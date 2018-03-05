Shale Boom Could Create A Refining Bottleneck

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.67 +1.42 +2.32%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.63 +1.26 +1.96%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.704 +0.009 +0.33%
Mars US 3 days 60.10 +0.21 +0.35%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.58 -0.65 -1.04%
Urals 4 days 60.57 -0.12 -0.20%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.04 -0.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.86 +0.15 +0.23%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.22 +0.10 +0.18%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.704 +0.009 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 60.13 -1.00 -1.64%
Murban 4 days 63.48 -1.05 -1.63%
Iran Heavy 4 days 59.41 +0.12 +0.20%
Basra Light 4 days 59.68 +0.47 +0.79%
Saharan Blend 4 days 63.89 +0.13 +0.20%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.86 +0.15 +0.23%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.86 +0.15 +0.23%
Girassol 4 days 64.31 +0.20 +0.31%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.58 -0.65 -1.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.84 +1.02 +2.63%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 30.75 +0.26 +0.85%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 62.00 +0.26 +0.42%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 62.25 +0.26 +0.42%
Sweet Crude 4 days 56.55 +0.31 +0.55%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.75 +0.26 +0.53%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.75 +0.26 +0.53%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 56.00 +0.26 +0.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 62.50 +0.26 +0.42%
Central Alberta 4 days 51.25 +0.26 +0.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.04 -0.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 57.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 4 days 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
ANS West Coast 5 days 64.75 -0.67 -1.02%
West Texas Sour 4 days 55.20 +0.26 +0.47%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.15 +0.26 +0.44%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.15 +0.26 +0.44%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 57.70 +0.26 +0.45%
Kansas Common 4 days 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.26 +0.26 +0.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 42 mins S&P 500 companies expected to buy back $800 billion of their own shares
  • 33 mins Trump Announces Tariffs, EU Threatens Retaliation
  • 1 hour Russian influence on energy markets-Report
  • 18 hours Belgian Tax Authority Going After Crypto Investors
  • 6 hours China Adds Brunei To New Silk Road - Oil, Influence And “Belt and Road” Initiative
  • 3 hours Step forward or blackmail? DJT: Tariffs On Steel and Aluminum Will Only Come Off If New Fair NAFTA Agreement Is Signed.
  • 3 days EPA proposes changes to coal ash regulations
  • 4 hours South Australia At 73% Renewables By 2020/21
  • 5 hours Germany To Start Work On Trade, China, Syria's War
  • 2 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 3 days Benjamin Netanyahu - Should He Stay, Or Should He Go?
  • 9 hours Zuckerberg Sold Nearly $500 Mln Facebook Stock In February
  • 2 days White House cut offshore drilling royalty rates by a third
  • 1 day India - The Fastest Growing GDP In The World!
  • 17 hours U.S. Steel Stocks Jump On Tariff Expectations
  • 3 days EU Countries Are Signing New Legislation To Remove Geo Blocking From Online Shopping

Breaking News:

U.S. Navy Boosts Mediterranean Presence As Exxon Set To Explore Offshore Cyprus

Alt Text

What’s Really Happening With Venezuela’s “El Petro?”

Venezuela’s very own cryptocurrency finally…

Alt Text

Trump’s Trade Wars Could Spark A Massive Drop In Oil

The announcement from the Trump…

Alt Text

Is Centrica’s Business Model Sustainable?

The UK’s biggest energy retailer,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Shale Boom Could Create A Refining Bottleneck

By Irina Slav - Mar 05, 2018, 11:00 AM CST OK oil rig

The growth in U.S. shale oil production is threatening to create bottlenecks in refineries, new research from Wood Mackenzie has revealed. The research suggests the United States needs new refining capacity to absorb all the additional production that is coming on stream in the shale patch.

Over the next five years, Wood Mac expects U.S. shale producers to add some 4 million bpd to their daily production. However, current refining capacity could only absorb between 900,000 and 1 million bpd. This means that the bulk of the additional production will have to go abroad, competing with Middle Eastern and African crude.

It’s not only a question of physical capacity, either. The increase in crude oil production will be accounted for by light and extra light crude, or condensate. But Gulf Coast refineries are equipped to process the heavier grades. Wood Mac’s researchers note that refiners in the U.S. have not rushed to add light crude processing capacity because the forecasts show that demand for gasoline may start to decline soon.

Wood Mac itself has given producers another cause for reluctance in building additional capacity: according to the researchers, shale oil production will peak in the mid-2020s.

There are foreign refineries ready to absorb some of the extra production, the research firm said. Until about 2022, European refiners will be the primary buyers of U.S. light crude. After that, more U.S. crude will go to Asia. Related: China Is Single-Handedly Solving The Gas Glut

Unsurprisingly, a lot of the additional crude to be produced in the shale patch—around 50 percent—will come from the Permian, at a rate of 1.9 million additional barrels daily. Most of this, Wood Mac’s senior analyst John Coleman says, will be shipped to the Corpus Christi export terminal.

Yet there is also a shortage of terminal capacity looming over local producers. The only port capable of handling Very Large Crude Carriers at the moment is the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port. The Corpus Christi port has yet to be expanded in order to be able to handle VLCCs.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

OPEC President: Oil Cut Extension Hasn’t Been Discussed

Next Post

Shell Takes Major Steps Toward Energy Diversification
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

EIA’s Shocking U.S. Oil Production Predictions

EIA’s Shocking U.S. Oil Production Predictions
Something Unexpected Just Happened In LNG Markets

Something Unexpected Just Happened In LNG Markets

 One Of The World’s Largest Crude Storage Facilities Has Been Emptied

One Of The World’s Largest Crude Storage Facilities Has Been Emptied

 Trump’s Trade Wars Could Spark A Massive Drop In Oil

Trump’s Trade Wars Could Spark A Massive Drop In Oil

 Oil Prices Head Lower As Crude, Gasoline Inventories Rise

Oil Prices Head Lower As Crude, Gasoline Inventories Rise

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com