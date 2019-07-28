The Permian Boom Is On Its Last Leg

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 2 days 56.20 +0.18 +0.32%
Brent Crude 2 days 63.37 +0.11 +0.17%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.150 -0.077 -3.46%
Mars US 2 days 60.30 +0.48 +0.80%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.55 -0.03 -0.05%
Urals 3 days 62.35 -0.35 -0.56%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.88 -0.77 -1.23%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.88 -0.77 -1.23%
Bonny Light 3 days 64.17 -0.35 -0.54%
Mexican Basket 4 days 57.35 +0.45 +0.79%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.150 -0.077 -3.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 3 days 62.83 -0.34 -0.54%
Murban 3 days 64.65 -0.30 -0.46%
Iran Heavy 3 days 54.21 -0.90 -1.63%
Basra Light 3 days 66.11 -0.04 -0.06%
Saharan Blend 3 days 62.07 -0.94 -1.49%
Bonny Light 3 days 64.17 -0.35 -0.54%
Bonny Light 3 days 64.17 -0.35 -0.54%
Girassol 3 days 65.02 -0.35 -0.54%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.55 -0.03 -0.05%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 39.98 +0.17 +0.43%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 43.52 -0.86 -1.94%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 53.52 +0.14 +0.26%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 56.52 +0.14 +0.25%
Sweet Crude 2 days 52.52 +0.14 +0.27%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.77 +1.39 +2.76%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.77 +1.39 +2.76%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 52.02 +0.14 +0.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.92 +0.14 +0.25%
Central Alberta 2 days 52.52 +0.14 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 61.88 -0.77 -1.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 52.75 +0.25 +0.48%
Giddings 3 days 46.50 +0.25 +0.54%
ANS West Coast 5 days 64.30 -0.90 -1.38%
West Texas Sour 3 days 50.15 +0.18 +0.36%
Eagle Ford 3 days 54.10 +0.18 +0.33%
Eagle Ford 3 days 54.10 +0.18 +0.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 52.75 +0.25 +0.48%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.90 +0.14 +0.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 8 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 12 minutes So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 3 hours Peak of conventional oil in 2005
  • 2 hours It's all about algae and plankton
  • 2 days Platts says if Iran's 2 mm bbls exports comes back on market oil goes to $40 . .
  • 22 hours Trump Disappoints Investors In The Crude Oil Market Once Again !!
  • 3 hours CACTUS II pipeline shippers, Trafigura, Anadarko and Concho EXPORTING the 670K/bbls day capacity
  • 2 days ConocoPhillips Bringing Know-How to Vaca Muerta
  • 2 days Falling demand. The elephant in the room no one is talking about
  • 1 day EIA Reports Are Fraudulent : EIA Is Conspiring With Trump To Keep Oil Prices Low
  • 2 days Inventory drop 10 mm ! . . but production drops 700k/d to 11.3 mm Hurricane Barry and Exports increase 800K/day.
  • 3 days Puerto Rico: The Crisis As A Constant
  • 2 days Pakistan PM Khan Returns Home Exulting After Washington Visit
  • 2 days Afghanistan Gone in a Week- Trump States
  • 79 days Schlumberger Enters Lithium Space

Breaking News:

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Alt Text

Tesla: The Donald Trump Of The Stock Market

If you haven’t already taken…

Alt Text

Explosion Of Geopolitical Risk Isn’t Moving Oil

Oil markets remain well supplied,…

Alt Text

An Unusual Development In Natural Gas Markets

Natural gas has grown increasingly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Permian Boom Is On Its Last Leg

By Robert Rapier - Jul 28, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil

There’s no question that over the past decade, the U.S. shale oil boom has had a tremendous impact on global oil markets. The surge of U.S. oil production broke OPEC’s hold on oil prices — at least temporarily.

The Permian Basin is responsible for the greatest oil production gains in the U.S. in recent years. Over the past eight years, there has been phenomenal production growth in the Permian. Between August 2011 and today, Permian Basin oil production quadrupled, with oil production there topping 4 million barrels per day (BPD) earlier this year:

(Click to enlarge)

Permian Basin oil production.

But recently a number of reports have highlighted a slowdown in U.S. shale oil growth. In its most recent Drilling Productivity Report, each of the six regions tracked by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) — Anadarko, Appalachia, Bakken, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Niobrara, and Permian — still showed a year-over-year increased in oil production. Related: Why Oil Tankers In The Middle East Shouldn’t Hire Mercenaries

However, if we look at the year-over-year gains over the past few years, there has been a noticeable slowdown in oil production growth. This slowdown is particularly pronounced in the Permian Basin. The most recent estimates in the Permian are that year-over-year production is growing today at just over half the level of a year ago. Production growth there has been in rapid decline since peaking a year ago.

(Click to enlarge) 

(Click to enlarge)

Permian Basin year-over-year oil production growth.

Should this trend continue, then OPEC’s strategy of maintaining production cuts should ultimately bear fruit. As U.S. shale oil production slows and inevitably declines, OPEC stands ready to regain market share.

The wildcard in this scenario is global demand growth, which the International Energy Agency (IEA) recently revised downward for 2019 to 1.1 million BPD. A year ago the IEA had forecast 2019 demand growth at 1.5 million BPD, and subsequently cut that to 1.2 million BPD on slower growth from China.

OPEC is certainly watching the global demand numbers and U.S. production numbers closely. At some point both will fall, and whichever one falls first will likely dictate oil prices for the foreseeable future.

The EIA projects that U.S. shale oil will continue to grow for most of the next decade. Should it falter sooner — while global demand continues to grow at >1 million BPD — then we shall see a return to higher oil prices.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

An Unusual Development In Natural Gas Markets
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Is Doomed No Matter What They Do

U.S. Shale Is Doomed No Matter What They Do
Millions Of ‘Hidden’ Iranian Barrels Set To Hit Oil Markets

Millions Of ‘Hidden’ Iranian Barrels Set To Hit Oil Markets

 U.S. And China Face Off In Iranian Conflict

U.S. And China Face Off In Iranian Conflict

 Why Is U.S. Demand For Solar Panels Booming?

Why Is U.S. Demand For Solar Panels Booming?

 Saudis To Oil Buyers: Protect Your Oil Tankers In Strait Of Hormuz

Saudis To Oil Buyers: Protect Your Oil Tankers In Strait Of Hormuz

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com