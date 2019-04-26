Exxon, Chevron Earnings Slump On Weak Refining Margins

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 3 hours 63.30 -1.91 -2.93%
Brent Crude 2 hours 71.63 -2.00 -2.72%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.580 +0.032 +1.26%
Mars US 1 hour 69.10 -1.91 -2.69%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.04 +0.61 +0.83%
Urals 2 days 72.66 +0.38 +0.53%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.63 -0.03 -0.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.63 -0.03 -0.04%
Bonny Light 19 hours 72.49 -3.06 -4.05%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.61 +0.14 +0.21%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.580 +0.032 +1.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 73.40 -0.95 -1.28%
Murban 19 hours 74.53 -0.95 -1.26%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 64.83 -2.95 -4.35%
Basra Light 19 hours 73.72 -2.06 -2.72%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 71.80 -3.23 -4.30%
Bonny Light 19 hours 72.49 -3.06 -4.05%
Bonny Light 19 hours 72.49 -3.06 -4.05%
Girassol 19 hours 72.05 -3.00 -4.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.04 +0.61 +0.83%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 49.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 52.21 -1.18 -2.21%
Canadian Condensate 63 days 61.96 -0.68 -1.09%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 66.06 -0.68 -1.02%
Sweet Crude 1 day 58.96 -0.68 -1.14%
Peace Sour 1 day 58.96 -0.68 -1.14%
Peace Sour 1 day 58.96 -0.68 -1.14%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 60.21 -0.68 -1.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 64.71 -0.58 -0.89%
Central Alberta 1 day 60.06 -0.68 -1.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 72.63 -0.03 -0.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.75 -0.75 -1.20%
Giddings 2 days 55.50 -0.75 -1.33%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.04 -0.35 -0.47%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.16 -0.83 -1.38%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.11 -0.83 -1.30%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.11 -0.83 -1.30%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.75 -0.75 -1.20%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.50 -0.75 -1.33%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.96 -0.58 -0.76%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes End of Sanction Waivers
  • 8 minutes California Politicians Hiked Gas Tax, Now Demand Investigation Into State's $4 Per Gallon Gas Prices
  • 11 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 15 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 2 hours Saudi, UAE Overstate Their Oil Capacities?
  • 3 hours California is the second biggest consumer of oil in the U.S. after Texas.
  • 6 hours "Undeniable" Shale Slowdown?
  • 52 mins Modular Nuclear Reactors
  • 5 hours Let's just get rid of the Jones Act once and for all
  • 2 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green
  • 6 hours Nuclear Holy Grail
  • 3 hours White People's Diet
  • 2 hours Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 6 hours Everything Is Possible: Germany’s Coal Plants May Be Converted to Giant Batteries
  • 6 hours Do You Conserve Water?
  • 2 days Iran Sabre Rattles Over the Straights of Hormuz
  • 2 hours Trump issues new permit for Keystone XL oil pipeline

Breaking News:

Exxon, Chevron Earnings Slump On Weak Refining Margins

New Electric Vehicles Contain Much More Lithium

New Electric Vehicles Contain Much More Lithium

Lithium carbonate equivalent deployed worldwide…

Oil Climbs Higher As U.S. Looks To End Iran Sanction Waivers

Oil Climbs Higher As U.S. Looks To End Iran Sanction Waivers

The U.S. administration is preparing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon, Chevron Earnings Slump On Weak Refining Margins

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 26, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT News

U.S. supermajors ExxonMobil and Chevron reported on Friday lower Q1 earnings compared to a year ago, with profits squeezed by weak refining margins and volatile oil prices and Exxon badly missing on both earnings and revenues.

Both supermajors, however, reported higher upstream production, driven by increased production at the Permian—the key growth region for both companies.

Exxon posted earnings of US$2.4 billion for the first quarter of 2019, or US$0.55 per share assuming dilution—down by 50 percent compared to the first quarter of 2018 and down 61 percent from Q4 2018.

The US$0.55 per share earnings fell well below the analyst estimate of US$0.70 earnings per share by the Wall Street Journal.

Exxon’s upstream liquids production increased by 5 percent compared with the first quarter of 2018, driven by a nearly 140-percent jump in Permian unconventional growth.

However, downstream operations were hit by heavier refinery maintenance and “weak industry fuels margins from high gasoline inventory levels and narrowed North American crude differentials,” said Exxon, whose global downstream operations swung to a loss of US$256 million from a US$940-million profit in Q1 2018.

“Solid operating performance in the first quarter helped mitigate the impact of challenging Downstream and Chemical margin environments,” said Darren W. Woods, chairman and chief executive officer.

Earnings at Chevron also dropped due to weaker oil prices and weak refining and chemicals margins, but Chevron’s profit beat—albeit slightly—analyst estimates.

Chevron reported earnings of US$2.6 billion, or US$1.39 per share, for Q1 2019—down from US$3.6 billion, or US$1.90 per share in the first quarter of 2018—but still above the analyst estimate of US$1.30 per share. 

Chevron’s upstream production volumes increased by 7 percent annually, mostly due to the Permian and Wheatstone in Australia.

“First quarter earnings declined from a year ago, largely due to lower crude oil prices and weaker downstream and chemicals margins,” Chevron’s chairman and CEO Michael Wirth said.

After the release of the results, Exxon’s shares were down 2.85 percent while Chevron was down 1.52 percent at 2:01pm EDT on the NYSE on Friday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Major Strike At Europe’s Largest Oil Refinery Ends

Next Post

Indigenous Group In Ecuador Vows To Save Amazon From Oil Drilling

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash
U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

 Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

 Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

 Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

 Alt text

Oil & Gas Discoveries On The Rise As Oil Majors Dive In

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter

 Alt text

Extreme Weather Shows Weak Spots Of Wind, Solar Energy
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com