These Two Shale Plays Are Making A Comeback

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 71.07 -0.24 -0.34%
Brent Crude 10 mins 78.20 -0.23 -0.29%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.841 -0.013 -0.46%
Mars US 5 hours 72.27 +0.98 +1.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.20 -0.22 -0.30%
Urals 22 hours 73.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.16 +0.67 +0.90%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.16 +0.67 +0.90%
Bonny Light 22 hours 78.95 +0.89 +1.14%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.44 +0.68 +1.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.841 -0.013 -0.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 74.88 +1.60 +2.18%
Murban 22 hours 78.33 +1.60 +2.09%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 72.67 +0.80 +1.11%
Basra Light 22 hours 75.56 +0.11 +0.15%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 77.53 +0.66 +0.86%
Bonny Light 22 hours 78.95 +0.89 +1.14%
Bonny Light 22 hours 78.95 +0.89 +1.14%
Girassol 22 hours 78.30 +0.84 +1.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.20 -0.22 -0.30%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 51.12 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 55.91 +0.26 +0.47%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.36 +0.26 +0.38%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.06 +0.26 +0.37%
Sweet Crude 2 days 64.21 +0.26 +0.41%
Peace Sour 2 days 60.81 +0.26 +0.43%
Peace Sour 2 days 60.81 +0.26 +0.43%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 63.46 +0.26 +0.41%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.11 +0.26 +0.38%
Central Alberta 2 days 61.76 +0.26 +0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.16 +0.67 +0.90%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 67.75 +0.25 +0.37%
Giddings 22 hours 61.50 +0.25 +0.41%
ANS West Coast 5 days 76.82 -0.16 -0.21%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 65.26 +0.35 +0.54%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 69.21 +0.35 +0.51%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 69.21 +0.35 +0.51%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 67.76 +0.35 +0.52%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 +0.25 +0.41%
Buena Vista 2 days 77.97 +0.26 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours US Imposes Sanctions On Iran Central Bank Chief
  • 8 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 5 hours Car-free days in London
  • 26 mins Oil Retreats from 3-Year High
  • 6 hours Maduro Loyal to Cuba At Expense of Own Citizens
  • 4 hours WTI $71, but Crude in West Texas Only Goes for $60?
  • 13 hours "Undrillable" Arctic?
  • 4 hours North Korea Casts Doubt On Trump Summit, Suspends Talks With South
  • 18 hours Statoil Changes Name
  • 1 day Trump's Negotiation Strategy: Watch This with China ...
  • 6 hours API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 20 hours Lloyd's of London excludes coal
  • 1 day China's Crude Oil Futures Boom Amid Looming Iran Sanctions
  • 5 hours Trump To Sit Down With Major Automakers On Fuel Rules
  • 1 day So how should Germany dispose of their expiring subsidized bird shredders? Dump the environmental waste in Africa?
  • 1 day Triangle for WW3: Iran, Syria, Israel

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Alt Text

Oil Prices Slip On Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil prices fell slightly on…

Alt Text

China’s Growing Oil Demand Has Created A Geopolitical Dilemma

As China becomes more reliant…

Alt Text

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA Boosts Investment Amid Higher Oil Prices

Like many other energy companies,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

These Two Shale Plays Are Making A Comeback

By Nick Cunningham - May 15, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT Crude oil

The Permian basin has garnered much of the media attention when it comes to U.S. shale growth, but higher oil prices are putting more shale regions into profitable territory.

In years past, shale companies trumpeted their diversified holdings, noting their foothold in multiple shale basins in disparate parts of the country.

However, that started to change when oil prices cratered to as low as $30 per barrel. During the depths of the oil market downturn, U.S. shale production dipped but quickly rebounded, aided by soaring output from the Permian. While places like the Bakken and Eagle Ford struggled with oil prices below $50 per barrel, drillers could still make it work in the Permian. Shale companies large and small began shedding assets in undesirable locations in order to focus on the Permian.

But with WTI consolidating gains at $70 per barrel and looking to move higher, some of those castoff drilling locales are now back in the money. Since the beginning of 2017, the rig count in the Permian has skyrocketed by nearly 75 percent to 463 as of May 11. Even as the number of rigs in West Texas has soared, there have been smaller but a non-trivial uptick in the number of rigs in other locations, particularly in the last few months as oil prices surged to three-year highs. Related: OPEC: The Oil Glut Is Gone

The Williston basin (which includes the Bakken) saw its rig count hit a recent low point at 45 at the start of this year, but the region has added 12 rigs since then. The Eagle Ford also saw the number of rigs dwindle over the course of 2017, before rebounding in February, adding 12 rigs in the past three months.

(Click to enlarge)

More importantly, higher levels of drilling are helping to revive flagging output in these areas. The Bakken was thought to have peaked at 1.26 mb/d at the end of 2014, but it is now close to surpassing that high point – production in the Bakken is expected to rise to 1.238 mb/d next month after bottoming out at 0.956 mb/d in December 2016.

The best days for the Eagle Ford were also thought to be in the past, hitting 1.7 mb/d in 2015 and declining since then. However, after bottoming out at 1.048 mb/d in August 2017, the South Texas shale field has rebounded to 1.353 mb/d.

(Click to enlarge)

Places like the Bakken and Eagle Ford are generally not as profitable as the Permian. The Permian has multiple layers of shale stacked together, allowing drillers to access much more oil and gas than in other places. That ultimately means that the breakeven cost for producing in other shale regions is higher than it might be in the Permian. Related: Skeptic Geologist Warns: Permian’s Best Years Are Behind Us

But the rebound in the Bakken and Eagle Ford, among other shale regions, is not just the result of higher oil prices, although that is a major part of it. Shale regions across the country are also benefitting from the bottlenecks that have struck the Permian. The constraint on fracking crews, labor and other drilling services are pushing up costs. The concentration of activity has also pushed land prices through the roof.

Most importantly, pipelines are filled to the brim, which is leading to discounts for oil in Midland that recently surpassed $10 per barrel. That is leading to a unique situation in which some less fortunate companies are having trouble moving their product while others continue to ramp up. “We expect the market could witness the development of haves and have-nots in the broader Permian Basin for takeaway and basis risk management and believe this is a significant looming differentiator,” Anadarko’s CEO Robert A. Walker said on an earnings call in early May. In other words, shrewd drillers locked up available pipeline space to carry their oil to the Gulf Coast, while those companies that have failed to secure pipeline capacity could suffer serious discounts for their product.

Ultimately, companies are going to have to diversify into other shale basins. Just as in the recent past E&Ps tried to sell their “pure play” exposure to the Permian, now more drillers are once again talking up their diversified holdings. With the Permian already very crowded, capital and rigs will spill over into other basins.

“Last year it was all about, ‘How much can you put in the Permian?’ ” Daniel Romero, an analyst with the Wood Mackenzie, told the Wall Street Journal. “But now, a few months later, it’s what else are you doing outside of the Permian?”

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

U.S. Shale Oil Production Rises At Record-Breaking Rate
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal
The Most Underappreciated Story In The Oil Market

The Most Underappreciated Story In The Oil Market

 Did Trump Just Kill The OPEC Deal?

Did Trump Just Kill The OPEC Deal?

 Higher Oil Prices Look Likely

Higher Oil Prices Look Likely

 Oil Markets Tremble On Iran, Israel Flare-Up

Oil Markets Tremble On Iran, Israel Flare-Up

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com