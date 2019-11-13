The $75 Billion Indicator That Might Reveal Aramco’s True Value

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.38 +0.26 +0.46%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.58 +0.21 +0.34%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.669 +0.069 +2.65%
Mars US 1 hour 57.77 +0.37 +0.64%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.82 +0.56 +0.90%
Urals 20 hours 60.85 +0.75 +1.25%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.52 -0.09 -0.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.52 -0.09 -0.15%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.52 -0.19 -0.30%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.40 -0.82 -1.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.669 +0.069 +2.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 61.57 -0.63 -1.01%
Murban 20 hours 63.70 -0.40 -0.62%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 54.12 +0.69 +1.29%
Basra Light 20 hours 66.29 +0.44 +0.67%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 63.38 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.52 -0.19 -0.30%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.52 -0.19 -0.30%
Girassol 20 hours 63.90 +0.01 +0.02%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.82 +0.56 +0.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 38.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 38.05 -0.06 -0.16%
Canadian Condensate 85 days 50.80 -0.06 -0.12%
Premium Synthetic 75 days 57.20 -0.06 -0.10%
Sweet Crude 1 day 49.40 -0.06 -0.12%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.55 -0.06 -0.13%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.55 -0.06 -0.13%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 49.80 -0.06 -0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 55.30 -0.06 -0.11%
Central Alberta 1 day 46.95 -0.06 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.52 -0.09 -0.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 53.50 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 20 hours 47.25 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 62 days 63.99 -1.15 -1.77%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 51.07 +0.32 +0.63%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.02 +0.32 +0.59%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.02 +0.32 +0.59%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 53.50 +0.25 +0.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.38 -0.06 -0.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 6 mins Who writes this stuff? "Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses"
  • 4 mins Pioneer's Sheffield in Doghouse. Oil upset his bragging about Shale hurt prices. Now on campaign to lower expectations, prop up price.
  • 41 mins Climate Change Consensus Shifts in Wind, But Gas Is Still the Right Move
  • 2 hours EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 7 hours Iran Finds New Oil Field With Over 50 Billion Barrels: Rouhani
  • 5 hours Atty General Barr likely subpeona so called whistleblower and "leaker" Eric Ciaramella
  • 4 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 7 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Will Not Save Kingdom
  • 8 hours Iran's Master Plan?
  • 13 hours World oil demand will keep growing until 2030, climate-damaging emissions longer, says IEA
  • 3 hours Trump On Farage's Radio Show ...
  • 2 hours China's Renewables Boom Hits the Wall
  • 3 hours Does .001 of Atmosphere Control Earth's Climate?!

Breaking News:

Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

Alt Text

Why One Analyst Thinks Tesla's Stock Could Soar To $400

While many analysts remain skeptical…

Alt Text

The Rig Count Collapse Is Far From Over

The US and Canadian Oil…

Alt Text

The World’s Biggest EV Market Braces For Another Crippling Blow

China may cut, yet again,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The $75 Billion Indicator That Might Reveal Aramco’s True Value

By Robert Rapier - Nov 13, 2019, 1:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Saudi Aramco

Last week Saudi Arabia’s national oil company Aramco announced its intention to publicly offer shares on the Riyadh stock exchange. The IPO has been pending for several years, but many questions still abound.

One of the most important is “What is Aramco actually worth?”

It’s a difficult question, because it really depends on how you measure it. The valuation among 16 banks that offered a valuation ranged from $1.1 trillion up to $2.5 trillion. When you try to compare Aramco to a Western supermajor like ExxonMobil, you get very different valuations depending on which factors you prioritize.

For this article, let’s look at the dividend. This is just one consideration, but it does implicitly cover several other measures. In order to pay an ongoing dividend, the company has to generate enough cash flow. Thus, the company has to produce enough oil to generate that cash flow.

Aramco has committed to a $75 billion annual dividend through 2024. At a valuation of $2 trillion – which is the value that has been suggested by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – the dividend yield would be 3.75%. At a valuation of $1.5 trillion it would be 5.0%, and at $1 trillion it would be 7.5%.

Which number makes the most sense?

This is why the valuation is tricky. Should Aramco’s dividend be considered as safe as that of ExxonMobil, which currently yields 4.8%? How about Chevron’s (3.9%), Shell’s (6.2%), or BP’s (6.3%)?

From a purely business perspective, Aramco’s cash flow is probably safer than that of all the above companies. But the Saudi government will be the majority shareholder of the company, and that’s where the Western oil companies are in a better position. Aramco shareholders won’t have any recourse if the government suddenly decides to cut or even end the dividend. That could happen if oil prices collapsed for an extended period. (Certainly this would pressure Western companies as well, but they might instead make deep cuts to capital spending). Related: U.S. Shale Will Soon Produce More Oil Than All Of Russia

Or, consider a situation that happened with Petrobras, which is primarily owned by the government of Brazil. A few years ago when oil prices spiked, the Brazilian government forced Petrobras to subsidize the cost of fuel for Brazilians, which directly cost Petrobras shareholders. The lesson is that sometimes the interests of the government are going to conflict with those of shareholders, and shareholders will lose.

Further, there is more geopolitical risk with Aramco, as evidenced by the September terrorist attacks that knocked five million barrels of oil production temporarily offline.

An investor interested in Aramco’s dividend is going to have to factor in not only the yield, but the confidence they have that the yield will be stable. The good news is that Aramco does have a long track record of delivering on its commitments. If it says the dividend will be $75 billion through 2024, you can have a high degree of confidence in that number – as long as the geopolitical issues are contained and oil prices don’t collapse.

Given all the factors, I would personally want a yield of at least 5% before I would be enticed by the dividend. A 7.5% yield would be extremely attractive, but probably not sustainable in a world in which the 10-year Treasury yield is under 2.0%. In other words, there would be a lot of money chasing that yield, which would push the valuation higher (and the yield back down).

Thus, looking at it from the dividend perspective, a value of around $1.5 trillion for Aramco seems to be in the right ballpark when compared to Western oil companies.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Trade Deal Might Not Spark Major Oil Rally

Next Post

The Science Behind Detecting A Wormhole
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Rig Count Collapse Is Far From Over

The Rig Count Collapse Is Far From Over
Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

 Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival

Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival

 The 10 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Jobs

The 10 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Jobs

 Canadian Oil Prices Crash After Keystone Spill

Canadian Oil Prices Crash After Keystone Spill

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com