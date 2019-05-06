The Top Oil & Gas Companies This Earnings Season

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.19 -0.06 -0.10%
Brent Crude 10 mins 71.01 -0.23 -0.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.521 -0.003 -0.12%
Mars US 55 mins 68.55 +0.41 +0.60%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.61 -0.37 -0.52%
Urals 19 hours 68.95 -1.85 -2.61%
Louisiana Light 5 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Louisiana Light 5 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.69 +1.24 +1.74%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.11 +0.13 +0.21%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.521 -0.003 -0.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 70.00 -1.43 -2.00%
Murban 4 days 71.28 -1.41 -1.94%
Iran Heavy 4 days 65.06 +1.54 +2.42%
Basra Light 4 days 72.22 -0.03 -0.04%
Saharan Blend 4 days 72.34 +1.40 +1.97%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.69 +1.24 +1.74%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.69 +1.24 +1.74%
Girassol 4 days 72.93 +1.29 +1.80%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.61 -0.37 -0.52%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 47.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 49.39 -0.32 -0.64%
Canadian Condensate 73 days 58.69 +0.13 +0.22%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 62.39 +0.13 +0.21%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 57.14 -0.07 -0.12%
Peace Sour 2 hours 54.04 -0.17 -0.31%
Peace Sour 2 hours 54.04 -0.17 -0.31%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 57.34 -0.22 -0.38%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 63.04 +0.03 +0.05%
Central Alberta 2 hours 55.69 -0.12 -0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 58.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 19 hours 52.50 +0.25 +0.48%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.50 -1.74 -2.41%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 56.20 +0.31 +0.55%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 60.15 +0.31 +0.52%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 60.15 +0.31 +0.52%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 58.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.09 +0.13 +0.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 8 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 12 minutes Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 15 minutes Sanctions: U.S. Government Cannot Ensure Cheaper U.S. Oil Sales To India
  • 4 hours OPEC Sneezes, US Industry Gets the Flu and Canada Gets Pneumonia
  • 30 mins We have not seen end of Shale or Deepwater technology efficiencies. Its accelerating . EX: Cramer talks to Core Labatories
  • 1 hour CNG Truck Storage Design Obviates Need For LNG
  • 7 hours Scandinavia Isn't So Perfect: Bankruptcies Double As Denmark Targets Fraudulent Enterprises
  • 14 mins Canadian Stripper operator shuts down and abandons 4700 wells
  • 14 hours 6 Ways to Fight Climate Change
  • 34 mins Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 10 hours Extinction Rebellion Wants to Do Away with Economic Growth
  • 3 hours Solar+Storage Race is On
  • 21 hours Putin Wins Again at Oil Chess: OPEC Is Facing An Existential Crisis
  • 22 hours Carbon Feedback Loops in Permafrost
  • 20 hours Permafrost Melting Will Cost Us $70 Trillion

Breaking News:

South Sudan, South Africa Ink Oil Deal

Alt Text

Contaminated Crude Adds Insult To Injury For European Refiners

A new report has made…

Alt Text

Is It Time To Buy The Tesla Bounce?

Tesla once again defied ‘normal…

Alt Text

Russia Says Tainted Oil For Europe Was Deliberately Contaminated

The tainted oil that flew…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Top Oil & Gas Companies This Earnings Season

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 06, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Infra shell

Volatile crude prices and weak refining margins led to lower earnings at all five oil supermajors in the first quarter of 2019, suggesting that Big Oil shouldn’t stay complacent several quarters after the industry emerged from one of the worst downturns in a generation.

Big Oil’s five majors—ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP, Total, and Shell—reported over the past two weeks a mixed bag of results for Q1. While net earnings at all companies were lower than last year’s first quarter on the back of lower average Brent Crude prices compared to Q1 2018 and weak refining margins that battered downstream earnings, some supermajors met and even exceeded analyst expectations thanks to strong trading profits and to their natural gas businesses.  

The European majors fared better than the U.S. firms Exxon and Chevron, and it was a European company that topped its rivals and analyst estimates, reporting the smallest yearly drop in profit in Q1, thanks to the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and trading divisions—Shell. 

The Q1 earnings season began with the U.S. supermajors reporting lower profits compared to a year ago, with earnings squeezed by weak refining margins and volatile oil prices and Exxon badly missing on both earnings and revenues.

Exxon’s upstream liquids production rose by 5 percent annually, driven by a nearly 140-percent jump in Permian unconventional growth. Yet, downstream operations were hit by heavier…

Click Here To read the full article

Learn how you can get FREE access to energy market intelligence before the crowd and what is really happening in the energy markets.

RegisterLogin

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Global Markets In Tailspin After Trump Reignites Trade War
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To
Electric Fracking Could Take Over The Permian

Electric Fracking Could Take Over The Permian

 Saudi Arabia, UAE “Draw The Death And Collapse Of OPEC”

Saudi Arabia, UAE “Draw The Death And Collapse Of OPEC”

 Middle East Oil Giants Are About To Upend Oil Trading

Middle East Oil Giants Are About To Upend Oil Trading

 OPEC Is Facing An Existential Crisis

OPEC Is Facing An Existential Crisis

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com