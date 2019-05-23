Norwegian Oil Output Set To Fall To Lowest Level In Three Decades

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 50 mins 57.91 -3.51 -5.71%
Brent Crude 15 mins 67.76 -3.23 -4.55%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.592 +0.033 +1.29%
Mars US 23 hours 66.22 -1.76 -2.59%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.03 -0.68 -0.95%
Urals 17 hours 66.78 -2.52 -3.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.92 -1.55 -2.17%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.92 -1.55 -2.17%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.24 -1.03 -1.41%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.81 -1.27 -1.98%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.592 +0.033 +1.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 71.16 -0.58 -0.81%
Murban 2 days 72.45 -0.29 -0.40%
Iran Heavy 2 days 64.07 -1.04 -1.60%
Basra Light 2 days 72.11 -1.50 -2.04%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.67 -0.51 -0.71%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.24 -1.03 -1.41%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.24 -1.03 -1.41%
Girassol 2 days 71.83 -1.02 -1.40%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.03 -0.68 -0.95%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 39.21 -3.51 -8.22%
Western Canadian Select 5 mins 43.92 -1.71 -3.75%
Canadian Condensate 90 days 58.17 -1.71 -2.86%
Premium Synthetic 5 mins 61.87 -1.71 -2.69%
Sweet Crude 5 mins 53.92 -1.71 -3.07%
Peace Sour 5 mins 51.17 -1.71 -3.23%
Peace Sour 5 mins 51.17 -1.71 -3.23%
Light Sour Blend 5 mins 56.42 -1.71 -2.94%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 59.22 -1.71 -2.81%
Central Alberta 5 mins 52.92 -1.71 -3.13%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 69.92 -1.55 -2.17%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Giddings 17 hours 48.25 -3.50 -6.76%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.58 -0.11 -0.15%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 51.86 -3.51 -6.34%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 55.81 -3.51 -5.92%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 55.81 -3.51 -5.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.75 -1.50 -2.82%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.07 -1.57 -2.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 7 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 11 minutes Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 14 minutes Wonders of Shale- Gas,bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 12 mins Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 9 hours Prosecutors Fine Bosch 90 Million Euros For Emissions Cheating Role
  • 6 hours Evil Awakens: Fascist Symbols And Rhetoric On Rise In Italian EU Vote
  • 9 hours Apple Boycott in China
  • 1 hour Trump needs to educate US companies and citizens on Chinese Communist Party and People's Liberation Army. This is real ECONOMIC WARFARE. To understand Chinese warfare read General Sun Tzu's "Art of War" . . . written 500 B.C.
  • 31 mins Level-Headed Analysis of the Future of U.S. Shale Oil Industry
  • 4 hours Devastating Sanctions: Iran and Venezuela hurting
  • 8 hours California's Oil Industry Collapses Despite Shale Boom
  • 4 days Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 16 hours Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 7 hours IMO 2020 could create fierce competition for scarce water resources
  • 5 hours Trump bogged down in Mideast quagmire. US spent $Trillions, lost Thousands of lives, and lost goodwill. FOR WHAT? US interests ? WHAT INTEREST ? . . . . China greatest threat next 50 years.
  • 7 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub

Breaking News:

Environmentalists In Texas To Sue Valero Energy For Air Pollution

Alt Text

Global Oil Flows At Stake In New Middle East Proxy War

The string of attacks on…

Alt Text

Oil Stabilizes Ahead Of Weekly Inventory Data

Oil prices held steady on…

Alt Text

Stalemate In Libya Could Cause Next Major Oil Supply Outage

The conflict between the LNA…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Norwegian Oil Output Set To Fall To Lowest Level In Three Decades

By Irina Slav - May 23, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oseberg

Norway’s crude oil production slipped to 1.38 million bpd in April from 1.387 in March and 1.531 million bpd a year ago, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate reported this week. The trend is a long one and it highlights the challenges one of Europe’s top oil producers faces.

Norway has been doing an exemplary job in cutting production costs and boosting efficiencies, especially after the 2014 price collapse that gave a major push to both cost cuts and efficiency improvements across the industry. Yet Equinor and its sector players have had trouble securing long-term supply: new oil and gas discoveries have been few and far between.

The situation with new discoveries is so bleak, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate warned in January that oil production in the country this year could drop to the lowest in three decades, to an average of 1.42 million bpd. The April figure is already lower than this and this doesn’t bode well for the rest of the year.

There have been two major discoveries in recent years in Norway: Johan Sverdrup—the North Sea giant, as operator Equinor calls it—which should start producing later this year, and Johan Castberg in the Barents Sea scheduled for first oil in 2022. Despite a recent proposal from the energy ministry to expand the acreage to be tendered for exploration in the Arctic, so far exploration this has been pretty much fruitless.

This is particularly concerning in light of the fact that, according to the NPD’s resource estimate, nearly two-thirds of the undiscovered resources on the Norwegian continental shelf lie in the Barents Sea, in the Arctic. This is why so much effort is being put into exploration in the area and this is why the lack of substantial results is so worrying.

The good news amid all this worry is that Johan Sverdrup and Johan Castberg will temporarily reverse the overall production decline during the next decade. Related: U.S. Shale Oil Production Set To Grow 16% This Year

With expected resources of 2.1-3.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, Johan Sverdrup is one of the largest discoveries on the Norwegian continental shelf ever made. It will be one of the most important industrial projects in Norway in the next 50 years, and at its peak, the project's production will account for 25 percent of Norway’s total oil production, Equinor says.

Johan Castberg is quite a bit more modest in terms of reserves: it has recoverable reserves of some 450-650 million barrels of oil equivalent and Equinor says it will have a productive life of 30 years. Together, the two fields would provide a vital contribution to Norway’s total oil output. However, there is a problem with already producing fields.

S&P Global Platts reports that Equinor and its rivals at home are struggling with technical issues that are preventing them from boosting production at mature fields, although the report does not go into detail about the nature of these technical issues.

On top of all this, Norway’s oil industry is facing intensifying environmentalist opposition. The green lobby in the country is among the most powerful in Europe, and Norway is, a little ironically, one of the greenest countries in the world. However, the oil and gas industry will in all likelihood remain vital for its economy if the extent of the fallout from the latest oil price crisis is any indication. Unfortunately, there is little the industry can do to reverse the production decline except keep its fingers crossed for at least one more large discovery.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Red Flag For Oil Markets: Asian Refining Margins Plunge To 16-Year Low
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Silence Before The Storm In Oil Markets

The Silence Before The Storm In Oil Markets
Bank Of America: $90 Brent May Be Around Corner

Bank Of America: $90 Brent May Be Around Corner

 One Country That Could Win Big From The U.S., China Trade War

One Country That Could Win Big From The U.S., China Trade War

 Why Oil Is Still Underpriced

Why Oil Is Still Underpriced

 Global Oil Shipping Concerns Rise Over Middle East Tensions

Global Oil Shipping Concerns Rise Over Middle East Tensions

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com