The Oil Company That Lost $800 Billion In Shareholder Value

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 54.21 -0.09 -0.17%
Brent Crude 60.49 -0.45 -0.74%
Mars US 56.21 +0.07 +0.12%
Opec Basket 58.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 57.70 +0.17 +0.30%
Louisiana Light 60.64 +0.35 +0.58%
Louisiana Light 60.64 +0.35 +0.58%
Bonny Light 60.91 +0.09 +0.15%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.72 +0.60 +1.15%
Natural Gas 2.900 +0.01 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 59.28 +1.35 +2.33%
Murban 61.88 +1.15 +1.89%
Iran Heavy Crude 57.32 -0.03 -0.05%
Basra Light 56.08 -0.46 -0.81%
Saharan Blend 60.81 +0.06 +0.10%
Bonny Light 60.91 +0.09 +0.15%
Bonny Light 60.91 +0.09 +0.15%
Girassol 61.01 +0.09 +0.15%
Opec Basket 58.27 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.77 +0.25 +0.63%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 60.64 +0.35 +0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 50.75 +0.25 +0.50%
Giddings 44.50 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 60.75 +0.29 +0.48%
West Texas Sour 48.33 +0.23 +0.48%
Eagle Ford 52.28 +0.23 +0.44%
Eagle Ford 52.28 +0.23 +0.44%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.83 +0.23 +0.45%
Kansas Common 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Buena Vista 61.33 +0.48 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018
  • 3 hours Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three
  • 5 hours PetroChina Boosts November Oil Product Exports Significantly
  • 7 hours Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline
  • 8 hours Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association
  • 1 day Mexico Spends Record $1.25 Billion On 2018 Oil Hedge
  • 1 day OPEC Output Drops By 80,000 BPD On Iraq Output Instability
  • 1 day UK Oil & Gas Reserves Fall To 5.7 Billion BOE
  • 1 day Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
  • 1 day Petrobras Pipeline Sale Sparks Interest From Investors Worldwide
  • 1 day BP Launches Share Buyback As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
  • 1 day Railway Company Lawsuit Highlights Dangers Of Oil By Rail
  • 1 day Alaska Watchdog Orders Oil Well Shut-Downs
  • 2 days 80 Oil Pipeline Companies Off The Hook For Wetlands Damage
  • 2 days Chad Considers Handing Over $1.4B Oil Deal To Exxon
  • 2 days Investors Have Yet To Receive PDVSA’s $842M Bond Payment
  • 2 days Puerto Rico Scraps $300M Power Grid Deal With Whitefish Energy
  • 2 days Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen
  • 2 days Violence Ensues Following Kurdistan President Resignation
  • 2 days Chevron Cancels Plan To Exit Bangladesh Gas Field
  • 2 days Sanctions Force Rosneft To Shut Down Oil Project
  • 5 days Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now
  • 5 days Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey
  • 5 days Iraq Takes Saudi’s Spot As #2 Oil Exporter To U.S.
  • 5 days Big Oil Sinks $1 Billion Into Climate Fund
  • 5 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Auction To Proceed Despite Injunction
  • 5 days U.S. To Move In On Africa’s LNG Market
  • 6 days PDVSA Keeps Investors Guessing
  • 6 days Iraq Begins Pumping Kirkuk Oil From KRG Pipeline
  • 6 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction
  • 6 days ConocoPhillips Back In Black In Q3, Further Cuts Capex
  • 6 days Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina
  • 6 days Saudis Pursue European Market Share With Huge Acquisition
  • 6 days U.S.-Russia Relations Strained Over North Korea Situation
  • 6 days U.S. Oil & Gas Drillers Turn To Smaller Acquisitions
  • 6 days Tadawul Seeks Exclusive Aramco Listing
  • 6 days Argentina Plans $21.5-Billion Oil Investment
  • 7 days Iraq And Kurdistan To Collaborate On Oil Production
  • 7 days Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race
  • 7 days Shell: Breakeven For Brazilian Pre-salt Less Than $40

Breaking News:

UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018

Alt Text

The Approaching U.S. Energy-Economic Crisis

The connection between energy and…

Alt Text

Oil Majors Rebound As Breakevens Hit $50 Per Barrel

As oil majors continue to…

Alt Text

Oil Shows Weakness, But Don’t Expect A Plunge

Oil prices remained firm this…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

The Oil Company That Lost $800 Billion In Shareholder Value

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 01, 2017, 4:00 PM CDT NYSE

China’s biggest oil and gas producer PetroChina debuted on the Shanghai stock exchange in November 2007, becoming the first $1-trillion company in the world.  

Ten years later, almost to the date, PetroChina’s Shanghai-listed shares have dropped by a staggering 82 percent since the IPO, wiping out shareholder value of $800 billion, Bloomberg calculated. That’s more than the current market capitalization of Microsoft, or the value of the entire Italian stock market, or the combined net worth of the world’s 12 richest people, or Switzerland’s GDP—take your pick.

Since the end of 2007, several factors—domestic and international—have combined to contribute to the biggest individual stock slump in history. And if that isn’t enough, analysts think that PetroChina’s rout on the Shanghai stock exchange is not at the bottom yet.

On PetroChina’s first day of trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on November 5, 2007, its share price almost tripled its IPO price and took its market value beyond the US$1-trillion mark, the first time a company had been valued at more than US$1 trillion.

But back then, cracks in the financial system had already started to emerge; the subprime mortgages market collapsed a few months later, Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy in September 2008, and the global financial crisis was in full swing.

Related: How Many Barrels Of Oil Are Needed To Mine One Bitcoin?

The markets hardly had time to recover before the oil price crash of 2014 hit, which has since wiped out a lot of profits and market capitalizations of all oil and gas companies around the world.

Apart from those international market events, PetroChina’s Shanghai-listed shares also suffered from the 2015 Chinese market collapse, when excessive speculation in stocks led to an unsustainable bubble, which the government then suppressed with extraordinary measures and intervention on the stock market. This also wiped out some of the market value of the Shanghai shares of China’s biggest oil producer (PetroChina is also listed in Hong Kong and New York).

More recently, Chinese policies to boost electric vehicle (EV) use, turn to cleaner energy use, and prevent another stock market bubble from swelling by clamping down on speculative trades have further hurt PetroChina’s shares and made analysts even more bearish on the stock’s Shanghai market performance.

In addition, PetroChina’s stock is expensive in terms of forward price-to-earnings ratio—it trades at a much higher P/E ratio than its peers around the world.

“Why would anyone want to buy the stock when it’s trading for more than 30 times earnings?” Toshihiko Takamoto, a Singapore-based money manager at Asset Management One, which oversees about $800 million in Asia, told Bloomberg.

PetroChina trades at a forward P/E ratio of 32, compared to Chevron’s 25, Exxon’s 22, BP’s 18, or Sinopec’s 13, for example.

Analysts are also surprisingly pessimistic about the forward 12-month performance of PetroChina’s Shanghai shares, expecting a 16-percent downside, while they are typically bullish on large caps. To compare, analysts expect shares in the blue-chip CSI 300 Index to rise by some 10 percent one year from now, according to Bloomberg. Related: Iraqi Pipeline Disruption Takes 250,000 Bpd Off The Market

Not everything is bleak for PetroChina’s shares—the ones traded in Hong Kong have better prospects. The latest price target by Hong Kong-based analyst at Jefferies, Laban Yu, suggests that the stock may gain 31 percent in the next 12 months.

Moreover, the Chinese government, via China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), holds the controlling stake in PetroChina and some 12 percent of its shares are listed, which means that the actual impact on minority shareholders may not be as big as the market value loss would suggest.     

Nevertheless, the Chinese policy to curb speculative trading and its aggressive push into EVs adoption don’t bode well for PetroChina’s chances to offset most of the market value loss that its Shanghai stock has sustained over the past decade.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Coal Prices Soar As Demand Heats Up
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices To Two-Year High

Saudi Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices To Two-Year High
How Many Barrels Of Oil Are Needed To Mine One Bitcoin?

How Many Barrels Of Oil Are Needed To Mine One Bitcoin?

 Oil Prices Finally Break $60

Oil Prices Finally Break $60

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

 Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts

Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com