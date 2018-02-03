The State Of The (Energy) Union?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 day 65.45 -0.35 -0.53%
Brent Crude 24 hours 68.58 -1.07 -1.54%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.846 -0.010 -0.35%
Mars US 1 day 63.65 -0.25 -0.39%
Opec Basket 3 days 66.83 +0.55 +0.83%
Urals 2 days 67.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 68.72 +1.35 +2.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 68.72 +1.35 +2.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.76 -0.88 -1.26%
Mexican Basket 3 days 59.44 +1.05 +1.80%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.846 -0.010 -0.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.78 +0.90 +1.37%
Murban 2 days 70.18 +0.90 +1.30%
Iran Heavy 2 days 65.47 -0.93 -1.40%
Basra Light 2 days 63.68 -1.30 -2.00%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.52 -0.98 -1.41%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.76 -0.88 -1.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.76 -0.88 -1.26%
Girassol 2 days 68.36 -0.88 -1.27%
Opec Basket 3 days 66.83 +0.55 +0.83%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 35.54 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 33.30 +1.07 +3.32%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 65.30 +1.07 +1.67%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 66.65 +1.07 +1.63%
Sweet Crude 3 days 58.80 +1.07 +1.85%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.80 +1.07 +2.15%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.80 +1.07 +2.15%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 60.85 +1.07 +1.79%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 62.80 +1.07 +1.73%
Central Alberta 3 days 52.80 +1.07 +2.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 68.72 +1.35 +2.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.00 -0.25 -0.40%
Giddings 2 days 55.75 -0.25 -0.45%
ANS West Coast 4 days 69.88 +0.65 +0.94%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.40 -0.35 -0.59%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.35 -0.35 -0.55%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.35 -0.35 -0.55%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.90 -0.35 -0.56%
Kansas Common 3 days 56.00 +1.00 +1.82%
Buena Vista 3 days 73.06 +1.07 +1.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 21 hours Venezuela Skirts U.S. Sanctions With Chinese Oil-For-Cash Loans
  • 23 hours U.S. Investors Seek Approval For Large Payout In Petrobras Corruption Scandal
  • 24 hours Iraq Arrests ISIS Oil Chief Near Syrian Border
  • 1 day Chevron Q4’s Earnings Underwhelm
  • 1 day Oil From Sunk Tanker May Have Reached Japan
  • 1 day Washington Further Facilitates Oil Drilling on Federal Lands
  • 1 day Exxon Dissappoints With Q4 Earnings 
  • 1 day Mexico’s Obrador Reiterates Plan To Review Oil Contracts
  • 2 days Lebanon Defends Right To Drill For Gas In Offshore Blocks
  • 2 days Lack Of Crude Forces Nigeria’s Kaduna Refinery To Shutter
  • 2 days Pipeline Bottleneck for Canada-U.S. Routes Costs $5 Per Barrel
  • 2 days Aramco, Alphabet Discuss Joint Tech Hub In Saudi Arabia
  • 2 days Shell Set To Topple Exxon As Big Oil’s Biggest Cash Generator
  • 2 days China’s CNOOC Plans Highest Capital Spending Since 2014
  • 2 days Asian Oil Companies Face $100B Well Decommissioning Bill
  • 2 days Shell Snaps Up Nine Blocks In Mexico Oil Tender
  • 3 days OPEC Output Climbs In January Despite Venezuelan Crisis
  • 3 days BP Predicts Natural Gas Will Be World’s Main Fossil Fuel By 2040
  • 3 days U.S. Tax Overhaul Boosts Oil Sector By Billions
  • 3 days Russia Warns Against Cutting Off North Korea’s Oil
  • 3 days Chevron Makes Major Oil Discovery In Deepwater Gulf Of Mexico
  • 3 days Cuba Expands Fuel Imports From Algeria As Venezuela Falters
  • 3 days British Columbia Proposes New Rules For Trans Mountain Pipeline
  • 4 days Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build
  • 4 days U.S. And Iranian Naval Forces Get Friendly In Major Oil Vein
  • 4 days Iraq To Export 60,000 Bpd Kirkuk Oil To Iran In Swap Deal
  • 4 days Senior Battery Engineer Leaves Tesla
  • 4 days China’s Coal-To-Gas Transition Sputters
  • 4 days Iraq Loosens Export Rules To Get Better Prices
  • 5 days North Korea Forced To Curb Military Exercises As Oil Embargo Continues
  • 5 days Washington State’s Oil-By-Rail Project Denied By Governor
  • 5 days Four New Oil Refineries In Iraq Will Add 700,000-bpd Capacity
  • 5 days Canada’s Fort Hills Oil Sands Project Achieves First Oil
  • 5 days Ecuador Makes Progress In Oil Export Talks With China
  • 5 days Chinese Coal Futures Spike On Shortage Concerns
  • 8 days Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge
  • 8 days New U.S. Sanctions Target Russian Officials And Energy Executives
  • 8 days Tesla Battles Rumors Of Quality Shortcuts From CNBC Report
  • 8 days Iran Says Nuclear Deal “Absolutely Not Renegotiable”
  • 8 days Largest Onshore Projects To Add 1.1 Million Bpd To Global Oil Supply By 2025

Breaking News:

Venezuela Skirts U.S. Sanctions With Chinese Oil-For-Cash Loans

Alt Text

Are Oilfield Services A Buy?

Analysts are beginning to change…

Alt Text

The Oil Market Is Already Balanced

Goldman Sachs has revised its…

Alt Text

An Unsolvable Natural Gas Dilemma

The Netherlands is currently trying…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Related News

The State Of The (Energy) Union?

By Robert Rapier - Feb 03, 2018, 2:00 PM CST Trump

During President Trump’s State of the Union address, the energy industry was scarcely mentioned. In fact, his full comments on energy were: “We have ended the war on American energy. And we have ended the war on beautiful, clean coal. We are now very proudly an exporter of energy to the world.”

I believe the president missed an opportunity. But let me first address what he did say, starting with energy exports.

In 2011, the U.S. became a net exporter of refined products like gasoline and diesel. The U.S. likely became a net importer of natural gas in 2017. The U.S. is also a net exporter of coal.

But the U.S. is still a large net importer of oil, and the result is that we are still an overall net importer of energy. In last year’s Annual Energy Outlook, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecast that the U.S. would likely become a net exporter of energy between 2020 and 2030:

(Click to enlarge)

The U.S. is projected to become a net energy exporter during the next decade.

Contrary to what the President said, the U.S. is not yet a net energy exporter.

As far as ending the war on “beautiful, clean coal” — I am not sure what that means.

Presumably, it means that the Trump administration has eliminated policies that penalized coal because of its environmental impact. That much is true, but “clean coal” means something else. When someone refers to “clean coal,” what is meant is the sequestration of carbon dioxide emissions associated with coal-fired power. Clearly, that wasn’t the way he meant that phrase to be used.

Regarding the war on American energy, I think what he meant is “fossil energy.” It is true that President Obama often took an antagonistic position with respect to the fossil fuel industry. The Obama administration blocked pipelines, banned offshore drilling in the Arctic and parts of the Atlantic, and placed additional rules and regulations on the fossil fuel industries.

Related: Goldman: Oil To Top $80 Within Six Months

President Trump has eliminated many of the rules President Obama put in place. Those changes will likely lead to increased fossil energy production — but the biggest impact of those policies won’t be felt for several years. His most immediate first-year impact was most likely cutting through bureaucracy and speeding up approval for some stalled oil pipelines.

But I think President Trump missed an opportunity to highlight what will likely happen this year in U.S. energy production. The president could have argued that “the state of American energy has never been stronger.” I will get into that in more detail in my next column, but 2018 is shaping up to be a record year for U.S. energy production.

By Robert Rapier via rrapier.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Can The Caribbean Avoid An Energy Crisis?
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Texas Set For Another Oil Boom

Texas Set For Another Oil Boom
Three Factors That Could End The Oil Rally

Three Factors That Could End The Oil Rally

 JP Morgan: Oil Could Hit $78 Within Months

JP Morgan: Oil Could Hit $78 Within Months

 Why Is The Shale Industry Still Not Profitable?

Why Is The Shale Industry Still Not Profitable?

 Oil Prices Fall After Strong Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall After Strong Crude Inventory Build

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

 Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com