Iraqi Pipeline Disruption Takes 250,000 Bpd Off The Market

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 54.12 +0.22 +0.41%
Brent Crude 60.52 +0.39 +0.65%
Mars US 55.64 +1.63 +3.02%
Opec Basket 57.54 +1.09 +1.93%
Urals 55.05 +0.47 +0.86%
Louisiana Light 60.07 +1.51 +2.58%
Louisiana Light 60.07 +1.51 +2.58%
Bonny Light 60.19 +1.57 +2.68%
Mexican Crude Basket 51.56 +1.41 +2.81%
Natural Gas 2.988 +0.02 +0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 56.63 +0.80 +1.43%
Murban 59.38 +0.85 +1.45%
Iran Heavy Crude 56.68 +1.49 +2.70%
Basra Light 55.83 +1.11 +2.03%
Saharan Blend 60.07 +1.57 +2.68%
Bonny Light 60.19 +1.57 +2.68%
Bonny Light 60.19 +1.57 +2.68%
Girassol 60.34 +1.57 +2.67%
Opec Basket 57.54 +1.09 +1.93%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.37 +0.85 +2.15%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 60.07 +1.51 +2.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 50.25 +1.00 +2.03%
Giddings 44.00 +1.00 +2.33%
ANS West Coast 59.12 +0.92 +1.58%
West Texas Sour 47.85 +1.26 +2.70%
Eagle Ford 51.80 +1.26 +2.49%
Eagle Ford 51.80 +1.26 +2.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.35 +1.26 +2.57%
Kansas Common 44.25 +1.25 +2.91%
Buena Vista 60.60 +1.76 +2.99%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen
  • 6 hours Violence Ensues Following Kurdistan President Resignation
  • 7 hours Chevron Cancels Plan To Exit Bangladesh Gas Field
  • 7 hours Sanctions Force Rosneft To Shut Down Oil Project
  • 3 days Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now
  • 3 days Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey
  • 3 days Iraq Takes Saudi’s Spot As #2 Oil Exporter To U.S.
  • 3 days Big Oil Sinks $1 Billion Into Climate Fund
  • 3 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Auction To Proceed Despite Injunction
  • 3 days U.S. To Move In On Africa’s LNG Market
  • 4 days PDVSA Keeps Investors Guessing
  • 4 days Iraq Begins Pumping Kirkuk Oil From KRG Pipeline
  • 4 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction
  • 4 days ConocoPhillips Back In Black In Q3, Further Cuts Capex
  • 4 days Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina
  • 4 days Saudis Pursue European Market Share With Huge Acquisition
  • 4 days U.S.-Russia Relations Strained Over North Korea Situation
  • 4 days U.S. Oil & Gas Drillers Turn To Smaller Acquisitions
  • 4 days Tadawul Seeks Exclusive Aramco Listing
  • 4 days Argentina Plans $21.5-Billion Oil Investment
  • 5 days Iraq And Kurdistan To Collaborate On Oil Production
  • 5 days Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race
  • 5 days Shell: Breakeven For Brazilian Pre-salt Less Than $40
  • 5 days U.S. Fund, Co-Investors Buy Asian Firm In Record $5B Renewables Deal
  • 5 days Saudis To Lift Sovereign Wealth Fund Assets To $400B By 2020
  • 5 days Venezuela Oil Shipments To U.S. Fall By Half
  • 5 days Uganda Eyes $15-20 Billion In Oil Investments
  • 6 days Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw
  • 6 days Aramco: Mass EV Adoption Still Decades Away
  • 6 days Saudi Aramco’s IPO Has Never Been Linked To Oil Prices, CEO Says
  • 6 days Trump Admin Announces Largest Oil And Gas Lease Sale In U.S. History
  • 6 days Hedge Fund: China’s Petro-Yuan Plan Could Upend Oil Markets
  • 6 days OPEC’s Newest Member Looks To Raise Oil Production
  • 6 days Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long “Catastrophe”
  • 6 days Economic Growth Will Spur Southeast Asia Oil Demand Growth: IEA
  • 7 days Midwestern Refiners Seek Canadian Oil To Expand Output
  • 7 days UK On Track To Approve Construction of “Mini” Nuclear Reactors
  • 7 days LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says
  • 7 days Oil Nears $52 With Record OPEC Deal Compliance
  • 7 days Saudi Aramco CEO Affirms IPO On Track For H2 2018

Breaking News:

Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen

Alt Text

You Won’t Guess Who Just Saved America’s Biofuels

As the U.S. looks to…

Alt Text

Oil Fundamentals Overturn Geopolitical Risk

Geopolitical risk from Iraq and…

Alt Text

Big Oil To Bet On Petrochemicals As Demand Peak Looms

Oil majors are most likely…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraqi Pipeline Disruption Takes 250,000 Bpd Off The Market

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 30, 2017, 3:00 PM CDT Pipeline

Crude oil from northern Iraq, including from the Kurdistan region, stopped flowing from the oil pipeline between Kirkuk and the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan early on Monday local time, Bloomberg reports, citing a port agent.

According to a Kurdish shipping source who spoke to Reuters, the flows resumed on Monday after a technical stoppage for several hours that had completely halted the flow of crude.

The flow was still reduced to 200,000-220,000 bpd, according to the source.

The typical flow of the pipeline is some 600,000 bpd, and it has been used by both the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the central Iraqi government and its North Oil Company (NOC) for exports of crude oil from the fields in northern Iraq.

However, following the Kurdistan region’s referendum which Iraq did not recognize, Iraq’s government forces completed in mid-October an operation to seize control of all oil fields that Iraqi state-held North Oil Company operates in the oil-rich Kirkuk region from Kurdish forces. A day later, disruptions in oil flows started, with reports that the flow of crude oil from Kirkuk to Ceyhan had plummeted to some 225,000 bpd, from around 500,000 bpd the previous day.

Disruptions continued throughout the following week, and as of October 24, exports were estimated to have been down by 200,000 bpd since the beginning of the month.

Related: How Many Barrels Of Oil Are Needed To Mine One Bitcoin?

In the middle of last week, Iraq’s central government started pumping oil from Kirkuk to Ceyhan, as it started exporting from the Avana field in Kirkuk via the Kurd-operated pipeline to Ceyhan. North Oil Company was then said they would also work to begin exporting from the nearby Bai Hassan oil field. 

Most of Iraq’s crude oil production is shipped from the southern port of Basra, but in the north, the government must rely on the Kurdish Kirkuk-to-Ceyhan route for exports from its fields in the Kirkuk area until a pipeline that bypasses Kurdistan is repaired.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Majors Go All-In On This Emerging Hotspot

Next Post

You Won’t Guess Who Just Saved America’s Biofuels
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices To Two-Year High

Saudi Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices To Two-Year High
Oil Prices Finally Break $60

Oil Prices Finally Break $60

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

 How Many Barrels Of Oil Are Needed To Mine One Bitcoin?

How Many Barrels Of Oil Are Needed To Mine One Bitcoin?

 This Oil Rally May Be Short-Lived

This Oil Rally May Be Short-Lived

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com