 70.98 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 71.44 +0.27 +0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 55.44 +0.89 +1.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 55.33 -0.39 -0.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 68.23 -0.39 -0.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 69.63 -0.39 -0.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 64.63 -0.39 -0.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 62.33 -0.39 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 62.33 -0.39 -0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 64.78 -0.39 -0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 67.48 -0.39 -0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 62.23 -0.39 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 66.50 +0.75 +1.14%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 60.25 +0.75 +1.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 70.55 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 64.00 +0.82 +1.30%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 67.95 +0.82 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 67.95 +0.82 +1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 66.50 +0.75 +1.14%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 59.75 +0.75 +1.27%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 75.46 +0.81 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days International Energy Agency Promoting Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Climb As API Report Adds To Bullish Sentiment

WTI Nears $70 As Bulls Run Rampant

WTI Nears $70 As Bulls Run Rampant

Oil bulls are out in…

Putin Says That First Line Of Nord Stream 2 Is Now Complete

Putin Says That First Line Of Nord Stream 2 Is Now Complete

Russian President Vladimir Putin has…

Oil Could Reach $80 This Summer, But There’s A Catch

Oil Could Reach $80 This Summer, But There’s A Catch

Wall Street continues to be…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Carbon Capture Investment Soars As CO2 Levels Hit Record High

By Felicity Bradstock - Jun 08, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

With carbon capture having hit record levels, government investment in new projects is soaring, even Elon Musk is backing it. Here’s what’s happening in the space. As populations continue to grow and our energy burden to the planet increases, carbon dioxide levels in the earth’s atmosphere have hit a 4.5 million-year high, reaching 419 parts per million (ppm) this May. The greenhouse gas traps heat from the sun and keeps it close to the earth’s surface, contributing to climate change and causing devastating environmental effects. 

As a means of tackling the increase of carbon dioxide, governments and private energy companies are now looking for ways to capture carbon emissions produced during energy production to prevent their release into the air. 

In the U.S., private firm Venture Global LNG Inc. is aiming to capture 1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide every year from its sites across Louisiana, pending regulatory approval. The liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer hopes to use carbon capture, use, and storage (CCS) technology to compress and transport CO2 from gas sites to inject it into subsurface saline aquifers where it can be safely stored. 

If plans go ahead, Venture believes the carbon capture would be equivalent to removing 200,000 cars from the roads annually. 

As the production of traditional energy sources, such as oil, coal, and gas, remains vital for meeting our increasing global energy demand, projects like these can help win public and government approval by mitigating some of the risks traditional energy production poses to the environment. 

Several other LNG companies across the U.S. have announced similar projects, in an attempt to support green policies without packing up production. NextDecade Corp., G2 Net Zero LNG, Cheniere Energy Inc., and Sempra Energy have all highlighted their interest in CCS ventures going forward. 

NextDecade hopes, if approved, the introduction of a CCS system at its Texas Rio Grande site would reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 90 percent. Meanwhile, Cheniere is working with Shell to deliver carbon-neutral U.S. LNG to Europe

In Australia, the government has just announced the backing of six carbon capture projects at the cost of $39 million. The country hopes it will help it get on track to meet the International Energy Agency (IEA) aim of net-zero by 2050. 

Related: Forget Activism: Chronic Underperformance Is Big Oil’s Biggest Problem

Independent gas producer Santos Ltd. will receive a significant chunk of this funding to contribute to its CCS project in depleted oil and gas fields in the Cooper Basin in South Australia, where the company hopes to store 1.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year. 

Glencore plc will also be awarded funds for its CCS project at a coal-fired plant in Queensland, where it plans to store carbon in the underground Surat Basin. Other proposals for funding are aimed at using rather than storing the captured carbon dioxide, as well as one innovative direct CO2 air capture project

This week the Netherlands also announced heavy state investment for CCS, with $2.56 billion slated for a project in Rotterdam. This is nearly half of the government’s annual budget for sustainable projects. 

The Porthos project, run by Shell, ExxonMobil, Air Liquide, and Air Products, hopes to collect emissions from plants and refineries to store the carbon in empty gas fields in the North Sea. It is expected to be the first large-scale CCS project within the European Union. 

Private CCS developments, supported by state funding, are cropping up around the globe as a means to tackle the rising levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Oil, gas, and coal firms all seem to be jumping on board in a bid to meet net-zero targets without giving up on traditional energy sources.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia Expands Its Influence In Major Iraqi Oil Fields

Next Post

Utility Monopolies Are To Blame For America’s Infrastructure Woes
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country
Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country

Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country
''We'll See $200 Oil: Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan

''We'll See $200 Oil": Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan
Traders Rush To Ship Masked Venezuelan Crude To China

Traders Rush To Ship Masked Venezuelan Crude To China
Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com