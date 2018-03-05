The Truth About U.S. Energy Dominance

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.65 +0.08 +0.13%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.62 +0.08 +0.12%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.708 +0.004 +0.15%
Mars US 3 hours 61.47 +1.37 +2.28%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.58 -0.65 -1.04%
Urals 20 hours 61.52 +0.95 +1.57%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.04 -0.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.51 +1.65 +2.54%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.22 +0.10 +0.18%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.708 +0.004 +0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 61.23 +1.10 +1.83%
Murban 20 hours 64.58 +1.10 +1.73%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 61.06 +1.65 +2.78%
Basra Light 20 hours 60.88 +1.20 +2.01%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 65.53 +1.64 +2.57%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.51 +1.65 +2.54%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.51 +1.65 +2.54%
Girassol 20 hours 65.96 +1.65 +2.57%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.58 -0.65 -1.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 39.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 30.75 +0.26 +0.85%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 62.00 +0.26 +0.42%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 62.25 +0.26 +0.42%
Sweet Crude 4 days 56.55 +0.31 +0.55%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.75 +0.26 +0.53%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.75 +0.26 +0.53%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 56.00 +0.26 +0.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 62.50 +0.26 +0.42%
Central Alberta 4 days 51.25 +0.26 +0.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.04 -0.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 59.00 +1.25 +2.16%
Giddings 20 hours 52.75 +1.25 +2.43%
ANS West Coast 5 days 64.75 -0.67 -1.02%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 56.52 +1.32 +2.39%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 60.47 +1.32 +2.23%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 60.47 +1.32 +2.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 59.02 +1.32 +2.29%
Kansas Common 4 days 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.26 +0.26 +0.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour S&P 500 companies expected to buy back $800 billion of their own shares
  • 1 hour Russian influence on energy markets-Report
  • 1 hour Trump Announces Tariffs, EU Threatens Retaliation
  • 2 hours Ford To Temporarily Layoff About 2,000 Hourly Employees At Michigan
  • 12 hours China Adds Brunei To New Silk Road - Oil, Influence And “Belt and Road” Initiative
  • 9 hours Step forward or blackmail? DJT: Tariffs On Steel and Aluminum Will Only Come Off If New Fair NAFTA Agreement Is Signed.
  • 1 day Belgian Tax Authority Going After Crypto Investors
  • 46 mins Former Opel CEO Buys Tesla and BMW i3 After Trying to Make His Company go All-electric
  • 11 hours Germany To Start Work On Trade, China, Syria's War
  • 11 hours South Australia At 73% Renewables By 2020/21
  • 1 hour Transhumanism Anyone?
  • 3 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 15 hours Zuckerberg Sold Nearly $500 Mln Facebook Stock In February
  • 3 days EU Countries Are Signing New Legislation To Remove Geo Blocking From Online Shopping
  • 3 days Venezuela's New Bitcoin: An Ingenious Plan or Worthless Cryptocurrency?
  • 2 days India - The Fastest Growing GDP In The World!

Breaking News:

Supermajors Showing Interest In Greek Oil And Gas

Alt Text

Subsidies For Coal, Nuclear In The Latest Federal Budget

The latest Federal Budget signed…

Alt Text

5 Record Breaking Gemstones Even Billionaires Can’t Buy

The world’s largest gemstones are…

Alt Text

The Aviation Industry Is Backing Biofuels

The International Air Transport Association…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Truth About U.S. Energy Dominance

By Kurt Cobb - Mar 05, 2018, 5:00 PM CST Texas

Much of the media coverage of the American energy industry implies that America has become a vast and growing exporter of energy to the rest of the world and that this has created a sort of "energy dominance" for the country on the world stage.

Whether such reports qualify as so-called "fake news" depends very much on three things: 1) How one defines "fake news," 2) whether writers of such reports qualify the words "imports" and "exports" with the word "net" and 3) which energy sources they are discussing.

In this case let's define "fake news" as claims that official, publicly available statistics show plainly to be false. By that criterion anyone who claims that the United States is a net energy exporter would certainly be guilty of propagating "fake news."

Energy statistics from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) show that in November 2017 (the most recent month for which figures are available) the United States had net imports 329.5 trillion BTUs of energy in all its forms.* That's down from a peak of 2.74 quadrillion BTUs in August 2006, something that is certainly a turnabout from the previous trend. But all claims that the United States is a net energy exporter must be labeled as unequivocally false.

It turns out, however, that most people making misleading claims about America's energy situation don't actually say or write things which are technically false. What they do is use language which intentionally or unintentionally misleads the reader or listener.

For example, the claim that the United States is an exporter of crude oil is true. But that claim is entirely misleading. While the United States exports about 1.5 million barrels a day (mbpd) of crude oil, it also imports 7.5 mbpd. That puts the net imports of crude oil at about 6 mbpd. (All numbers are four-week averages as of February 23.) This reality is simply not conveyed by the unqualified statement that the United States is an oil exporter. Those making such a claim either haven't done their research, are sloppy writers or intend to mislead. Related: China Is Single-Handedly Solving The Gas Glut

This curious state of affairs in American crude oil imports and exports results from not having enough refining capacity for the kind of oil coming out of the country's shale oil deposits, more properly called tight oil. That oil is too "light" for many American refineries. Therefore, much of it is shipped abroad to refineries with the capability to refine it. The United States tends to import heavier crudes that match its overall refinery capabilities.

The United States has more refinery capacity than it needs for its own consumption of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and heating oil. Some of that capacity has long been used to produce these products for export—for over 30 years, in fact.

The EIA reports 4.5 mbpd of these products shipped abroad as the four-week average as of February 23. But that overstates the case since the number includes an enigmatic category called "Other Oil" which consists primarily of natural gas plant liquids (products such as ethane, propane and butane) that are simply not part of the petroleum production stream. Subtracting those gives us about 3 mbpd which are curiously offset by imports of those same products of about 1 mbpd. That puts the net exports of petroleum products strictly speaking at about 2 mbpd—significant, but not enough to make the United States a net exporter of crude oil and petroleum products combined. The country remains a net importer of about 4 mbpd of those combined products.

When it comes to natural gas, it turns out the United States is just barely a net exporter. In 2017 the country exported 3.17 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas and imported 3.04 tcf. America is hardly a major force in the natural gas export market today. There are those who claim, however, that it will become one because of future growth in U.S. natural gas production. This includes the EIA.

The EIA's record for long-term forecasts, however, is abysmal. (To see how abysmal, read here and here.) With regard to U.S. natural gas production, a private study based on actual natural gas well histories (rather than optimistic claims from the industry) suggests that production in 2050 will be only a fraction of what it is today. As the study points out, natural gas plays in shale basins are the only ones with growing production, and four of the six major shale gas plays are already in steep decline. It is difficult to see how such trends can lead to a major increase in U.S. natural gas production through 2050. (It is well to remember that oil and gas executives are on a constant hunt for capital with which to fund new drilling. Not surprisingly, it pays them to be optimistic when courting investors either in person or through the media.)

As for coal, the United States has long been self-sufficient in coal and currently exports about 3 percent of its production on a net basis according to EIA statistics.

There are connections between the U.S. and Canadian electricity grids. The Canadians send more electricity to the United States than the United States sends to Canada which, of course, makes the United States a net importer of Canadian electricity.

The United States does mine and process uranium for nuclear power stations. But almost 90 percent of the uranium purchased for American reactors must be imported.

The current picture of American energy production is decidedly not one of "dominance." Instead, though rising production of oil and natural gas has reduced dependence on foreign energy supplies, the country remains dependent on imported oil, a situation that even the ever optimistic EIA does not expect to change through 2050. Related: Trump’s Tariffs Lead To Selloff In Oil Markets

For those who say they know the future of energy production in the United States, I recommend reading the linked critiques above of previous major long-term energy forecasts. Making energy policy based on long-term forecasts that have proven again and again to be wildly mistaken is not just unwise, but dangerous. An infrastructure built for overly optimistic projections of supply for a particular fuel—natural gas fired electricity generating plants come to mind—could end up worthless or at the very least create tense and destabilizing competition for fuel supplies that don't grow as expected.

*It's worth noting that nobody was touting American "energy dominance" when the net energy import number last hovered around this value in the early 1980s.

By Kurt Cobb

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Shell Takes Major Steps Toward Energy Diversification

Next Post

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

EIA’s Shocking U.S. Oil Production Predictions

EIA’s Shocking U.S. Oil Production Predictions
Something Unexpected Just Happened In LNG Markets

Something Unexpected Just Happened In LNG Markets

 One Of The World’s Largest Crude Storage Facilities Has Been Emptied

One Of The World’s Largest Crude Storage Facilities Has Been Emptied

 Trump’s Trade Wars Could Spark A Massive Drop In Oil

Trump’s Trade Wars Could Spark A Massive Drop In Oil

 Oil Prices Head Lower As Crude, Gasoline Inventories Rise

Oil Prices Head Lower As Crude, Gasoline Inventories Rise

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com