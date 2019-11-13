The Science Behind Detecting A Wormhole

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.38 +0.26 +0.46%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.58 +0.21 +0.34%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.669 +0.069 +2.65%
Mars US 1 hour 57.77 +0.37 +0.64%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.82 +0.56 +0.90%
Urals 20 hours 60.85 +0.75 +1.25%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.52 -0.09 -0.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.52 -0.09 -0.15%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.52 -0.19 -0.30%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.40 -0.82 -1.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.669 +0.069 +2.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 61.57 -0.63 -1.01%
Murban 20 hours 63.70 -0.40 -0.62%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 54.12 +0.69 +1.29%
Basra Light 20 hours 66.29 +0.44 +0.67%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 63.38 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.52 -0.19 -0.30%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.52 -0.19 -0.30%
Girassol 20 hours 63.90 +0.01 +0.02%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.82 +0.56 +0.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 38.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 38.05 -0.06 -0.16%
Canadian Condensate 85 days 50.80 -0.06 -0.12%
Premium Synthetic 75 days 57.20 -0.06 -0.10%
Sweet Crude 1 day 49.40 -0.06 -0.12%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.55 -0.06 -0.13%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.55 -0.06 -0.13%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 49.80 -0.06 -0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 55.30 -0.06 -0.11%
Central Alberta 1 day 46.95 -0.06 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.52 -0.09 -0.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 53.50 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 20 hours 47.25 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 62 days 63.99 -1.15 -1.77%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 51.07 +0.32 +0.63%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.02 +0.32 +0.59%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.02 +0.32 +0.59%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 53.50 +0.25 +0.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.38 -0.06 -0.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 6 mins Who writes this stuff? "Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses"
  • 4 mins Pioneer's Sheffield in Doghouse. Oil upset his bragging about Shale hurt prices. Now on campaign to lower expectations, prop up price.
  • 41 mins Climate Change Consensus Shifts in Wind, But Gas Is Still the Right Move
  • 2 hours EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 7 hours Iran Finds New Oil Field With Over 50 Billion Barrels: Rouhani
  • 5 hours Atty General Barr likely subpeona so called whistleblower and "leaker" Eric Ciaramella
  • 4 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 7 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Will Not Save Kingdom
  • 8 hours Iran's Master Plan?
  • 13 hours World oil demand will keep growing until 2030, climate-damaging emissions longer, says IEA
  • 3 hours Trump On Farage's Radio Show ...
  • 2 hours China's Renewables Boom Hits the Wall
  • 3 hours Does .001 of Atmosphere Control Earth's Climate?!

Breaking News:

Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

Alt Text

The Stage Is Set For Oil Price Volatility On November 18th

Both China and the U.S.…

Alt Text

Why One Analyst Thinks Tesla's Stock Could Soar To $400

While many analysts remain skeptical…

Alt Text

Oil Stuck In Limbo As Trade Talks Fail To Inspire

Trade war optimism sent oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Science Behind Detecting A Wormhole

By Irina Slav - Nov 13, 2019, 3:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Detecting A Wormhole

Wormholes: the modern-day equivalent of the Philosopher’s stone, a concept that has captured the imagination of millions of sci-fi fans and has appeared in multiple films and novels. Alas, all of them are fictional. Yet, wormholes remain theoretically possible, and if they exist, we now have a way of locating them. Sort of.

Last month, a researcher from the University at Buffalo made headlines with a paper that detailed a way of detecting a wormhole in our very own Milky Way galaxy. In it, physics professor Dejan Stojkovic explains that since a wormhole is essentially a tunnel between two points in space-time, and there are presumably stars in proximity to these two points, the gravitational pull of the stars at one end of a wormhole will affect the orbits of nearby stars on the other end.

Here’s how professor Stojkovic explains it: “If you have two stars, one on each side of the wormhole, the star on our side should feel the gravitational influence of the star that’s on the other side. The gravitational flux will go through the wormhole.” It will then affect the orbit of the nearest star on the other end of the wormhole.

But how do you even begin looking for a wormhole to test the hypothesis? It’s not like wormholes are an everyday occurrence - scientists have yet to find proof they even exist, let alone start searching for them.

The one big reason for this is that these theoretical space-time tunnels, which by the way have a more official name, which you likely have heard if you’ve watched Thor. It is called an Einstein-Rosen bridge, and they are incredibly unstable. So unstable that, astrophysicist Paul M. Sutter wrote in a recent article for Forbes, “If you were to find a wormhole and send a single bit of light - a single photon - down the tunnel, the reaction of that photon’s energy to the space-time around it would be enough to completely destroy the wormhole faster than the speed of light.”

One inference a layperson can make from this information is that even if they exist, wormholes would be extremely tough to find because of this tendency to collapse into non-existence as soon as they open. That’s unless they can be stabilized - a task that would necessitate adding something with a negative mass, which is one of the things that we have yet to find in the universe. Until we do, it is as non-existent as (probably) wormholes. Related: Aramco’s Breakeven Costs Are The Lowest In The World

The “probably” part comes from the domain of quantum physics. While classical physics does not allow for the existence of Einstein-Rosen bridges, they are theoretically possible, and quantum physics has space for them, in string theory, in case you still have space for quirky scientific ideas.

String theory replaces the dot-like elementary particles of particle physics with, well, strings: tiny, one-dimensional strings that are the minimum constituent parts of all matter and, notably, all forces, including gravity. These strings vibrate at different frequencies and depending on the frequency, they can gain properties of other particles – photons, quarks, etc. Remember the gravity part.

According to one researcher from the University of California, string theory can explain wormholes in a way that increases the chances of their existence, kind of.

Diandian Wang, a graduate student at the UC at Santa Barbara, says wormholes can form when a string breaks: “It contains energy, and when it breaks, that energy becomes two black holes at each end of the string.”

Wang and his colleagues have also found a way around the instability of wormholes. As Chelsea White writes for New Scientist, the researchers calculated that the curvature of space-time in the wormhole could counteract the mutual push between the two black holes at the ends of the tunnel that would otherwise eventually snap the tunnel shut. Once stabilized, a wormhole could stay open forever, Wang argues.

Back to Professor Stojkovic and wormhole detection. If there is a wormhole in our galaxy and it is essentially a tunnel between two black holes, where is it most likely to be? According to Stojkovic, that would be Sagittarius A* - an object that scientists believe could be a supermassive black hole smack in the middle of the Milky Way.

Supermassive black holes have an extreme gravitational pull, and this makes them the best location for a wormhole: opening up a hole in space-time also needs an extreme gravitational pull.

Problem solved, then?

Not everyone agrees. One physicist, from Russia’s Central Astronomical Observatory, for instance, commented that any alternation in a star’s orbit resulting from the gravitational influence of another star across a wormhole is “unobservable”, Live Science reports. The reason: the only acceleration of a star around its orbit that science can measure is the absolute one. There is no way to distinguish between the “normal” acceleration and the additional one caused by the gravity of a star at the other end of a wormhole.\

Related: Why One Analyst Thinks Tesla's Stock Could Soar To $400

Stojkovic has an answer to that. "What we calculate in our paper are variations in acceleration due to the elliptic orbit of a star,” he told Live Science. A star’s acceleration around a black hole tends to be constant, so any variation in it would indicate “there is an additional source of gravitational force." Presumably, this additional source can only come from a star at the other end of a wormhole.

So, we have the where and the how of wormhole spotting. We might even have a way of making one from scratch (just snap a string, that’s all). It might come as a crushing disappointment, then, that even if they turn out to exist, wormholes will be very different from the ones we see in movies and read about in books.

“Even if a wormhole is traversable, people and spaceships most likely aren’t going to be passing through,” Stojkovic says. “Realistically, you would need a source of negative energy to keep the wormhole open, and we don’t know how to do that. To create a huge wormhole that’s stable, you need some magic.”

We’d certainly need magic because wormholes, as Sutter says, violate several laws of physics. And this is just as well because: “I can't tell you what would happen if you were to try to travel down a wormhole. My best guess is that parts of you would end up distributed throughout the known universe, which means you technically achieved interstellar travel, but probably not in the way that you had hoped.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

The $75 Billion Indicator That Might Reveal Aramco’s True Value

Next Post

Oil Giant Stoically Refuses To Pay Ransom
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Rig Count Collapse Is Far From Over

The Rig Count Collapse Is Far From Over
Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

 Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival

Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival

 The 10 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Jobs

The 10 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Jobs

 Canadian Oil Prices Crash After Keystone Spill

Canadian Oil Prices Crash After Keystone Spill

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com