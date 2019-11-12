OilPrice GEA
Marine 2 days 61.07 +0.26 +0.43%
Murban 2 days 63.18 +0.27 +0.43%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.26 +0.47 +0.89%
Basra Light 2 days 65.46 +0.15 +0.23%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.46 +0.65 +1.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.56 +0.53 +0.85%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.56 +0.53 +0.85%
Girassol 2 days 63.94 +0.74 +1.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.26 +0.28 +0.45%
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.28 +0.82 +2.19%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 35.46 -0.38 -1.06%
Canadian Condensate 84 days 50.86 -0.38 -0.74%
Premium Synthetic 74 days 57.26 -0.38 -0.66%
Sweet Crude 4 days 49.61 -0.38 -0.76%
Peace Sour 4 days 47.21 -0.38 -0.80%
Peace Sour 4 days 47.21 -0.38 -0.80%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 49.61 -0.38 -0.76%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 55.21 -0.38 -0.68%
Central Alberta 4 days 47.11 -0.38 -0.80%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.61 +0.95 +1.57%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 2 days 47.25 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 61 days 65.61 +0.59 +0.91%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.81 -0.38 -0.74%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.76 -0.38 -0.69%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.76 -0.38 -0.69%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 -0.50 -1.05%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.44 -0.38 -0.57%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Aramco’s Breakeven Costs Are The Lowest In The World

By Irina Slav - Nov 12, 2019, 9:30 AM CST
Aramco

Aramco has the lowest production costs for oil projects in the world, the company said in its newly released IPO prospectus, adding that partner producers such as Russia, Venezuela, and Nigeria had much higher production costs.

The Saudi state company said its after-tax breakeven costs for producing fields were below $10 per barrel, compared with just over $20 per barrel for the UAE, more than $40 per barrel for Russia, and almost $50 per barrel for Nigeria.

Low production costs are one of the main reasons Aramco is considered an attractive investment opportunity for energy investors, along with its massive reserves.

However, there have been several factors that may discourage international investors from betting on the Saudi giant, including the intensifying climate change fight that many worry will affect oil demand negatively as well as the risk of outages after the September attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure that took off the market some 5.7 million bpd in production capacity.

Aramco released its IPO prospectus earlier this week but the 658-page document did not address some important questions such as the exact day of the float, the number of stock to be offered—though it said it will constitute 0.5 percent of Aramco’s total shares—and the price per share. Related: Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

There is also the issue with supervolatile oil prices that have some wondering how close Riyadh could get to its desired $2-trillion valuation for the company. Now, some analysts are also warning investors to consider the overwhelming influence of the Saudi royal family over the business of Aramco.

“The biggest issue with Aramco is that everything about this company is controlled by the Saudi royal family — shareholder opinions, your board votes, none of that makes any difference,” Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James told CNBC.

“There’s a lot to think about when buying Aramco,” State Street senior global multi-asset strategist Daniel Gerard said, adding the focus should be on “how much political influence would there be over the investment decisions.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

