WTI Crude 10 mins 58.81 +0.90 +1.55%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.77 +1.27 +1.91%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.609 +0.017 +0.66%
Mars US 21 hours 63.01 -3.21 -4.85%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.56 -2.47 -3.48%
Urals 2 days 66.78 -2.52 -3.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.60 -3.64 -5.04%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.81 -3.00 -4.78%
Marine 2 days 69.33 -1.83 -2.57%
Murban 2 days 70.21 -2.24 -3.09%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.73 -3.34 -5.21%
Basra Light 2 days 68.15 -3.96 -5.49%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.13 -3.54 -4.94%
Girassol 2 days 68.27 -3.56 -4.96%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.85 +0.64 +1.63%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 40.41 -3.51 -7.99%
Canadian Condensate 91 days 54.66 -3.51 -6.03%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 58.36 -3.51 -5.67%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 50.41 -3.51 -6.51%
Peace Sour 22 hours 47.66 -3.51 -6.86%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 52.91 -3.51 -6.22%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 55.71 -3.51 -5.93%
Central Alberta 22 hours 49.41 -3.51 -6.63%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Giddings 2 days 48.25 -3.50 -6.76%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.16 -1.42 -1.96%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.86 -3.51 -6.34%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.81 -3.51 -5.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 -3.50 -6.76%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.56 -3.51 -4.80%
Total Looks To Raise $4B By Cutting Stake In Giant Kashagan Oil Field

Permian Pipeline Protesters May Face Decade Behind Bars

A bill on the verge…

Natural Gas Prices In The Permian Flip Negative Again

Natural gas prices at the…

Bearish EIA Data Sends Oil Lower

Oil fell on Wednesday morning,…

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

The Silver Lining Of An Oil Price Crash

By Tom Kool - May 24, 2019, 2:30 PM CDT
Oil

It has been a dismal week for oil prices despite a slight recovery on Friday morning, but there may be a silver lining to the most recent price crash.

Oil rebounded on Friday but it was not enough to erase the roughly 7 percent meltdown seen on Thursday. The trade war is starting to become a top concern for global equity and commodity markets. As of mid-day, WTI was trading above $58 per barrel and Brent moved above $67, somewhat mitigating what has otherwise been a dismal week. On the upside, the plunge in prices and the renewed bearishness undercuts the rationale for OPEC+ to increase production. “It is reasonable to doubt whether Saudi Arabia will be willing to step up its output given the latest decline in prices,” analysts at Commerzbank said. “We therefore expect to see higher oil prices again in the near future.”

Chinese demand takes a hit. Demand for fuels in China is showing weakness, with teapot refineries seeing inventories building…

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

