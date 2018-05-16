Rising Fuel Prices Could Offset Tax Cuts

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55 mins 71.49 +0.18 +0.25%
Brent Crude 25 mins 79.33 +0.90 +1.15%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.837 -0.017 -0.60%
Mars US 1 day 72.27 +0.98 +1.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.47 +1.27 +1.71%
Urals 17 hours 73.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.74 +0.58 +0.77%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.74 +0.58 +0.77%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.95 +0.89 +1.14%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.45 +1.01 +1.57%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.837 -0.017 -0.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 74.88 +1.60 +2.18%
Murban 2 days 78.33 +1.60 +2.09%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.67 +0.80 +1.11%
Basra Light 2 days 75.56 +0.11 +0.15%
Saharan Blend 2 days 77.53 +0.66 +0.86%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.95 +0.89 +1.14%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.95 +0.89 +1.14%
Girassol 2 days 78.30 +0.84 +1.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.47 +1.27 +1.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 51.08 -0.04 -0.08%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 56.26 +0.35 +0.63%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.71 +0.35 +0.50%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.41 +0.35 +0.49%
Sweet Crude 2 days 64.56 +0.35 +0.55%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.16 +0.35 +0.58%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.16 +0.35 +0.58%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 63.81 +0.35 +0.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.46 +0.35 +0.51%
Central Alberta 2 days 62.11 +0.35 +0.57%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.74 +0.58 +0.77%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 67.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 61.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 77.37 +0.55 +0.72%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 65.44 +0.18 +0.28%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 69.39 +0.18 +0.26%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 69.39 +0.18 +0.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 67.94 +0.18 +0.27%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.50 +0.25 +0.41%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.57 +0.60 +0.77%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Australian businesses going renewable
  • 8 hours Trump Talks Trade With China As Project Linked To His Company Gets Chinese Business - CNN Money
  • 1 hour Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 8 hours My first interview in russian by a russian media portal Eurasia Expert
  • 2 hours Trump Could 'Punish' Venezuela With Oil Sanctions Immediately After Presidential Vote
  • 8 hours Renewable Energy Use In Europe Didn’t Stop Carbon Emissions From Rising
  • 6 hours Strong message from EU’s Tusk: ‘With Friends Like Trump, Who Needs Enemies?’
  • 1 hour "Undrillable" Arctic?
  • 6 hours EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 8 hours Maduro Loyal to Cuba At Expense of Own Citizens
  • 5 hours ICS Cybersecurity
  • 2 hours California to mandate solar on new homes
  • 7 hours North Korea Casts Doubt On Trump Summit, Suspends Talks With South
  • 2 hours Gazprom Exports to EU Hit Record
  • 4 hours Car-free days in London
  • 20 hours Oil Retreats from 3-Year High

Breaking News:

Iran Asks China To Keep Buying Its Oil After U.S. Sanctions

Alt Text

Iran Sanctions Threaten The Petrodollar

New U.S. sanctions on Iranian…

Alt Text

WTI Breaches $70 On Iran, Venezuela Fears

The possibility of Trump ending…

Alt Text

The Coal Plant Of The Future

In a bid to support…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Rising Fuel Prices Could Offset Tax Cuts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 16, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT Fuel pump

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is reviewing the fuel economy standards that is says are “not appropriate”, putting the federal government and California on a collision course over the plans to weaken the rules.

Amid this debate and the rising oil prices that led to continuously rising gasoline prices for American consumers at the start of the peak summer driving season, Securing America’s Future Energy (SAFE)—an organization which advocates for policies to boost U.S. energy security by significantly reducing dependence on oil and promoting responsible use of domestic energy resources—is calling on EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt to seize the fuel standard revision opportunity “to protect American businesses and consumers by optimizing, not weakening, fuel economy standards.”

Rising gas prices at the pump as we enter the summer driving season threaten to offset the benefits of President Trump’s tax cuts, John W. Handy and Michael Johnson—members of SAFE’s Energy Security Leadership Council (ESLC)—argue in an article published in The Hill.

That’s why they are calling on U.S. policymakers to address both supply-and demand-side solutions for reducing America’s dependence on foreign oil. These include maintaining fuel economy standards to help cut the U.S. reliance on oil, whose price has jumped by 67 percent in the past 11 months to more than US$70 a barrel. Related: $4 Gasoline Could Cripple The U.S. Economy

“The U.S. consumes one-fifth of daily global supply and has a transportation system that is 92 percent dependent on oil, leaving our economy exposed on both the supply and demand side to an opaque, volatile, and unfree oil market,” SAFE’s leadership council members say.

The key argument in their call on EPA’s Pruitt is that by maintaining the fuel standards by 2030, the U.S. will significantly boost its oil exports and cut reliance on oil imports.

“Since they were introduced in response to the 1973 oil embargo, fuel economy standards are the single most impactful policy we have in protecting ourselves from oil price volatility,” Handy and Johnson wrote.

Last week, after President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal, SAFE said in a statement, commenting on geopolitical events that fuel uncertainty in the global oil market:

“To counter this vulnerability and insulate the U.S. economy from oil price shocks, SAFE advocates for a range of policies designed to reduce the country’s dependence. These include increasing domestic production, modernizing and strengthening fuel economy standards, adoption of advanced transportation fuels including electricity and natural gas, and the expeditious deployment of autonomous vehicles.”

On announcing that the EPA should revise the fuel economy standards, Pruitt said that “The Obama Administration’s determination was wrong.”

“Obama’s EPA cut the Midterm Evaluation process short with politically charged expediency, made assumptions about the standards that didn’t comport with reality, and set the standards too high,” Administrator Pruitt added. Related: These Two Shale Plays Are Making A Comeback

The EPA is re-examining California’s special waiver under the Clean Air Act to impose stricter standards for vehicle emissions than federal requirements. California replied to this that “We’re ready to file suit if needed to protect these critical standards and to fight the Administration’s war on our environment. California didn’t become the sixth-largest economy in the world by spectating,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said.

SAFE’s Handy and Johnson call for “a strong, unified national fuel economy standard” to help the U.S. withstand the global oil price volatility.

Yet, a number of years will pass until autonomous vehicles become so widespread so as to impact U.S. gasoline consumption. Until then, gas prices will depend on oil prices in a global market that will probably continue to be influenced and manipulated (at least on the supply side) by a cartel, OPEC.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

OPEC Won’t Stop When Oil Hits $80
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal
The Most Underappreciated Story In The Oil Market

The Most Underappreciated Story In The Oil Market

 Did Trump Just Kill The OPEC Deal?

Did Trump Just Kill The OPEC Deal?

 Higher Oil Prices Look Likely

Higher Oil Prices Look Likely

 Oil Markets Tremble On Iran, Israel Flare-Up

Oil Markets Tremble On Iran, Israel Flare-Up

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com